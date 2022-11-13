Advanced search
Metal And Recycling K S C Public : Financial Results 30 September 2022
PU
08/14Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/09Metal And Recycling K S C Public : مجلس الادارة يجتمع في 11 أغسطس 2022
PU
Metal and Recycling K S C Public : Financial Results 30 September 2022

11/13/2022 | 12:22am EST
Date: November 13, 2022

To : Boursa Kuwait

Greetings,

Subject: Financial Results of Meeting of Board of Directors Metal and Recycling Co. (K.S.C.P):

Pursuant to the provisions of Module ten, "Disclosure and Transparency", of the Executive bylaws of law no. 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, Metal and Recycling Company (K.S.C.P)("MRC") would like hereby to announce the financial results of the meeting of the Board of Directors of MRC that was held on Thursday November 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. as scheduled ,in accordance with the material disclosure form enclosed herein.

نيمرتحملا

ةيلاملا قارولأل تيوكلا ةصروب / ةداسلا

،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجلإ ةيلاملا جئاتنلا :عوضوملا :)ع.ك.م.ش( ةيليوحتلا تاعانصلاو نداعملا ةكرش

ةحئلالا نم ،ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا ،رشاعلا باتكلا ماكحلأ ًاقفو قاوسأ ةئيه ءاشنإ نأشب 2010 ةنسل 7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةكرش حصفت ،هتلايدعتو ةيلاملا قارولأا طاشن ميظنتو لاملا نع )"ةكرشلا"( )ع.ك.م.ش( ةيليوحتلا تاعانصلاو نداعملا سيمخلا موي دقعنا يذلا ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجلإ ةيلاملا جئاتنلا

ًاءاسم 3:00 ةعاسلا مامت يف 2022 ، ربمفون 10 قفاوملا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومنل ُاقفو ، هل ررقم وه امك

.هّيط قفرملا ةيرهوجلا

With Regards,

،،،ليضفتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

....................................................

ىسوملا ميهاربا قراط

يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

Tarek Ibrahim Al-Mousa

Vice- Chairman & CEO

Attachments :

  • Disclosure of Material Information Form
  • Financial Statements Results form

-Copy of Approved Financial Statements.

-Copy of Approved Auditor's Report.

: تاقفرملا ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن - ةيلاملا تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن - ةدمتعملا ةيلاملا تانايبلا نم ةخسن-

.تاباسحلا بقارم ريرقت نم ةخسن -

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

November 13, 2022

Name of the

Metal and Recycling Company (K.S.C.P)

Listed Company

Metal and Recycling Company (K.S.C.P) ("MRC") would like hereby to

announce that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MRC company

Material

was convened on Thursday November 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. through

"Microsoft Teams" website as scheduled. MRC Board of Directors

Information

adopted the Auditor's report and the interim consolidated financial

statements for the period ended on September 30, 2022.

Significant Effect of

There is currently no financial impact of the aforementioned

the material

information on the financial position of the Company.

information on the

financial position of

the company

Vice-Chairman & CEO

Tarek Ibrahim Al-Mousa

