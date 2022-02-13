Metal Hawk : High Grade Gold Discovery at Berehaven Project

14th February 2022

HIGH GRADE GOLD DISCOVERY AT

BEREHAVEN PROJECT

BVD001: 5.2m @ 7.2g/t Au from 244.4m to 249.6m (end of hole)

Mineralisation open in all directions, EOH grade 6.5g/t Au

Gold zone located 40m below Commodore nickel sulphide zone

Assaying of holes BVD002 to BVD004 for gold underway

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, "Metal Hawk" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that high grade gold has been identified in diamond drill core from the Commodore prospect at the Berehaven Project, 20km south-east of Kalgoorlie in the West Australian goldfields.

Four diamond drillholes were completed (for 1,210m) at Commodore in November 2021 following up Metal Hawk's high grade massive nickel sulphide discovery (see ASX 28 September 2021). Sampling of the last five metres of diamond drillhole BVD001 has revealed a zone of high-grade gold mineralisation that has assayed 5.2m @ 7.2 g/t Au from 244.4m to 249.6m (end of hole). This gold zone is situated approximately 40m below the Commodore nickel sulphide zone intersected in BVD001 of 3.2m @ 2.4% Ni from 203.8m.

The gold mineralisation is associated with a zone of quartz-sulphide veining within a larger package of footwall felsic volcanic rocks, whereas the nickel sulphide zone is located higher up the sequence near the basal contact of high MgO ultramafic rocks.

Metal Hawk's Managing Director Will Belbin commented: "We are thrilled with this high grade gold intersection at Commodore. It is remarkable that we have intersected significant nickel sulphide and gold mineralisation with our first diamond drillhole at Berehaven. The last section of core from BVD001 was cut and sampled and the assay results confirm a thick unconstrained 5.2m interval of high grade gold. We have similar zones of quartz-sulphideveining in the other three diamond holes drilled and eagerly await assays for these samples before finalising plans for follow-updiamond drilling."

Importantly, Metal Hawk owns 100% of all mineral rights on the tenements over the Commodore prospect. The Company also holds an option to purchase the nickel rights over the northwestern and central part of the Berehaven Project (see Figure 4).

