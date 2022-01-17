Metal Bank : Kingsley Deposit Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Commenting on the Maiden Resource, Metal Bank's Chair, Inés Scotland said:

"We are very excited to be reporting a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimation at Kingsley providing a baseline of JORC-compliant gold resources for us to build on in 2022. The initial resource is shallow, easily treatable and contains a number of high-grade intersections. It also only forms a small part of the existing mineralisation and we have developed a work program for this year aimed at substantially increasing JORC resources as well as testing the multiple additional targets across the project. With over 90,000oz of gold across our projects and a significant endowment of copper and cobalt we are expecting 2022 to be a year of resource growth combined with exploration success.

Kingsley Mineral Resource Estimation

Gold mineralisation at Kingsley was discovered by Kingston Resources (ASX: KSN) via aircore drill testing of a 2km long soil Au anomaly in 2018. Follow-up work and a further 50-hole (4,390m) RC and diamond drilling program in 2020 targeted the Western Zone, defining areas of shallow Au mineralisation and mineralisation continuity over ~750m strike length4 (Figure 1). Drilling in this Western Zone5 combined with positive metallurgical testwork6 provided the basis for the maiden Mineral Resource Estimation recently completed by Cube Consulting of Perth to approximately 75m below surface (Table 1). Mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike of the maiden Resource, with the Eastern Zone, in particular, subject to limited drilling and not included in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Table 1: Kingsley Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (JORC 2012-compliant)

Au cut-off Classification Auoz kTonnes Au g/t grade Inferred 30,500 669 1.42 0.5 g/t Total 30,500 669 1.42 0.5 g/t

The Kingsley Mineral Resource Estimate (Figures 1-4) was completed using data from a total of 76 drill holes (71 RC and 5 diamond) with nominal drill spacing of approximately 40m x 40m considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation and Resource classification. Aircore drilling was used as an additional guide to the interpretation. Modelling was based on drilling intercepts, with 1m minimum sample widths and 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade demonstrating 750m of system strike continuity and mineralisation contained within a number of steeply dipping and generally planar mineralised quartz veins generally trending 110° within a mafic to ultramafic schist or 'talcose' schist. High grade intervals are typically associated with several 'shoots' and/or structural intersections and flexures, and top caps were applied (maximum 13 g/t Au) to minimise 'nugget' influence.