12th November 2021

BEREHAVEN EXPLORATION UPDATE

Assays received from the first diamond drillhole at Commodore

BVD001 intersected 3.4m @ 2.32% Ni from 203.8m

DHEM to commence shortly

RC results continue to extend zone of near-surface mineralisation

near-surface mineralisation Regional aircore drilling underway

___________________________________________________________________________

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, "Metal Hawk" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Berehaven Nickel Project, 20km south-east of Kalgoorlie in the West Australian goldfields.

Assay results have been received from the first diamond drillhole at the new Commodore nickel sulphide prospect, with BVD001 intersecting 3.4m @ 2.32% Ni from 203.8m to 207.2m. This intersection is located approximately 50m down-dip from the discovery RC hole

BVNC002 which intersected 1m @ 5.89% Ni from 144m.

Metal Hawk Managing Director Will Belbin commented: "The assay results from our very first diamond hole at Commodore demonstrate the continuity and high nickel tenor present in the system. We look forward to the results from the next phase of downhole EM at Commodore and regional exploration of the broader Berehaven project, with aircore drilling now underway, as we continue to explore and develop our understanding of this exciting and potentially extensive new nickel sulphide belt."

A total of four diamond holes have been drilled at Commodore for 1,210m. These drillholes will be surveyed with downhole electromagnetics (DHEM) to define follow-up drill targets. This DHEM survey is also expected to improve definition of the modelled conductor CMA_01, identified by earlier electromagnetic surveys, prior to drill testing of this deeper target.

BVD002 was drilled a further 70m down-dip from BVD001 and intersected a zone of matrix- to- heavily disseminated mineralisation from 247.5m to 248.5m.

BVD003 was drilled approximately 70m south of BVD002 and did not intersect ultramafic rocks. This hole confirmed the presence of a significant east-west structure at depth (shown in Figure 2) and suggests that the continuation of the fertile Commodore ultramafic unit to the south may be offset by up to 200m. Further drilling will be carried out to test this feature.

BVD004 was drilled to the north of BVD002 and intersected a zone of carbonate-altered ultramafic rocks with trace sulphides present.

1