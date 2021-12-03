Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Metal Hawk Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHK   AU0000109597

METAL HAWK LIMITED

(MHK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.235 AUD   -2.08%
03:12aMETAL HAWK : Application for quotation of securities - MHK
PU
12/02METAL HAWK : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
12/01METAL HAWK : Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - MHK
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metal Hawk : Application for quotation of securities - MHK

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

METAL HAWK LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MHK

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

500,000

03/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

METAL HAWK LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

630453664

1.3

ASX issuer code

MHK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Dec-2021 13:31

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MHK

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

MHK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

3/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

500,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Exercise of an option to acquire 100% legal and beneficial ownership of two granted exploration licences and one granted prospecting licence forming part of the Berehaven Nickel project

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

NA

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metal Hawk Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METAL HAWK LIMITED
03:12aMETAL HAWK : Application for quotation of securities - MHK
PU
12/02METAL HAWK : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
12/01METAL HAWK : Update - Notification regarding unquoted securities - MHK
PU
12/01METAL HAWK : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MHK
PU
11/30METAL HAWK : RIU Resurgence Conference December 2021
PU
11/29Metal Hawk Completes Survey at Berehaven Project
MT
11/28Metal Hawk Limited Announces Berehaven Exploration Update
CI
11/24Australian Shares Retreat Amid Subdued Market Ahead of US Thanksgiving
MT
11/23Metal Hawk Hits High-Grade Gold at Kanowna East Project; Shares Surge 16%
MT
11/23METAL HAWK : High-Grade Gold Returned from RC Drilling at Kanowna East
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,47 M -1,04 M -1,04 M
Net cash 2021 3,72 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 9,27 M 9,22 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart METAL HAWK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metal Hawk Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METAL HAWK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Belbin Managing Director & Director
Scott Glasson Chief Financial Officer
Brett Thomas Lambert Non-Executive Chairman
David Pennock Executive Director
Chris Marshall Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METAL HAWK LIMITED2.17%9
BHP GROUP-6.41%142 229
RIO TINTO PLC-13.69%103 193
GLENCORE PLC52.21%61 937
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%45 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.68%33 741