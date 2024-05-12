REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Board of Directors

Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public)

State of Kuwait

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public) (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") as of March 31, 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, and statement of cash flows for the three months period then ended. Management of the Parent Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim condensed consolidated financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34.

Emphasis of matter

Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw attention to Note (10) regarding right of utilization for a land leased by the Group and held within the Associate Company.