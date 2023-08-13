Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public) reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 0.427186 million compared to KWD 0.398455 million a year ago. Revenue was KWD 3.22 million compared to KWD 2.82 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.13369 million compared to net loss of KWD 0.117394 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00148 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.0013 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00131.
For the six months, sales was KWD 0.858088 million compared to KWD 1.46 million a year ago. Revenue was KWD 6.28 million compared to KWD 6.41 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.161063 million compared to net loss of KWD 0.06451 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00179 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.00072 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00227 compared to KWD 0.00023 a year ago.
Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 03:11 am
