Metalfrio Solutions SA is a Brazil-based company involved in the production of plug-in commercial refrigerators and freezers. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Products and Services. The Products division is responsible for the manufacture and sale of domestic and commercial refrigerators and freezers. The Services division focuses on the maintenance and technical assistance for the products, sale of spare parts to authorized dealers and product customers, as well as logistics services. The Company distributes products under a number of brand names, such as Metalfrio, Derby, Caravell and Klimasan. It operates production plants in Europe and the Americas. The Company's subsidiaries include Metalfrio Solutions Sogutma Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirket, Metalfrio Solutions Inc, Begur Transportes Rodoviarios, Logistica e Servicos Ltda and Metalfrio Solutions Mexico SA de CV.