Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Metall Zug AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    METN   CH0039821084

METALL ZUG AG

(METN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metall Zug Group: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2021

05/12/2021 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Metall Zug Group: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2021

12-May-2021 / 06:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 12 May 2021 - Due to the recovery of relevant markets, the Metall Zug Group expects higher net sales and a significantly stronger operating result (EBIT) of more than CHF 10 million for the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year - taking into account the spin-off of the V-ZUG Group.

The different business units of the Metall Zug Group were affected to a varying extent by the measures to combat COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. The Technologycluster & Infrastructure business unit hardly felt the effects of the pandemic and was able to continue all construction projects as planned. On the other hand, the Medical Devices and Wire Processing business units suffered significant declines in sales and consequently negative operating results in 2020. The reasons for this included the COVID-related cancellation of all important exhibitions and trade fairs and a continuing slump in demand in the automotive industry.

During the current year there has been a noticeable recovery in the relevant markets, an adaptation to the effects of the pandemic and a certain catch-up effect. This applies both to the markets of medical products and the automotive industry and especially to the US market. Customers are increasingly making investments and building up stocks again, which had run low at the end of last year. This is reflected particularly in the order intake of the Medical Devices and Wire Processing business units. The recovery is perceptible in most of the Metall Zug Group's companies and markets. For the first half of 2021, the Metall Zug Group is therefore forecasting net sales and an operating result (EBIT) that - taking into account the spin-off of the V-ZUG Group - will be significantly higher than in the first half of 2020. From today's perspective and assuming continuing positive business performance, the Metall Zug Group expects an operating result (EBIT) of more than CHF 10 million in the first half of 2021. In the first half of 2020, Metall Zug generated net sales of CHF 502.6 million and an EBIT of CHF -1.7 million, whereas the V-ZUG Group had still contributed CHF 258.6 million to net sales and CHF 12.9 million to the operating result (EBIT) in this comparable period. The detailed half-year report of the Metall Zug Group will be published on 16 August 2021.

About the Metall Zug Group

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 3,000 employees and comprises five Business Units:

  • Infection Control (Belimed Group)
  • Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)
  • Wire Processing (Schleuniger Group)
  • Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG, Urban Assets Zug AG)
  • Other (Life Science Solutions (Belimed Life Science AG, Belimed Life Science d.o.o.), Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug AG)

The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).

 

Legal Notes

The expectations expressed in this press release are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This press release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://www.metallzug.ch/en/datenschutzerklaerung.
 

Key dates

August 16, 2021    Publication Half-year Report 2021
March 15, 2022     Publication Annual Report 2021
April 29, 2022        Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
 

Further information

Daniel Keist
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +41 58 768 60 50		 Christof Gassner
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Phone: +41 58 767 60 50

or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch 

The press release is available at https://www.metallzug.ch/en/medien/medienmitteilungen/ 


End of ad hoc announcement

1195527  12-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about METALL ZUG AG
12:46aMETALL ZUG GROUP : The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating..
PU
12:37aMETALL ZUG GROUP : The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating..
EQ
05/04METALL ZUG AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30METALL ZUG GROUP : General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals
PU
04/30METALL ZUG GROUP : General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals
EQ
04/30EQS-ADHOC  : Metall Zug Group: General meeting of shareholders approves all prop..
DJ
03/19METALL ZUG  : Investor Presentation 2020
PU
03/18METALL ZUG  : FY20 Profit Drops in Half on Lower Sales
MT
03/18METALL ZUG GROUP : First step in the transformation process implemented through ..
PU
03/18EQS-ADHOC  : Metall Zug Group: First step in the -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 669 M 669 M
Net income 2021 25,2 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net cash 2021 2,62 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 888 M 984 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart METALL ZUG AG
Duration : Period :
Metall Zug AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALL ZUG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 100,00 CHF
Last Close Price 1 980,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 6,06%
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Spirig Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Alois Keist Chief Financial Officer
Martin Wipfli Chairman
Peter Terwiesch Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Martin Buhofer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALL ZUG AG31.33%984
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-23.73%84 079
NEWELL BRANDS INC.37.87%12 449
SEB S.A.14.65%10 423
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION39.33%10 185
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.0.33%9 883