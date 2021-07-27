Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF GAINHEALTH PTE. LTD. - PARTIAL PAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING CASH CONSIDERATION

Metal Component Engineering Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration 198804700N)
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF GAINHEALTH PTE. LTD.
PARTIAL PAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING CASH CONSIDERATION
The board of directors (the "Board") of Metal Component Engineering Limited (the "Company") refers to:
the Company's circular to shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") dated 23 June 2021
(the "Circular") in relation to the proposed acquisition of Gainhealth Pte Ltd ("Proposed Acquisition") and the proposed diversification into the healthcare business and the e-commerce business ("Proposed Diversification");
the Company's announcement dated 8 July 2021 in relation to the receipt of the approval in- principle for the listing and quotation of the new shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Proposed Acquisition;
the Company's announcement dated 8 July 2021 in relation to the results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 8 July 2021 where Shareholders approved the Proposed Acquisition and the Proposed Diversification;
the Company's announcement dated 13 July 2021 in relation to, inter alia, the completion of the Proposed Acquisition;
the Company's announcement dated 14 July 2021 in relation to the allotment and issuance of
5,743,243 new shares to the arranger; and
the Company's announcement dated 15 July 2021 in relation to the partial payment of outstanding cash consideration to JPS.
Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Circular.
The Board wishes to update Shareholders that as mutually agreed between the Company and JPS, the Company had on 27 July 2021 paid S$800,000, being partial payment of the outstanding cash consideration of S$1,500,000 to JPS.
As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding cash consideration payable to JPS is S$700,000. The Company and JPS have mutually agreed for full payment of the outstanding S$700,000 to be paid in due course.
Notwithstanding the abovementioned arrangement on the payment of the remaining balance of the cash consideration to JPS, the entire Sale Shares were transferred to Metal Precision Services Pte. Ltd. on 13 July 2021. The Company will update shareholders as and when the outstanding cash consideration is fully paid to JPS.
By Order of the Board
Lee Wei Hsiung
Company Secretary
27 July 2021
