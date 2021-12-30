Metalfrio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Net Loss of R$38 million in 3Q21 and a Net Loss of R$13 million in 9M21 vs Net Loss of R$157 million in 9M20 as a result of better Operational and Financial results.

EBITDA in 3Q21 increased by 19% to R$32 million compared to R$27 million 3Q20. EBITDA 9M21 reached a record result of R$140 million, an increase of 42% vs 9M20, whilst the LTM EBITDA was R$172 million (LTM Adjusted EBITDA was R$179 million).

Revenues from Services increased 18% to R$69 million for 3Q21, compared to R$59 million in 3Q20. During 3Q21 the company implemented new price adjustments that benefitted the service's margin.

Revenues increased by 22% in 3Q21 to R$415 million and 40% in 9M21 to R$1,487 million benefiting from both, new customers acquired during the pandemic (diversifying our customer base) and the strong recovery in the Brazilian market.

São Paulo, Brazil, November, 19th 2021 - Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (FRIO3) ("Metalfrio"), the world's leading cold solutions provider, announces its results for the third quarter of 2021 ("3Q21") and nine months of 2021 ("9M21"). Financial and operational information given are in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in Brazilian Reais (R$). Comparisons are with the third quarter of 2020 ("3Q20") or nine months of 2020 ("9M20") or as indicated.

Commenting on the results, the Company stated:

"Metalfrio continued to benefit from recovering market conditions to sustain the Revenue growth momentum as well as EBITDA improvement despite the high inflationary pressure related to raw material cost escalation, lower purchases from key accounts, wide-ranging supplier base disruptions including the shortage of electronic components.

During 2021, Metalfrio demonstrated versatility to adjust its sales mix to attend both key accounts and middle market, with healthy margins, whilst continuing to deliver its innovation pipeline. The lower sales to key accounts have been compensated through emphasis on gains with medium/smaller companies. Going forward, with the continued recovery of the key account placements Metalfrio will benefit from this expanded sales scope.

Our industry continues facing challenging conditions as the commodity super cycle and raw material shortages ensue, with normalization now expected only during the next year. Nevertheless with the introduction of new products, intensified cost optimization programs and adjustments to commercial policy, the Company is already improving its Gross Margin when comparing the 3Q21 with previous quarter.

Metalfrio's strategy includes integrating products and services related to commercial refrigeration, such as, logistics, field maintenance, refurbishment, parts sales and equipment rental, providing additional value added through our Service Solutions. Service margin has been improving as new clients have been incorporated into our national platform and the investments made in technological solutions are allowing us to manage our operation more efficiently and deliver better performance.

After establishing a competitive market size, Metalfrio believes it is the right time to seek better margins exploring internal savings opportunities.