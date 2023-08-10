METALL ZUG AG - WELCOME

Investor Presentation Half-year Results 2023

Matthias Rey, CEO

Urs Scherrer, CFO

Bettine Killmer, Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023

METALL ZUG GROUP

WELCOME REMARKS

  • Overall pleasing organic sales growth but drop in EBIT and Net Result in HY 1/23
  • Deconsolidation of Schleuniger Group in August 2022 main reason for decrease in Net Sales and EBIT
  • BUs Medical Devices and Infection Control with drop in order entry in HY 1/23
  • BU Medical Devices with significantly lower EBIT in HY 1/23; higher investments in R&D
  • BUs Infection Control and Belimed Life Science with improvements in EBIT
  • Technologycluster & Infrastructure progressed with major real estate projects SHL-Südtor, Pi and CreaTower I

Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023

METALL ZUG GROUP

WHAT WE PLANNED FOR 2023 AND WHAT WE ACHIEVED IN HY 1/23

Maintain Gross Profit Margin despite inflationary environment and price pressure on input side

Efficiency improvements in operations through further automation

R&D push: Further development of microscopy (analogue and digital), renewal of Octopus 910 and further development of Eyestar 900

Compensate pressure on material, freight and labor prices with higher sales prices

Further increase the share of recurring revenues (service, consumables), integration of Amity products in the Belimed Protect portfolio

Assess inorganic growth opportunities and further strategic alliances

Selection of winning project refActory Start construction of SHL-Südtor

Conclude final agreement and define construction plan for project CreaTower I

Others

Create sustainable positive single digit EBIT margin

Strengthen strategic focus of Gehrig Group

Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023

METALL ZUG GROUP

CONTENT

  1. Group Financial Report HY 1/23
  2. Business Units
    • Infection Control
    • Medical Devices
    • Others
    • Technologycluster & Infrastructure
  4. Sustainability @ Metall Zug
  5. Metall Zug Group - 2023
  6. Information for Investors

Investor Presentation - August 14, 2023

GROUP FINANCIAL REPORT HY 1/23

