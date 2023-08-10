METALL ZUG GROUP

WHAT WE PLANNED FOR 2023 AND WHAT WE ACHIEVED IN HY 1/23

− Maintain Gross Profit Margin despite inflationary environment and price pressure on input side

− Efficiency improvements in operations through further automation

− R&D push: Further development of microscopy (analogue and digital), renewal of Octopus 910 and further development of Eyestar 900

− Compensate pressure on material, freight and labor prices with higher sales prices

− Further increase the share of recurring revenues (service, consumables), integration of Amity products in the Belimed Protect portfolio

− Assess inorganic growth opportunities and further strategic alliances

− Selection of winning project refActory − Start construction of SHL-Südtor

− Conclude final agreement and define construction plan for project CreaTower I