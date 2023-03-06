Metal and Recycling K S C Public : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2022

Date: March 6, 2023

To : Boursa Kuwait

Greetings,

Subject: Financial Results of Meeting of Board of Directors Metal and Recycling Co.:

Pursuant to the provisions of Module ten, "Disclosure and Transparency", of the Executive bylaws of law no. 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, Metal and Recycling Company (K.S.C.P)("MRC") would like hereby to announce the financial results of the meeting of the Board of Directors of MRC that was held on Sunday March 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. as scheduled in accordance with the material disclosure form enclosed herein.