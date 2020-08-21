Metalfrio S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

2Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

São Paulo, August 21th , 2020 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3) , one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its schedule for the 2Q20 Earnings Release.

2Q20 Earnings Release

Date: August 24th,2020 Monday

Time: After B3's trading session

Conference Call

Tuesday, August 25th,2020.

ENGLISH

PORTUGUESE

Time: 09:00 a.m (US-EST)

10:00 a.m (Brasília Time) Time: 09 :00 a.m (US-EST)

10:00 a.m (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +1 ( 646 ) 843-6054

Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155 Code: Metalfrio Code: Metalfrio Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400



Petros Diamantides - CEO

Frederico da Silveira Moraes - CFO and IRO



The conference call will be hosted by:

Replay:A conference call replay facility will be available from August 25thtoAugust 31th, 2020. In order to access the replay, dial mentioned numbers.



Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast. The access link will be found at our website.

For further information please access our IR website: www.metalfrio.com.br/ir.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Tel.: +55 11 2627-9171

Fax.:+55 11 2627-9196

E-mail: ri@metalfrio.com.br

Website: http://www.metalfrio.com.br/ir

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.