Metal Hawk : RIU Resurgence Conference December 2021

    MHK   AU0000109597

METAL HAWK LIMITED

(MHK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.22 AUD   -13.73%
RIU Resurgence Conference

December 2021

ASX : MHK

Disclaimer

Summary information

This Presentation has been prepared by Metal Hawk Ltd (Metal Hawk). This document contains background information about Metal Hawk current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport be all inclusive or complete, it does NOT contain all of the information that may be required for evaluating Metal Hawk, its assets, prospects or potential opportunities. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this Presentation. This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a disclosure document for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Not financial product advice or an offer

Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not

intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Metal Hawk, its officers, employees, agents and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Metal Hawk. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules (when applicable), Metal Hawk does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

Jurisdiction

This presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction.

ersonal2

Metal Hawk is focused on early-stage discovery of nickel and gold in Western Australia

ASX listing November 2020

only

Active exploration across multiple

projects with high grade nickel and

gold results

Metal Hawk is primed to build on

yr1 exploration success

ersonal

Metal Hawk is primed to build on

yr1 exploration success

ASX : MHK

WSA JV

WSA JV

CHN JV

WSA JV

NICKEL AND GOLD IN

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

  • Active exploration across multiple projects
  • Balanced portfolio of nickel and gold exploration
  • Up to $9.75 million JV

expenditure committed -

Western Areas (WSA) and Chalice (CHN) demerger Falcon Metals Limited (FAL)

COMPANY PROFILE

DIRECTORS

Brett Lambert

Non-Executive Chairman

Mining Engineer +30 years experience. Current chairman of MCR and STN

only

Will Belbin

Managing Director

Exploration Geologist +20 years experience in WA nickel and gold

Discovery track record

David Pennock

Executive Director

Corporate Geologist, Business development

CORPORATE TEAM

use

-

Chief Financial Officer

Scott Glasson

Chris Marshall

-

Company Secretary

KEY CONSULTANTS

Newexco Exploration Pty Ltd

ersonal

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

Directors and Management

14.1%

Western Areas Limited

6.4%

Top 20

~50%

5

ASX : MHK

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

MHK Shares on issue

54,665,400

Options on issue*

17,575,000

Cash at bank

$5.0m

Market Cap @ 23c (undiluted)

$12.5m

Enterprise Value

$7.5m

*Options with various exercise prices and expiry dates

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metal Hawk Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
