Metall Zug Group: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2021

Zug, 12 May 2021 - Due to the recovery of relevant markets, the Metall Zug Group expects higher net sales and a significantly stronger operating result (EBIT) of more than CHF 10 million for the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year - taking into account the spin-off of the V-ZUG Group. The different business units of the Metall Zug Group were affected to a varying extent by the measures to combat COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. The Technologycluster & Infrastructure business unit hardly felt the effects of the pandemic and was able to continue all construction projects as planned. On the other hand, the Medical Devices and Wire Processing business units suffered significant declines in sales and consequently negative operating results in 2020. The reasons for this included the COVID-related cancellation of all important exhibitions and trade fairs and a continuing slump in demand in the automotive industry. During the current year there has been a noticeable recovery in the relevant markets, an adaptation to the effects of the pandemic and a certain catch-up effect. This applies both to the markets of medical products and the automotive industry and especially to the US market. Customers are increasingly making investments and building up stocks again, which had run low at the end of last year. This is reflected particularly in the order intake of the Medical Devices and Wire Processing business units. The recovery is perceptible in most of the Metall Zug Group's companies and markets. For the first half of 2021, the Metall Zug Group is therefore forecasting net sales and an operating result (EBIT) that - taking into account the spin-off of the V-ZUG Group - will be significantly higher than in the first half of 2020. From today's perspective and assuming continuing positive business performance, the Metall Zug Group expects an operating result (EBIT) of more than CHF 10 million in the first half of 2021. In the first half of 2020, Metall Zug generated net sales of CHF 502.6 million and an EBIT of CHF -1.7 million, whereas the V-ZUG Group had still contributed CHF 258.6 million to net sales and CHF 12.9 million to the operating result (EBIT) in this comparable period. The detailed half-year report of the Metall Zug Group will be published on 16 August 2021. About the Metall Zug Group Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 3,000 employees and comprises five Business Units: Infection Control (Belimed Group)

Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)

Wire Processing (Schleuniger Group)

Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG, Urban Assets Zug AG)

Other (Life Science Solutions (Belimed Life Science AG, Belimed Life Science d.o.o.), Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug AG) The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN). Legal Notes The expectations expressed in this press release are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This press release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://www.metallzug.ch/en/datenschutzerklaerung.

Key dates August 16, 2021 Publication Half-year Report 2021

March 15, 2022 Publication Annual Report 2021

April 29, 2022 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Further information Daniel Keist

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 58 768 60 50 Christof Gassner

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Phone: +41 58 767 60 50 or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch The press release is available at https://www.metallzug.ch/en/medien/medienmitteilungen/

