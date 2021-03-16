Metall Zug Group: Jury selects winning project for SHL Medical AG's combined production and office building at Tech Cluster Zug.

Zug, March 16, 2021 - SHL Medical AG is planning a combined production and office building at the Tech Cluster Zug. The jury, consisting of representatives of the City of Zug, SHL Medical, Metall Zug and experts from various fields, has chosen the submission by architects Penzel Valier AG of Zurich as the winning project. The building application is scheduled for submission at the end of 2021.

Urban Assets Zug AG, a subsidiary of Metall Zug AG, launched an architectural competition for the development of the 'Südtor' building plot in the south of the Tech Cluster Zug site together with SHL Medical AG at the end of 2020. The intention is to create a combined production and office building for SHL Medical.

The competition assignment was to plan company headquarters, including a Research & Development (R&D) Center and production facilities, at the Tech Cluster Zug.

As the SHL Group is striving for continuous growth over the next few years, the new location is to be developed in two construction phases, followed by four build-out phases that will also be commissioned in several stages.

Like the new V-ZUG buildings on the same site, the 'SHL Südtor' building is to be planned and constructed in line with the Tech Cluster's sustainable building concept.

The winning project

The architecture firms Bauart Architekten und Planer, EM2N Architekten, Graber & Steiger Architekten and Penzel Valier AG were invited to take part in the competition to realize this complex industrial facility. The jury, consisting of representatives of the City of Zug, SHL Medical, Metall Zug and experts from various fields, were presented with four outstanding architectural projects. Ultimately, the project by Penzel Valier AG won over the jury and emerged the winner.

Tech Cluster Zug's vision of creating an intelligent and ecological technology hub matches SHL's vision of creating a more sustainable future. For the jury, it was important that the design include energy-efficient features and environmentally sustainable manufacturing processes.

While all the participating teams submitted outstanding proposals, Penzel Valier AG impressed the jury with its use of wood as the main alternative material and the inclusion of a solar energy system, contributing to an architectural project that harmonizes with the local surroundings.

Multi-Energy Hub at Tech Cluster Zug

SHL's energy supply is designed to become part of the Multi-Energy Hub. The 10'500m² of production and 5'000m² of office space will be supplied by a building-integrated solar energy system. Heating and cooling will be provided through intelligent use of ground and lake water, and all excess heat and energy will be recovered for further use in the Hub. This will enable zero-emission production. The use of alternative materials such as timber and CO?-optimized concrete will prevent greenhouse gas emissions right from the construction stage, thus helping to create a more sustainable building. Approximately 400 employees are likely to be based at the new location.