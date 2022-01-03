Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Metalicity Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCT   AU000000MCT4

METALICITY LIMITED

(MCT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metalicity : Application for quotation of securities - MCT

01/03/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

METALICITY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MCT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

282,847,335

04/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

METALICITY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

92086839992

1.3

ASX issuer code

MCT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

24-Sep-2021 12:50

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MCT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Issue of new Metalicity Limited (MCT) Shares as consideration under MCT's off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Nex Metals Explorations Limited (NME) (Offer) pursuant to its bidders statement dated 24 September 2021 (as varied).

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

4/1/2022

ASX +security code and description

MCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

282,847,335

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Offer is Unconditional, with all NME shareholders who accept or have accepted to receive 4.81 MCT Shares for every 1 NME Share.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.009000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalicity Limited published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METALICITY LIMITED
05:09pMETALICITY : Application for quotation of securities - MCT
PU
2021Metalicity Limited Announces the Appointment of Justin Barton as Managing Director
CI
2021Metalicity bid for nex metals, extension of offer period
AQ
2021Metalicity Limited - Widest Intersection to Date at Kookynie as Champion and McTavish C..
AQ
2021Metalicity Encounters Wide Gold Intersection at Kookynie Project
MT
2021METALICITY : Champion & McTavish Deliver Significant Widths & Intercepts
PU
2021Metalicity bid for nex metals now unconditional
AQ
2021Metalicity Limited - Bonanza Grades Intercepted in a New Gold Zone Identified 200m to t..
AQ
2021Metalicity Strikes Bonanza Gold at Kookynie Project
MT
2021METALICITY : Bonanza Gold Grades Circa 200m East of the Main Leipold Lode
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,88 M -2,07 M -2,07 M
Net cash 2021 4,02 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 253x
EV / Sales 2021 1 405x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart METALICITY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metalicity Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Charles Barton CEO, CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew Edward Daley Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Newton Livingstone Director & Technical Director
Nicholas Findlay Day Secretary
Pip Darvall Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALICITY LIMITED0.00%14
BHP GROUP0.00%151 905
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%109 617
GLENCORE PLC0.00%66 484
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%49 712
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.00%33 908