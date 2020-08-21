Log in
Metalfrio S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

08/21/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

2Q20 Earnings Release Schedule

São Paulo, August 21th, 2020 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A.(B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its schedule for the 2Q20 Earnings Release.

Click here to access the 2Q20 Schedule

2Q20 Earnings Release
Date: August 24th,2020 Monday
Time: After B3's trading session

Conference Call
Tuesday, August 25th,2020.

ENGLISH
 		PORTUGUESE
Time: 09:00a.m (US-EST)
10:00 a.m (Brasília Time) 		Time: 09:00a.m (US-EST)
10:00 a.m (Brasília Time)
Ph.:+1 (646) 843-6054
 		Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code: Metalfrio Code: Metalfrio
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
The conference call will be hosted by:
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code: Metalfrio
 		Code: Metalfrio
Webcast:click here
 		Webcast:click here

Petros Diamantides - CEO
Frederico da Silveira Moraes - CFO and IRO


Replay:A conference call replay facility will be available from August 25thtoAugust 31th, 2020. In order to access the replay, dial mentioned numbers.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast. The access link will be found at our website.

For further information please access our IR website: www.metalfrio.com.br/ir.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 2627-9171
Fax.:+55 11 2627-9196
E-mail: ri@metalfrio.com.br
Website: http://www.metalfrio.com.br/ir

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.

Disclaimer

Metalfrio Solutions SA published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 21:15:07 UTC
