    MTX   CA5909152038

METALEX VENTURES LTD.

(MTX)
METALEX VENTURES : October 31, 2021
PU
11/24METALEX VENTURES : to Hold Hybrid AGM
PU
09/17METALEX VENTURES : July 31, 2021
PU
Metalex Ventures : OCTOBER 31, 2021

12/21/2021 | 02:00pm EST
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Expressed in Canadian dollars

October 31, 2021

Metalex Ventures Ltd.

October 31, 2021

Table of contents

Notice to Reader

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

6 - 19

NOTICE TO READER

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Metalex Ventures Ltd. ("the Company") for the six month period ended October 31, 2021 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by International Financial Reporting Standards for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Metalex Ventures Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

October 31,

April 30,

Note

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

1,220,707

$

2,264,936

Receivables

4, 10

28,597

26,247

Prepaid expenses

25,173

230,170

Non-current assets

1,274,477

2,521,353

Investment in private company

5

1,529,000

1,668,000

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

288,500

288,500

Reclamation deposit

6

1,132,555

1,132,223

Long-term deposit

5,000

5,000

Equipment

8

1,666

2,594

Total Assets

$

4,231,198

$

5,617,670

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9, 10

$

1,687,905

$

1,769,913

Flow-through premium liability

11(b)

85,434

264,558

1,773,339

2,034,471

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital

11

95,998,912

95,998,912

Reserves

11

7,813,141

7,805,988

Deficit

(101,354,194)

(100,221,701)

2,457,859

3,583,199

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

$

4,231,198

$

5,617,670

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 5)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

"Chad Ulansky"

"Lorie Waisberg"

Chad Ulansky

Lorie Waisberg

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated inteirm financial statements.

2 | P a g e

Metalex Ventures Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Month Periods Ended

Six month periods ended

October 31,

October 31,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Depreciation

8

$

432

$

317

$

858

$

634

Directors fees

10

15,000

15,000

30,000

30,000

Exploration expenditures

7, 10

952,536

112,553

1,299,727

300,723

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

460

534

382

616

Office and administrative

13,038

28,742

37,515

50,434

Professional fees

31,292

34,243

34,454

34,522

(Recovery of) share-based compensation

10, 11(d)

5,365

-

(227,848)

-

Transfer agent and filing fees

3,009

3,003

4,375

3,651

Travel and promotion

-

1,241

624

1,374

(1,021,132)

(195,633)

(1,180,087)

(421,954)

Unrealized gain on investment in private company

5

(139,000)

139,000

(139,000)

(347,500)

Flow-through premium

11(b)

131,889

-

179,123

-

Interest income

3,286

4,248

7,471

6,432

(3,825)

143,248

47,594

(341,068)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$

(1,024,957)

$

(52,385)

$

(1,132,493)

$

(763,022)

Loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

12

185,895,918

112,957,165

185,895,918

112,957,165

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated inteirm financial statements.

3 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalex Ventures Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 18:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
