Metalex Ventures : OCTOBER 31, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
NOTICE TO READER
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Metalex Ventures Ltd. ("the Company") for the six month period ended October 31, 2021 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by International Financial Reporting Standards for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Metalex Ventures Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
October 31,
April 30,
Note
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
1,220,707
$
2,264,936
Receivables
4, 10
28,597
26,247
Prepaid expenses
25,173
230,170
Non-current assets
1,274,477
2,521,353
Investment in private company
5
1,529,000
1,668,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
288,500
288,500
Reclamation deposit
6
1,132,555
1,132,223
Long-term deposit
5,000
5,000
Equipment
8
1,666
2,594
Total Assets
$
4,231,198
$
5,617,670
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9, 10
$
1,687,905
$
1,769,913
Flow-through premium liability
11(b)
85,434
264,558
1,773,339
2,034,471
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
11
95,998,912
95,998,912
Reserves
11
7,813,141
7,805,988
Deficit
(101,354,194)
(100,221,701)
2,457,859
3,583,199
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
$
4,231,198
$
5,617,670
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 5)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
"Chad Ulansky"
"Lorie Waisberg"
Chad Ulansky
Lorie Waisberg
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated inteirm financial statements.
Metalex Ventures Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Month Periods Ended
Six month periods ended
October 31,
October 31,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Depreciation
8
$
432
$
317
$
858
$
634
Directors fees
10
15,000
15,000
30,000
30,000
Exploration expenditures
7, 10
952,536
112,553
1,299,727
300,723
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
460
534
382
616
Office and administrative
13,038
28,742
37,515
50,434
Professional fees
31,292
34,243
34,454
34,522
(Recovery of) share-based compensation
10, 11(d)
5,365
-
(227,848)
-
Transfer agent and filing fees
3,009
3,003
4,375
3,651
Travel and promotion
-
1,241
624
1,374
(1,021,132)
(195,633)
(1,180,087)
(421,954)
Unrealized gain on investment in private company
5
(139,000)
139,000
(139,000)
(347,500)
Flow-through premium
11(b)
131,889
-
179,123
-
Interest income
3,286
4,248
7,471
6,432
(3,825)
143,248
47,594
(341,068)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year
$
(1,024,957)
$
(52,385)
$
(1,132,493)
$
(763,022)
Loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
12
185,895,918
112,957,165
185,895,918
112,957,165
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated inteirm financial statements.
