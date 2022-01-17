Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metalicity : Application for quotation of securities - MCT

01/17/2022 | 12:55am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

METALICITY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MCT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

416,668

17/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

METALICITY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

086839992

1.3

ASX issuer code

MCT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MCTO : OPTION EXPIRING 22-MAY-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

416,668

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

416,668

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Company has received a valid exercise form and payment from the Option holder for ASX Class MCTO Listed Options which are exercisable at $0.004 on or before 22 May 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalicity Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,88 M -2,07 M -2,07 M
Net cash 2021 4,02 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 16,3 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 253x
EV / Sales 2021 1 405x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 87,9%
Managers and Directors
Justin Charles Barton CEO, CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Edward Daley Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Newton Livingstone Director & Technical Director
Nicholas Findlay Day Secretary
Pip Darvall Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALICITY LIMITED0.00%16
BHP GROUP12.48%168 152
RIO TINTO PLC10.22%121 600
GLENCORE PLC7.56%72 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.62%55 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.26%35 697