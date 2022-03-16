Metal Hawk : Western Areas Nickel Joint Venture Update

17th March 2022

METAL HAWK-WESTERN AREAS

NICKEL JV UPDATE

___________________________________________________________________________

HIGHLIGHTS

Nickel exploration ramps up across Western Areas JV projects

Maiden diamond drilling program underway at Kanowna East

First drillhole intersects 220m of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks within the Silver Swan corridor

___________________________________________________________________________

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, "Metal Hawk" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on nickel exploration across its Joint Venture (JV) projects with Western Areas Limited (ASX: WSA) within Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields and Albany- Fraser regions.

Western Areas has an Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement (EIJVA) with Metal Hawk whereby it has the right to earn a 75% interest in three projects - Kanowna East, Emu Lake and Fraser South - by spending $7.0 million over five years. Metal Hawk is free carried to a decision to mine and retains 100% of the gold rights at Kanowna East and Emu Lake.

The EIJVA is now into its second year with Western Areas well past the halfway mark of the Stage-1 and 51% ownership milestone of $3.0m expenditure. Since the commencement of the partnership in September 2020, exploration activity has been gaining momentum on all three early-stage nickel sulphide projects, with significant recent results from drilling at both Kanowna East and Emu Lake.

Metal Hawk Managing Director Will Belbin commented: "We are pleased to see our JV partner significantly ramp up exploration across all three projects and are particularly encouraged by the maiden diamond drilling program at Kanowna East. To identify nickel sulphides in the first diamond drillhole confirms our view that this project has the potential to host new nickel sulphide discoveries along strike from the world class Silver Swan nickel mine. This is a great result and a testament to the highly skilled exploration team at Western Areas. We look forward to a high level of nickel exploration activity over the next 12 months."

1