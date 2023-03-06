Advanced search
    MRC   KW0EQ0500938

METAL AND RECYCLING COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

(MRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-04
0.0569 KWD   -1.04%
Metal and Recycling K S C Public : Financial Results For period ended 31 December 2022

03/06/2023 | 12:30am EST
Date: March 6, 2023

To : Boursa Kuwait

Greetings,

Subject: Financial Results of Meeting of Board of Directors Metal and Recycling Co.:

Pursuant to the provisions of Module ten, "Disclosure and Transparency", of the Executive bylaws of law no. 7 of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, Metal and Recycling Company (K.S.C.P)("MRC") would like hereby to announce the financial results of the meeting of the Board of Directors of MRC that was held on Sunday March 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. as scheduled in accordance with the material disclosure form enclosed herein.

نيمرتحملا

ةيلاملا قارولأل تيوكلا ةصروب / ةداسلا

،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجلا ةيلاملا جئاتنلا :عوضوملا :ةيليوحتلا تاعانصلاو نداعملا ةكرش

ةحئلالا نم ،ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا ،رشاعلا باتكلا ماكحلأ ًاقفو قاوسأ ةئيه ءاشنإ نأشب 2010 ةنسل 7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةكرش حصفت ،هتلايدعتو ةيلاملا قارولأا طاشن ميظنتو لاملا )"ةكرشلا"( )ع.ك.م.ش( ةيليوحتلا تاعانصلاو نداعملا موي دقعنا يذلا ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجلا ةيلاملا جئاتنلا نع 3:00 ةعاسلا مامت يف 2023 سرام 5 قفاوملا دحلأا نع حاصفلإا جذومنل ُاقفو ، هل ررقم وه امك ًاءاسم

.هيطّ قفرملا ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا

With Regards,

،،،ليضفتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

.....................................................

ىسوملا ميهاربا قراط يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

Tarek Ibrahim Al-Mousa

Vice- Chairman & CEO

Attachments :

  • Disclosure of Material Information Form
  • Financial Statements Results form

-Copy of Approved Financial Statements.

-Copy of Approved Auditor's Report.

: تاقفرملا ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن - ةيلاملا تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن - ةدمتعملا ةيلاملا تانايبلا نم ةخسن-

.تاباسحلا بقارم ريرقت نم ةخسن -

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

March 6, 2023

Name of the Listed

Metal and Recycling Company (K.S.C.P)

Company

Metal and Recycling Company (K.S.C.P) ("MRC") would like

hereby to announce that the meeting of the Board of

Directors of MRC company was convened remotely on

Sunday March 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. through "Microsoft

Teams" website as scheduled. MRC Board of Directors

Material Information

adopted the Auditor's report and the consolidated financial

statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31,

2022.MRC BOD made recommendation to the annual

General Assembly to appoint the External Auditor Mr. Shuaib

Abdullah Shuaib RSM Albazie & Co. for the year ending on

December 31, 2023.

Significant Effect of the

There is currently no financial impact of the aforementioned

material information on

information on the financial position of the Company.

the financial position of

the company

Vice-Chairman & CEO

Tarek Ibrahim Al-Mousa

Financials
Sales 2021 14,6 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Net income 2021 -1,26 M -4,10 M -4,10 M
Net Debt 2021 4,10 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,13 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 090
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart METAL AND RECYCLING COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Metal and Recycling Company K.S.C. (Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tariq Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Moussa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hisham Youssef Chief Financial Officer
Mosaed Ibrahim Soluiman Al-Holi Chairman
Fawzi Ali Abdullah Al-Modaf Independent Director
Khaled Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Mousa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METAL AND RECYCLING COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)14.03%17
WASTE MANAGEMENT-4.33%61 255
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-0.04%40 750
TETRA TECH, INC.-2.91%7 503
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.19.58%7 379
GEM CO., LTD.5.11%5 808