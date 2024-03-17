INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT To the Shareholders of Metal and Recycling Company - K.S.C. (Public) State of Kuwait Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Metal and Recycling Company - K.S.C. (Public) (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023, and the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies information. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). Basis of Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the (IESBA Code). We believe the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Emphasis of matter Without Qualifying our Opinion, we draw attention to Note (28) regarding the right of utilization of land leased by the Group and held within the Associate Company. Key Audit Matter Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The following is the key audit matter that we have identified and how it was addressed in the context of our audit:

-2- Valuation of Investment Property As of December 31, 2023, the Group's investment property amounted to KD 1,409,000 (2022: KD 1,420,000). The valuation of the investment property is highly dependent on estimates. We, therefore, identified the valuation of investment property as a key audit matter. The Group policy is that property valuations are performed by licensed independent valuers at least once a year. These valuations, amongst others, are based on assumptions such as estimated rental revenues, discount rates, occupancy rates, market knowledge, developers' risk, and historical transactions. In estimating the fair value of investment property, valuers used the valuation techniques of the income capitalization method and considered the nature and usage of the investment property. We have reviewed the valuation reports issued by the licensed external valuers, such as reviewing the appropriateness of the valuation model used and the reasonableness of the key assumptions applied and focused on the adequacy of disclosures of the investment property as provided in Note (9) to the consolidated financial statements, and in the related accounting policy as disclosed in note (2 - f). Other Information included in the Group's annual report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023Management is responsible for the other information. Other information consists of the information included in the Group's 2023 Annual Report, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. We have obtained the Parent Company's Board of Directors report for the year ended 2023, but we have not obtained the annual report. We expect to obtain the same after the date of our auditor's report. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements, our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information, and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial StatementsManagement is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Charged with Governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

-3- As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with Those Charged with Governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide Those Charged with Governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with Those Charged with Governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditor's report unless Law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.