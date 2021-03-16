Log in
Metall Zug Group: Jury selects winning project for SHL Medical AG's combined production and office building at Tech Cluster Zug.

03/16/2021 | 01:33am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Real Estate
Metall Zug Group: Jury selects winning project for SHL Medical AG's combined production and office building at Tech Cluster Zug.

16-March-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, March 16, 2021 - SHL Medical AG is planning a combined production and office building at the Tech Cluster Zug. The jury, consisting of representatives of the City of Zug, SHL Medical, Metall Zug and experts from various fields, has chosen the submission by architects Penzel Valier AG of Zurich as the winning project. The building application is scheduled for submission at the end of 2021. 

Urban Assets Zug AG, a subsidiary of Metall Zug AG, launched an architectural competition for the development of the 'Südtor' building plot in the south of the Tech Cluster Zug site together with SHL Medical AG at the end of 2020. The intention is to create a combined production and office building for SHL Medical.

The competition assignment was to plan company headquarters, including a Research & Development (R&D) Center and production facilities, at the Tech Cluster Zug.

As the SHL Group is striving for continuous growth over the next few years, the new location is to be developed in two construction phases, followed by four build-out phases that will also be commissioned in several stages.

Like the new V-ZUG buildings on the same site, the 'SHL Südtor' building is to be planned and constructed in line with the Tech Cluster's sustainable building concept.

The winning project

The architecture firms Bauart Architekten und Planer, EM2N Architekten, Graber & Steiger Architekten and Penzel Valier AG were invited to take part in the competition to realize this complex industrial facility. The jury, consisting of representatives of the City of Zug, SHL Medical, Metall Zug and experts from various fields, were presented with four outstanding architectural projects. Ultimately, the project by Penzel Valier AG won over the jury and emerged the winner.

Tech Cluster Zug's vision of creating an intelligent and ecological technology hub matches SHL's vision of creating a more sustainable future. For the jury, it was important that the design include energy-efficient features and environmentally sustainable manufacturing processes.

While all the participating teams submitted outstanding proposals, Penzel Valier AG impressed the jury with its use of wood as the main alternative material and the inclusion of a solar energy system, contributing to an architectural project that harmonizes with the local surroundings.

Multi-Energy Hub at Tech Cluster Zug

SHL's energy supply is designed to become part of the Multi-Energy Hub. The 10'500m² of production and 5'000m² of office space will be supplied by a building-integrated solar energy system. Heating and cooling will be provided through intelligent use of ground and lake water, and all excess heat and energy will be recovered for further use in the Hub. This will enable zero-emission production. The use of alternative materials such as timber and CO?-optimized concrete will prevent greenhouse gas emissions right from the construction stage, thus helping to create a more sustainable building. Approximately 400 employees are likely to be based at the new location.

About the Metall Zug Group

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 3,000 employees and comprises five Business Units:

  • Infection Control (Belimed Group)
  • Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)
  • Wire Processing (Schleuniger Group)
  • Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG, Urban Assets Zug AG)
  • Other (Life Science Solutions (Belimed Life Science AG, Belimed Life Science d.o.o.), Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug AG)

The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).

 

Legal Notes

The expectations expressed in this press release are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This press release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://www.metallzug.ch/en/datenschutzerklaerung.
 

Key dates

March 18, 2021     Publication Annual Report 2020
August 16,  2021   Publication half-Year-Results 2021
 

Further Information

Beat Weiss
CEO Urban Assets zug AG
Phone: +41 58 768 60 45		 Christof Gassner
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Phone: +41 58 767 60 50

or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch 

The press release is available at https://www.metallzug.ch/en/medien/medienmitteilungen/ 


End of ad hoc announcement

1175821  16-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
