Metal and Recycling Co KSCP, formerly Kuwait Metal Collecting and Shredding Company KSCC, is a Kuwait-based metal and plastic recycling company. Its activities include the purchase and sale of scrap and used vehicles, spare parts, metal items and machinery; waste sorting and recycling, shredding, dismantling, repairing, and reselling, as well as import of machinery and materials required for recycling, shredding and storing scraps. It is also engaged in importing recycling, shredding and storing scrap machinery and equipment, in the establishment of or contribution to the industries that are ancillary to the trade and production of scrap, in the management and development of areas of sale, purchase and production of scrap in Kuwait and abroad, as well as in the incorporation or partial ownership of industrial companies, among others. As of December 31, 2011 the Company operated four 99% owned subsidiaries, three of them based in Kuwait, and one based in Jordan.