REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Board of Directors
Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public)
State of Kuwait
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public) (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") as of March 31, 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, and statement of cash flows for the three months period then ended. Management of the Parent Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim condensed consolidated financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34.
Emphasis of matter
Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw attention to Note (10) regarding right of utilization for a land leased by the Group and held within the Associate Company.
Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Parent Company. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016 and its Executive Regulations as amended, or of the Parent Company's Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association as amended during the three months period ended March 31, 2024, that might have had a material effect on the Parent Company's financial position or results of its operation, except for the Group ownership of investment properties and conducting rental activities, not disclosed in the Parent Company Articles of Association.
We further report that, during the course of our review, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the provisions of Law No 7 of 2010 concerning the Capital Markets Authority and its related regulations during the three months period ended March 31, 2024, that might have had a material effect on the Parent Company's financial position or results of its operations.
Dr. Shuaib A. Shuaib
State of Kuwait
License No. 33-A
May 9, 2024
RSM Albazie & Co.
METAL AND RECYCLING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinars)
December 31,
March 31,
2023
March 31,
ASSETS
Notes
2024
(Audited)
2023
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
3
811,593
1,173,339
2,498,927
Time deposits
4
3,470,442
3,959,078
3,080,359
Accounts receivable and other debit balances
5
8,191,305
7,356,191
4,740,804
Due from related parties
6
2,400
124,276
1,900
Inventories
107,713
95,477
109,626
Total current assets
12,583,453
12,708,361
10,431,616
Non-current assets:
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
34,972
34,972
34,972
Investment in associate
6,796,086
6,796,086
6,797,486
Investment property
1,409,000
1,409,000
1,420,000
Property, plant and equipment
8,433,023
8,267,383
5,915,067
Right of use assets
1,702,113
1,825,483
2,085,981
Goodwill
406,889
406,889
406,889
Total non-current assets
18,782,083
18,739,813
16,660,395
Total assets
31,365,536
31,448,174
27,092,011
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Due to banks
-
257,000
-
Ijara payables
690,000
694,058
-
Term loans
7
2,435,179
1,962,990
1,058,000
Lease liabilities
332,752
570,117
453,221
Accounts payable and other credit balances
3,660,970
3,777,845
3,000,259
Due to related parties
6
4,036,514
3,763,675
3,405,025
Total current liabilities
11,155,415
11,025,685
7,916,505
Non-current liabilities:
Term loans
7
7,200,875
7,150,875
6,339,525
Lease liabities
1,681,462
1,680,608
1,934,544
Provision for end of service indemnity
1,166,978
1,123,289
1,099,366
Total non-current liabilities
10,049,315
9,954,772
9,373,435
Total liabilities
21,204,730
20,980,457
17,289,940
Equity:
Share capital
10,000,000
10,000,000
10,000,000
Statutory reserve
1,520,581
1,520,581
1,520,581
Treasury shares
8
(1,057,640)
(1,057,640)
(1,056,623)
Effect of change in subsidiary's equity
402,450
402,450
402,450
Accumulated losses
(3,160,634)
(3,160,760)
(3,384,594)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent
Company
7,704,757
7,704,631
7,481,814
Non-controlling interests
2,456,049
2,763,086
2,320,257
Total equity
10,160,806
10,467,717
9,802,071
Total liabilities and equity
31,365,536
31,448,174
27,092,011
The accompanying notes from (1) to (15) form an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Mosaed Ibrahim Al Houwly
Tarek Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Mousa
Chairman
Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
METAL AND RECYCLING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinars)
Three months ended
March 31,
Notes
2024
2023
Revenues:
Net sales
4,397
5,436
Service revenue
3,346,470
2,628,629
Rental income
393,931
425,466
3,744,798
3,059,531
Expenses:
Cost of sales
(3,012)
(7,131)
Service costs
(2,397,806)
(1,945,908)
Rental costs
(265,957)
(249,003)
(2,666,775)
(2,202,042)
Gross profit
1,078,023
857,489
Staff costs
(340,564)
(246,337)
General and administrative expenses
(172,319)
(146,248)
Selling and marketing expenses
(1,142)
(2,253)
Depreciation and amortization
(291,614)
(233,414)
Allowance for expected credit losses
5 - a
(88,348)
-
Bad debts written-off
5 - c
(4,150)
-
(898,137)
(628,252)
Profit from operations
179,886
229,237
Interest income
32,902
19,376
Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment
-
1,000
Finance cost
(151,692)
(181,495)
Other income
36,787
27,272
Profit for the period before contributions to the National Labor
97,883
95,390
Support Tax (NLST) and Zakat
NLST
(3,424)
(1,607)
Contribution to Zakat
(1,370)
(643)
Profit for the period
93,089
93,140
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
93,089
93,140
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Parent Company
126
27,373
Non-controlling interests
92,963
65,767
93,089
93,140
Fils
Fils
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Shareholders
of the Parent Company
9
0.001
0.304
The accompanying notes from (1) to (15) form an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial information.
