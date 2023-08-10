Delayed Swiss Exchange -
Metall Zug : Investor Presentation HY 1/2023
METALL ZUG AG - WELCOME
Investor Presentation Half-year Results 2023
Matthias Rey, CEO
Urs Scherrer, CFO
Bettine Killmer, Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023
1
METALL ZUG GROUP
WELCOME REMARKS
Overall pleasing organic sales growth but drop in EBIT and Net Result in HY 1/23 Deconsolidation of Schleuniger Group in August 2022 main reason for decrease in Net Sales and EBIT BUs Medical Devices and Infection Control with drop in order entry in HY 1/23 BU Medical Devices with significantly lower EBIT in HY 1/23; higher investments in R&D BUs Infection Control and Belimed Life Science with improvements in EBIT Technologycluster & Infrastructure progressed with major real estate projects SHL-Südtor, Pi and CreaTower I
Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023
2
METALL ZUG GROUP
WHAT WE PLANNED FOR 2023 AND WHAT WE ACHIEVED IN HY 1/23 − Maintain Gross Profit Margin despite inflationary environment and price pressure on input side
− Efficiency improvements in operations through further automation
− R&D push: Further development of microscopy (analogue and digital), renewal of Octopus 910 and further development of Eyestar 900
− Compensate pressure on material, freight and labor prices with higher sales prices
− Further increase the share of recurring revenues (service, consumables), integration of Amity products in the Belimed Protect portfolio
− Assess inorganic growth opportunities and further strategic alliances
− Selection of winning project ref Actory − Start construction of SHL-Südtor
− Conclude final agreement and define construction plan for project CreaTower I
Others
− Create sustainable positive single digit EBIT margin
− Strengthen strategic focus of Gehrig Group
Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023
3
METALL ZUG GROUP
CONTENT
Group Financial Report HY 1/23 Business Units Infection Control Medical Devices Others Technologycluster & Infrastructure Sustainability @ Metall Zug Metall Zug Group - 2023 Information for Investors
Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023
4
Metall Zug AG is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the industrial sector. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into four business segments: Household Appliances, Infection Control, Wire Processing and Medical Devices. The Household Appliances segment develops, produces and distributes appliances for kitchen and laundry, as well as for the hotel industry. The Infection Control segment provides equipment for medical institutions, pharmaceutical institutions and laboratories. The Wire Processing segment provides wire processing equipment. The Medical Devices segment develops, produces and distributes products and services for diagnosis and surgery. The Company's subsidiaries include V-ZAG AG, Gehrig Group AG, Belimed AG, Schleuniger Holding AG and Haag Streit Holding AG, among others.
More about the company
Last Close Price
1555.00CHF
Average target price
2437.50CHF
Spread / Average Target
+56.75% Consensus