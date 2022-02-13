Log in
Metal Hawk : High Grade Gold Discovery at Berehaven Project

02/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

14th February 2022

HIGH GRADE GOLD DISCOVERY AT

BEREHAVEN PROJECT

  • BVD001: 5.2m @ 7.2g/t Au from 244.4m to 249.6m (end of hole)
  • Mineralisation open in all directions, EOH grade 6.5g/t Au
  • Gold zone located 40m below Commodore nickel sulphide zone
  • Assaying of holes BVD002 to BVD004 for gold underway

___________________________________________________________________________

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, "Metal Hawk" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that high grade gold has been identified in diamond drill core from the Commodore prospect at the Berehaven Project, 20km south-east of Kalgoorlie in the West Australian goldfields.

Four diamond drillholes were completed (for 1,210m) at Commodore in November 2021 following up Metal Hawk's high grade massive nickel sulphide discovery (see ASX 28 September 2021). Sampling of the last five metres of diamond drillhole BVD001 has revealed a zone of high-grade gold mineralisation that has assayed 5.2m @ 7.2 g/t Au from 244.4m to 249.6m (end of hole). This gold zone is situated approximately 40m below the Commodore nickel sulphide zone intersected in BVD001 of 3.2m @ 2.4% Ni from 203.8m.

The gold mineralisation is associated with a zone of quartz-sulphide veining within a larger package of footwall felsic volcanic rocks, whereas the nickel sulphide zone is located higher up the sequence near the basal contact of high MgO ultramafic rocks.

Metal Hawk's Managing Director Will Belbin commented: "We are thrilled with this high grade gold intersection at Commodore. It is remarkable that we have intersected significant nickel sulphide and gold mineralisation with our first diamond drillhole at Berehaven. The last section of core from BVD001 was cut and sampled and the assay results confirm a thick unconstrained 5.2m interval of high grade gold. We have similar zones of quartz-sulphideveining in the other three diamond holes drilled and eagerly await assays for these samples before finalising plans for follow-updiamond drilling."

Importantly, Metal Hawk owns 100% of all mineral rights on the tenements over the Commodore prospect. The Company also holds an option to purchase the nickel rights over the northwestern and central part of the Berehaven Project (see Figure 4).

1

For personal use only

OPEN

OPEN

OPEN

Figure 1. Commodore cross-section

Initially only the nickel-bearing ultramafic unit intersected in BVD001 was sampled and assayed as a priority, returning 3.4m @ 2.3% Ni from 203.8m (see ASX 12 November 2021). The bottom part of the hole (shown in Figure 2) was not considered prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation, but was assayed to check for possible gold mineralisation associated with the presence of significant quartz-sulphide veining. BVD001 gold assays returned 5.2m

  • 7.2g/t Au from 244.4m to 249.6m which included an interval of 0.5m @ 22.2g/t Au from 247.91m.

2

For personal use only

Figure 2. Mineralised drillcore from BVD001 showing gold intersections

NEXT STEPS

The interval in BVD001 between 209.1m to 244.4m, together with zones of quartz-sulphide veining intersected in drillholes BVD002, BVD003 and BVD004 are currently being cut and sampled with results expected in April. Follow-up drilling will then be undertaken to assess the extent and continuity of the gold mineralisation, which will include the extension of BVD001 (and other relevant holes) to determine the total thickness of the initial gold intercept.

Metal Hawk is continuing nickel sulphide exploration at Berehaven with a 10,000m aircore drilling program nearing completion and an extensive moving loop ground electromagnetic (MLEM) survey in progress across the broader Berehaven Project.

3

For personal use only

Figure 3. Commodore drill plan over airborne magnetics showing RC and Diamond Drilling. New

results shown in bold (magenta = gold, red = nickel)

Table 1. Diamond and RC drilling completed at Commodore - significant results

Hole ID

East

North

Azimuth

Dip

Type

Depth

Interval

Interval

Grade

Grade

(m)

from

to

(m)

Ni (%)

Au (g/t)

BVD001

376543

6584475

090

-55

Diamond

249.6

203.78

207.2

3.42

2.32

-

and

244.4

249.6

5.2

7.19

including

244.4

245.8

1.4

8.84

and

247

249.6

2.6

9.51

including

247.91

248.41

0.5

22.25

BVD002

376477

6584484

090

-65

Diamond

300.8

247.52

248.85

1.33

2.57

pending

BVD003

376503

6584401

090

-65

Diamond

300

NSI

pending

BVD004

376390

6584480

065

-60

Diamond

360

NSI

pending

BVNC001

376599

6584555

090

-60

RC

161

NSI

NSI

BVNC002

376607

6584455

070

-60

RC

162

144

145

1

5.89

NSI

BVNC003

376567

6584621

090

-60

RC

162

NSI

NSI

BVNC004

376612

6584446

090

-60

RC

192

144

145

1

1.49

NSI

BVNC005

376579

6584515

090

-60

RC

174

NSI

NSI

BVNC006

376514

6584628

090

-60

RC

180

NSI

NSI

BVNC007

376613

6584401

090

-60

RC

180

164

167

3

1.26

NSI

BVNC008

376605

6584309

090

-60

RC

200

NSI

pending

BVNC009

376447

6584104

090

-60

RC

200

NSI

pending

4

For personal use only

BVNC010

376288

6584102

090

-60

RC

193

pending

BVNC011

376339

6583944

090

-60

RC

168

pending

BVNC012

376366

6583960

050

-60

RC

138

pending

*Notes to Table 1

  • New intersections reported shown bold
  • NSI = no significant intersection
  • Grid coordinates GDA94: zone51, collar positions determined by handheld GPS.
  • All holes nominal RL 350 +/-1m AHD.

Figure 4. Berehaven Project location

This announcement has been authorised for release by Mr Will Belbin, Managing Director, on behalf of the Board of Metal Hawk Limited.

For further information regarding Metal Hawk Limited please visit our website at www.metalhawk.com.auor contact:

Will Belbin

Media & Investor Relations

Managing Director

Luke Forrestal

Metal Hawk Limited

GRA Partners

+618 9226 0110

+61 411 479 144

admin@metalhawk.com.au

luke.forrestal@grapartners.com.au

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metal Hawk Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
