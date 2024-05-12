Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public) reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 0.398328 million compared to KWD 0.430902 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.000126 million compared to KWD 0.027373 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.000001 compared to KWD 0.000304 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.000001 compared to KWD 0.000304 a year ago.