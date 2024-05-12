REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Board of Directors

Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public)

State of Kuwait

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public) (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") as of March 31, 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, and statement of cash flows for the three months period then ended. Management of the Parent Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim condensed consolidated financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34.

Emphasis of matter

Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw attention to Note (10) regarding right of utilization for a land leased by the Group and held within the Associate Company.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Parent Company. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016 and its Executive Regulations as amended, or of the Parent Company's Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association as amended during the three months period ended March 31, 2024, that might have had a material effect on the Parent Company's financial position or results of its operation, except for the Group ownership of investment properties and conducting rental activities, not disclosed in the Parent Company Articles of Association.

We further report that, during the course of our review, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the provisions of Law No 7 of 2010 concerning the Capital Markets Authority and its related regulations during the three months period ended March 31, 2024, that might have had a material effect on the Parent Company's financial position or results of its operations.

Dr. Shuaib A. Shuaib

State of Kuwait

License No. 33-A

May 9, 2024

RSM Albazie & Co.

METAL AND RECYCLING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinars)

December 31,

March 31,

2023

March 31,

ASSETS

Notes

2024

(Audited)

2023

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

3

811,593

1,173,339

2,498,927

Time deposits

4

3,470,442

3,959,078

3,080,359

Accounts receivable and other debit balances

5

8,191,305

7,356,191

4,740,804

Due from related parties

6

2,400

124,276

1,900

Inventories

107,713

95,477

109,626

Total current assets

12,583,453

12,708,361

10,431,616

Non-current assets:

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

34,972

34,972

34,972

Investment in associate

6,796,086

6,796,086

6,797,486

Investment property

1,409,000

1,409,000

1,420,000

Property, plant and equipment

8,433,023

8,267,383

5,915,067

Right of use assets

1,702,113

1,825,483

2,085,981

Goodwill

406,889

406,889

406,889

Total non-current assets

18,782,083

18,739,813

16,660,395

Total assets

31,365,536

31,448,174

27,092,011

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Due to banks

-

257,000

-

Ijara payables

690,000

694,058

-

Term loans

7

2,435,179

1,962,990

1,058,000

Lease liabilities

332,752

570,117

453,221

Accounts payable and other credit balances

3,660,970

3,777,845

3,000,259

Due to related parties

6

4,036,514

3,763,675

3,405,025

Total current liabilities

11,155,415

11,025,685

7,916,505

Non-current liabilities:

Term loans

7

7,200,875

7,150,875

6,339,525

Lease liabities

1,681,462

1,680,608

1,934,544

Provision for end of service indemnity

1,166,978

1,123,289

1,099,366

Total non-current liabilities

10,049,315

9,954,772

9,373,435

Total liabilities

21,204,730

20,980,457

17,289,940

Equity:

Share capital

10,000,000

10,000,000

10,000,000

Statutory reserve

1,520,581

1,520,581

1,520,581

Treasury shares

8

(1,057,640)

(1,057,640)

(1,056,623)

Effect of change in subsidiary's equity

402,450

402,450

402,450

Accumulated losses

(3,160,634)

(3,160,760)

(3,384,594)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent

Company

7,704,757

7,704,631

7,481,814

Non-controlling interests

2,456,049

2,763,086

2,320,257

Total equity

10,160,806

10,467,717

9,802,071

Total liabilities and equity

31,365,536

31,448,174

27,092,011

The accompanying notes from (1) to (15) form an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Mosaed Ibrahim Al Houwly

Tarek Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Mousa

Chairman

Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

METAL AND RECYCLING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinars)

Three months ended

March 31,

Notes

2024

2023

Revenues:

Net sales

4,397

5,436

Service revenue

3,346,470

2,628,629

Rental income

393,931

425,466

3,744,798

3,059,531

Expenses:

Cost of sales

(3,012)

(7,131)

Service costs

(2,397,806)

(1,945,908)

Rental costs

(265,957)

(249,003)

(2,666,775)

(2,202,042)

Gross profit

1,078,023

857,489

Staff costs

(340,564)

(246,337)

General and administrative expenses

(172,319)

(146,248)

Selling and marketing expenses

(1,142)

(2,253)

Depreciation and amortization

(291,614)

(233,414)

Allowance for expected credit losses

5 - a

(88,348)

-

Bad debts written-off

5 - c

(4,150)

-

(898,137)

(628,252)

Profit from operations

179,886

229,237

Interest income

32,902

19,376

Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment

-

1,000

Finance cost

(151,692)

(181,495)

Other income

36,787

27,272

Profit for the period before contributions to the National Labor

97,883

95,390

Support Tax (NLST) and Zakat

NLST

(3,424)

(1,607)

Contribution to Zakat

(1,370)

(643)

Profit for the period

93,089

93,140

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

93,089

93,140

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Parent Company

126

27,373

Non-controlling interests

92,963

65,767

93,089

93,140

Fils

Fils

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Shareholders

of the Parent Company

9

0.001

0.304

The accompanying notes from (1) to (15) form an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial information.

