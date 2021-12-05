Metalicity : Bonanza Gold Grades Circa 200m East of the Main Leipold Lode

Log in
Bonanza Gold Grades Circa 200m East of the Main Leipold Lode

12/05/2021
ASX RELEASE: 6 December 2021

For personal use only

Bonanza Grades Intercepted in a New Gold Zone Identified

200m to the East of the Main Leipold Lode

RC Drilling Results

  • New gold zone identified ~200 metres east of the 1km long Leipold lode sitting outside the Leipold mineralised zone subject to Mineral Resource work.
  • RC Drilling in the new zone returned:
  1. LPRD0002 - 10 metres @ 8.34 g/t Au from 64 metres including:
  • 1 metre @ 77.4 g/t Au from 74 metres; and
    1. LPRD0005 - 3 metres @ 3.05 g/t Au from 73 metres including:
      • 1 metre @ 5.3 g/t Au from 74 metres.
  • These significant new assays indicate a possible new parallel lode to the main Leipold Lode and demonstrate that the Leipold area is still very prospective for further high-grade mineralisation.
  • Final assays from recent RC drilling at the Leipold Prospect at the Kookynie Gold Project1 have been returned delivering consistent grades over good widths close to surface. Significant intercepts from Leipold include:
    1. LPRC0135 - 3 metres @ 5.86 g/t Au from 38 metres including:
      • 1 metre @ 12.25 g/t Au from 39 metres; and
    1. LPRC0137 - 5 metres @ 2.69 g/t Au from 82 metres including:
      • 1 metre @ 10.27 g/t Au from 82 metres.
  • Diamond drilling assay results, including those that appear to have extended the main Leipold Lode 150m down dip, are still pending.
  • The Company also recently announced that the offer for NME is now unconditional, and encourages all NME shareholders to accept the Offer ahead of the Closing Date (unless extended) of 5:00pm (Perth time) on 15 December 2021.3

Metalicity Limited (ASX: MCT) ("MCT" or "Company") is pleased to announce the RC drilling results from the Leipold Prospect at the Kookynie Gold Project1 in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia, approximately 60 kilometres south southwest of Leonora.

1Please refer to ASX Announcement "Metalicity Achieves Earn-In On The Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold Projects" dated 20th May 2021 with Nex Metals Explorations Ltd, ASX:NME. As announced by both the Company and NME on 20 May 2021, Metalicity now has a 51% and controlling interest in both the Kookynie & Yundamindra Gold projects.

2Please refer to ASX Announcements "First Diamond Hole at Leipold May Extend Mineralisation at Depth" dated 17/11/2021 and "Second Diamond Hole at Leipold May Extend Mineralisation a Further 100m" dated 23/11/2021.

3Please refer to ASX Announcement "Metalicity Bid For Nex Metals Now Unconditional" dated 3 December 2021.

Metalicity Limited

www.metalicity.com.au

ASX Code: MCT

Unit B2, 20 Tarlton Crescent

ABN: 92 086 839 992

Perth Airport WA 6105

Commenting on the drilling results, Metalicity CEO, Justin Barton said:

"These are spectacular results, and the identification of an outlying bonanza intercept further adds to the excitement of this prospect. This adds up to a very exciting picture of significant potential to grow laterally, as well as along strike and down dip at Leipold, with significant mineralisation at depth encountered from the core of the diamond drilling for which we eagerly await assays.

only

This is also potentially a step change for the initial Mineral Resource Estimate. This all bodes incredibly well for

the Project and further highlights the commercial sense for the two companies with an interest in the project

to merge to truly maximise its value. We therefore encourage all NME shareholders to accept the offer ahead

of the closing date to help to further unlock this potential."

Leipold Assay Results

The results illustrated below continue to define and expand the mineralisation observed at Leipold, which

given the nature of the mineralisation and the drilling angle, are very close to true widths for the mineralisation

observed. These are very encouraging results at Leipold, especially for the pending Mineral Resource Estimate

use

which has had a material change for the upcoming estimation and will be included. Furthermore, the Leipold

prospect results to date are mostly near surface and remain open at depth, highlighting the increased potential

of this prospect.

Table 1 below details the significant intercepts recently received from the RC drilling component of the drilling

programme. Please note the Company has not received any assays for the diamond core to date, only RC

samples have been returned and discussed.

MGA94_Z51S

From

To

Down

Hole ID

Tenement

Hole Type

Easting

Northing

RL

EOH

Dip

Azi

Hole

Grade (Au g/t)

Comments

personal

(m)

(m)

Width (m)

LPRC0132

M40/22

RC

350,818

6,752,011

432

76

-60

250

67

72

5

1.27

5 metres @ 1.27 g/t Au from 67 metres

LPRC0133

M40/22

RC

350,786

6,752,039

432

64

-60

250

45

47

2

3.54

2 metres @ 3.54 g/t Au from 45 metres

LPRC0134

M40/22

RC

350,751

6,752,101

432

68

-60

250

64

68

4

1.48

4 metres @ 1.48 g/t Au from 64 metres

LPRC0135

M40/22

RC

350,737

6,752,150

432

70

-60

250

38

41

3

5.86

3 metres @ 5.86 g/t Au from 38 metres inc. 1 metre

@ 12.25 g/t Au from 39 metres

LPRC0136

M40/22

RC

350,820

6,751,948

432

70

-60

250

No significant intercept

LPRC0137

M40/22

RC

350,843

6,751,993

432

94

-60

250

82

87

5

2.69

5 metres @ 2.69 g/t Au from 82 metres inc. 1 metre

@ 10.27 g/t Au from 82 metres

LPRD0001

M40/22

RC/DD

350,825

6,752,136

432

120

-60

250

-

-

-

No assays yet

Pre-collar is drilled to a depth of 82 metres, diamond

tail will be ~38 metres

Observed mineralisation in core reported

LPRD0002

M40/22

RC/DD

351,007

6,752,051

432

225.1

-60

250

64

74

10

8.34 (in RC

17/11/2021, however, pre-collar returned - 10

pre-collar)

metres @ 8.34 g/t Au from 64 metres inc. 1 metre

@ 77.4 g/t Au from 74 metres

LPRD0003

M40/22

RC/DD

351,077

6,752,020

432

309.4

-80

250

-

-

-

No core

Observed mineralisation reported 23/11/2021

assays yet

LPRD0004

M40/22

RC/DD

350,934

6,752,053

432

180

-60

250

-

-

-

No core

Core pending

assays yet

No core

Please see core tray images in this announcement -

LPRD0005

M40/22

RC/DD

350,919

6,752,094

432

171.3

-60

250

-

-

-

pre-collarreturned 3 metres @ 3.05 g/t Au from 73

assays yet

metres inc. 1 metre @ 5.3 g/t Au from 74 metres

For

Table 1 - Leipold Prospect Anomalous Drill Hole Intercepts.

Note: Duplicates and CRM analysis was not used in the calculation of the significant intercepts. A hole listed with "no significant anomalism" means that no sample run

returned a value to trigger reporting.

The intercepts above were calculated based on a sample returning an assay value of greater than 0.5 g/t Au over an interval greater than 2 metres, but not including any more than 2 metres of internal material that graded less than 0.5 g/t Au. Intervals were based on geology and no top cut off was applied.

The Company regards the results for LPRC0132 to LPRC00137 (except for LPRC0136) to be typical, moderate grading intercepts that will assist in initial metallurgical test work and confirmation of zones within the Leipold mineralisation envelope.

However, the results within the RC pre-collar for LPRD0002 and LPRD0005 are exceptional. Ten metres at 8.34 g/t Au over a width that also includes 1 metre at 77.4 g/t Au, demonstrates a very consistent and wide

2

For personal use only

mineralised intercept. This, coupled with the results in LPRD0005 RC pre-collar of 3 metres at 3.05 g/t Au, indicate a very prospective highly mineralised new gold area east of the Main Leipold Lode. It should be noted, these were not assays from the core drilling, these were assays from samples taken in the RC pre-collar. The results sit a considerable distance - circa 200 metres east of the hanging wall of the Leipold lode. The Company believes the results to date warrant further work to test the dimensions of these intercepts and how they may potentially contribute towards the Mineral Resource Estimate on a possible separate lode.

The two figures below (Figure 1 - Leipold Prospect Drill Collars Plan Layout with recent drilling, and Figure 2 - Leipold Prospect Plane of Vein Section with recent drilling) detail the locations of the drill holes discussed in this announcement. From the plan schematic, you can see the collar points for LPRD0002 and LPRD0005 are a considerable distance from the main Leipold mineralised lode and may represent a new lode at the Leipold prospect. Follow up drilling is planned for the new year within this area to develop an understanding of the dimensions applicable to these very significant intercepts in this new location:

3

For personal use only

Figure 1 - Leipold Prospect Drill Collars Plan Layout with recent drilling*.

For Figure 1 Drilling Results;*Please refer to ASX Announcements: Metalicity Continues to Deliver Impressive Drill Hole Results for the Kookynie Gold Project, dated 22nd December 2020, Metalicity Continues to Deliver Fantastic Drill Hole Results for the Kookynie Gold Project dated 1st October 2020, Metalicity Reports Drill Hole Intercepts Up to 100 g/t Au for the Kookynie Gold Project dated 15th September 2020, Metalicity Continues to Deliver Spectacular Drill Hole Results for the Kookynie Gold Project dated 25th August 2020, Metalicity Delivers More Outstanding Drill Hole Results for the Kookynie Gold Project. Phase Two Drilling to Commence Imminently dated 10th July 2020, Metalicity Continues to Deliver Excellent Drill Hole Results for the Kookynie Gold Project dated 2nd July 2020, Metalicity Continues to Deliver Spectacular Drill Hole Results for the Kookynie Gold Project dated 25th June 2020, Metalicity Reports Drill Hole Intercepts Up To 80 g/t Au, Additional Tenement Acquisition for Kookynie dated 21st January 2020, First Diamond Hole at Leipold extendmineralisation at depth dated 17 November 2021 & Second Diamond hole at Leipold May Extend Mineralisationdown dip a further 100m" dated 23 November 2021 .

4

r personal use only

Figure 2 - Leipold Prospect Plane of Vein Section with recent drilling*.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalicity Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
