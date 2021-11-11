Log in
    MHK   AU0000109597

METAL HAWK LIMITED

(MHK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
0.43 AUD   +1.18%
Berehaven Exploration Update

11/11/2021 | 05:38pm EST
For personal use only

12th November 2021

BEREHAVEN EXPLORATION UPDATE

  • Assays received from the first diamond drillhole at Commodore
  • BVD001 intersected 3.4m @ 2.32% Ni from 203.8m
  • DHEM to commence shortly
  • RC results continue to extend zone of near-surface mineralisation
  • Regional aircore drilling underway

___________________________________________________________________________

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, "Metal Hawk" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Berehaven Nickel Project, 20km south-east of Kalgoorlie in the West Australian goldfields.

Assay results have been received from the first diamond drillhole at the new Commodore nickel sulphide prospect, with BVD001 intersecting 3.4m @ 2.32% Ni from 203.8m to 207.2m. This intersection is located approximately 50m down-dip from the discovery RC hole

BVNC002 which intersected 1m @ 5.89% Ni from 144m.

Metal Hawk Managing Director Will Belbin commented: "The assay results from our very first diamond hole at Commodore demonstrate the continuity and high nickel tenor present in the system. We look forward to the results from the next phase of downhole EM at Commodore and regional exploration of the broader Berehaven project, with aircore drilling now underway, as we continue to explore and develop our understanding of this exciting and potentially extensive new nickel sulphide belt."

A total of four diamond holes have been drilled at Commodore for 1,210m. These drillholes will be surveyed with downhole electromagnetics (DHEM) to define follow-up drill targets. This DHEM survey is also expected to improve definition of the modelled conductor CMA_01, identified by earlier electromagnetic surveys, prior to drill testing of this deeper target.

BVD002 was drilled a further 70m down-dip from BVD001 and intersected a zone of matrix- to- heavily disseminated mineralisation from 247.5m to 248.5m.

BVD003 was drilled approximately 70m south of BVD002 and did not intersect ultramafic rocks. This hole confirmed the presence of a significant east-west structure at depth (shown in Figure 2) and suggests that the continuation of the fertile Commodore ultramafic unit to the south may be offset by up to 200m. Further drilling will be carried out to test this feature.

BVD004 was drilled to the north of BVD002 and intersected a zone of carbonate-altered ultramafic rocks with trace sulphides present.

1

For personal use only

OPEN

Figure 1. Commodore cross-section

Results have also been received for RC holes BVNC006 and BVNC007 (shown in Figure 2).

BVNC007 is located approximately 80m south of the Commodore discovery hole and intersected a 3m zone of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation grading 1.26% Ni from 165m. This result will be followed up very shortly with additional RC drilling.

BVNC006, located at the north end of Commodore, intersected a 13m thick zone of high MgO ultramafic rocks from 151m to 164m with no mineralisation observed.

2

use only

Assays are pending for drillholes BVNC004 and BVNC005 which are located 40m south and

north of BVNC001 respectively. As reported recently, BVNC004 intersected 13m of highly

weathered and ferruginous ultramafic rocks from 132m to 144m with heavily disseminated

sulphides intersected from 144m to 145mm. BVNC005 intersected a zone of ultramafic rocks

from 138m to 157m with stringer and disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation from 155m

to 157m.

personal

BVD002

Heavily

disseminated to

matrix

sulphides from 147.5m to 148.5m

BVD001

3.4m @ 2.3% Ni from 203.8m

BVNC002

1m @ 5.9% Ni

?

from 144m

?

?

BVNC007

?

3m @ 1.3% Ni

from 164m

For

Figure 2. Commodore Plan view over magnetics - showing Metal Hawk RC and diamond drilling with

significant results (new results shown in red). Assays pending marked blue, diamond collars red, RC

collars black, historical RAB/AC drillholes grey.

3

For personal use only

Looking Forward

Following completion of the DHEM, follow-up drilling will be carried out.

RC drilling is due to recommence shortly with a number of holes designed to test the position of the fertile Commodore ultramafic unit south of BVNC007.

Aircore drilling is underway as the Company continues to explore the NNW striking ultramafic rocks north and south of Commodore.

Programme of Works (PoW) applications have been submitted for additional regional drilling within the Company's tenements.

Figure 3. Berehaven Nickel Project

This announcement has been authorised for release by Mr Will Belbin, Managing Director, on behalf of the Board of Metal Hawk Limited.

4

For personal use only

For further information regarding Metal Hawk Limited please visit our website at www.metalhawk.com.auor contact:

Will Belbin

Media & Investor Relations

Managing Director

Luke Forrestal

Metal Hawk Limited

GRA Partners

+618 9226 0110

+61 411 479 144

admin@metalhawk.com.au

luke.forrestal@grapartners.com.au

Table 1. Significant mineralised intersections in drillholes BVD001 and BVNC007

Hole ID

Type

Depth (m)

Interval

Grade

from

to

(m)

Ni(%)

Cu(%)

Pt(ppb)

Pd(ppb)

BVD001

DD

203.78

207.2

3.42

2.32

0.24

150

301

BVNC007

RC

164

167

3

1.26

0.09

54

138

Table 2. Drill hole collar details

Hole ID

Type

status

Depth (m)

East

North

Dip

Azimuth

BVD001

DD

Completed

250

376540

6584476

-55

090

BVD002

DD

Completed - assays pending

301

376476

6584482

-65

090

BVD003

DD

Completed - NSR

300

376503

6584401

-65

090

BVD004

DD

Completed - NSR

360

376390

6584480

-65

065

BVNC001

RC

Completed - NSR

161

376599

6584555

-60

090

BVNC002

RC

Completed

162

376607

6584455

-60

070

BVNC003

RC

Completed - NSR

162

376567

6584621

-60

090

BVNC004

RC

Completed - assays pending

192

376612

6584446

-60

090

BVNC005

RC

Completed - assays pending

174

376580

6584520

-60

090

BVNC006

RC

Completed - NSR

180

376510

6584620

-60

090

BVNC007

RC

Completed

180

376613

6584401

-60

090

Notes to Table 1:

  • New holes reported shown bold
  • NSR = no significant result
  • Grid coordinates GDA94: zone51, collar positions determined by handheld GPS.
  • All holes nominal RL 350 +/-1m AHD.
  • Hole azimuths planned at between 065 to 090 degrees, but slight downhole deviation may result in hole paths slightly different to those intended.
  • For results of previously completed MHK drillholes see MHK ASX announcements dated 28 September 2021 and 17 October 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metal Hawk Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
