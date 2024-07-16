METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

(Public Company)

CNPJ no 04.821.041/0001-08

NIRE 35.300.339.436

RELEVANT FACT

METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA ("Company" - B3:FRIO3) in compliance with the provisions of Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in this weekend suffered a cyber attack on its information technology environment, which resulted in the unavailability of part of its systems in Brazil and in its Mexico unit.

The Company promptly triggered its control and security protocols to block and minimize possible impacts, having preventively isolated its systems. The Company also has the support of specialized external consultancy and a reference in this field of activity.

The Company, so far, has not identified leak of any customer, supplier or personal data processed by the Company. The complete assessment of the incident is ongoing and the Company is taking all necessary measures to restore normality in the next days.

The Company also reinforces that uses strict security and technology standards, and will continue to improve its infrastructure to increasingly incorporate data and system protection protocols.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about possible developments and facts related to this incident.

Sao Paulo, July 15, 2024.

Luiz Eduardo Moreira Caio

President and Investor Relations Director

