Metalicity : Bonanza Gold Grades Circa 200m East of the Main Leipold Lode

For personal use only

Bonanza Grades Intercepted in a New Gold Zone Identified

200m to the East of the Main Leipold Lode

RC Drilling Results

New gold zone identified ~200 metres east of the 1km long Leipold lode sitting outside the Leipold mineralised zone subject to Mineral Resource work.

RC Drilling in the new zone returned:

LPRD0002 - 10 metres @ 8.34 g/t Au from 64 metres including:

1 metre @ 77.4 g/t Au from 74 metres ; and

LPRD0005 - 3 metres @ 3.05 g/t Au from 73 metres including: 1 metre @ 5.3 g/t Au from 74 metres.

These significant new assays indicate a possible new parallel lode to the main Leipold Lode and demonstrate that the Leipold area is still very prospective for further high-grade mineralisation.

high-grade mineralisation. Final assays from recent RC drilling at the Leipold Prospect at the Kookynie Gold Project 1 have been returned delivering consistent grades over good widths close to surface. Significant intercepts from Leipold include:

have been returned delivering consistent grades over good widths close to surface. Significant intercepts from Leipold include: LPRC0135 - 3 metres @ 5.86 g/t Au from 38 metres including: 1 metre @ 12.25 g/t Au from 39 metres; and



LPRC0137 - 5 metres @ 2.69 g/t Au from 82 metres including: 1 metre @ 10.27 g/t Au from 82 metres.

Diamond drilling assay results, including those that appear to have extended the main Leipold Lode 150m down dip, are still pending.

The Company also recently announced that the offer for NME is now unconditional, and encourages all NME shareholders to accept the Offer ahead of the Closing Date (unless extended) of 5:00pm (Perth time) on 15 December 2021. 3

Metalicity Limited (ASX: MCT) ("MCT" or "Company") is pleased to announce the RC drilling results from the Leipold Prospect at the Kookynie Gold Project1 in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia, approximately 60 kilometres south southwest of Leonora.

1Please refer to ASX Announcement "Metalicity Achieves Earn-In On The Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold Projects" dated 20th May 2021 with Nex Metals Explorations Ltd, ASX:NME. As announced by both the Company and NME on 20 May 2021, Metalicity now has a 51% and controlling interest in both the Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold projects.

2Please refer to ASX Announcements "First Diamond Hole at Leipold May Extend Mineralisation at Depth" dated 17/11/2021 and "Second Diamond Hole at Leipold May Extend Mineralisation a Further 100m" dated 23/11/2021.

3Please refer to ASX Announcement "Metalicity Bid For Nex Metals Now Unconditional" dated 3 December 2021.