  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Metalicity Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCT   AU000000MCT4

METALICITY LIMITED

(MCT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/07 12:55:21 am EDT
0.0065 AUD   +8.33%
METALICITY : Application for quotation of securities - MCT
PU
METALICITY : Kookynie Maiden JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate
PU
Metalicity Limited Announces the Mineral Resource Estimate from the Leipold, Champion and Mctavish Prospects
CI
Metalicity : Application for quotation of securities - MCT

04/07/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

METALICITY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MCT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

906,668

07/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity METALICITY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MCT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 7/4/2022

Registration number 92086839992

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MCTO : OPTION EXPIRING 22-MAY-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MCT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/4/2022

7/4/2022

906,668

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 7/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 906,668

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted N/A

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00400000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalicity Limited published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,88 M -2,17 M -2,17 M
Net cash 2021 4,02 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 253x
EV / Sales 2021 1 405x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart METALICITY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metalicity Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Charles Barton CEO, CFO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Edward Daley Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Newton Livingstone Director & Technical Director
Nicholas Findlay Day Secretary
Pip Darvall Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALICITY LIMITED-33.33%12
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.88%196 121
RIO TINTO PLC23.04%132 917
GLENCORE PLC36.90%88 613
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC34.28%64 290
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)82.42%46 977