Metal Bank : Entitlement Offer Closes Oversubscribed Raising $10.1M

Inés Scotland will continue to lead the Company as executive Chair. With the increase in scale of the company's activities and demands on Ms Scotland's time going forward, the Company has revised the terms of Ms Scotland's ongoing engagement to include an annual salary of $200,000 (inclusive of superannuation and directors' fees). Ms Scotland previously waived her right to directors' fees receiving no remuneration for the 2016 to 2021 financial years.

Competent Person Statements

The information in this announcement, including the Annexures, that relates to exploration results and Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Livingstone Project was prepared and reported in accordance with the ASX Announcements, Talisman Mining and Kingston Resources News Releases referenced in this announcement. The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources of the Livingstone Project (Homestead) is based on information compiled by Mr Steven Elliot, a Competent Person who was a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full time employee of Talisman Mining Ltd at time of work. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant ASX announcements and News Releases. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates and Ore Reserve estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original ASX announcements or News Releases.

The information in this announcement, including the Annexures, that relates to exploration results and Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Millennium Project was prepared and reported in accordance with the ASX Announcements and Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC) News Releases referenced in this announcement. The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources of the Millennium Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant ASX announcements and News Releases. In the case of Mineral Resource estimates and Ore Reserve estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters