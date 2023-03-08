Advanced search
    MTR   GB00BMQC0691

METAL TIGER PLC

(MTR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:43:42 2023-03-08 am EST
10.17 GBX   -3.13%
08:48aMetal Tiger portfolio company applies for Korean exploration licenses
AN
03/02Metal Tiger to delist from AIM, to maintain trading on ASX
AN
03/02AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Metal Tiger goes into the Strata but out of AIM
AN
Metal Tiger portfolio company applies for Korean exploration licenses

03/08/2023 | 08:48am EST
(Alliance News) - Metal Tiger PLC on Wednesday said its portfolio company Southern Gold Ltd has applied for new exploration licenses for two areas of prospective rare earth element mineralisation.

The investor in natural resources opportunities said the two areas are immediately surrounding South Korea's sole rare earth element deposits, the Chungju and Jangnam projects.

The company said field work at the areas will begin in early March, with the aim of defining and drilling targets before the end of the year.

Metal Tiger holds a 19% interest in Southern Gold.

Southern Gold Managing Director Robert Smillie said: "Lodging these exploration licence applications over highly prospective ground immediately surrounding South Korea’s only known REE deposits is a significant milestone for the company in expanding its exploration portfolio to include critical minerals."

Metal Tiger shares fell 3.1% to 10.17 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 8,60 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2021 4,17 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
Net cash 2021 21,7 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart METAL TIGER PLC
Duration : Period :
Metal Tiger plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METAL TIGER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael McNeilly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Lee Bock Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Charles Patrick Stewart Hall Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Roderick Potter Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
David Alan Wargo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METAL TIGER PLC-19.23%21
BLACKROCK, INC.-4.79%101 358
UBS GROUP AG18.63%67 404
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.35%39 584
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.39%35 503
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.26%29 853