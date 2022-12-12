Metalla Royalty & Streaming : December - Download link
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction
and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Metalla; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
THE
KEY POINTS
ROYALTY COMPANY DELIVERING INDUSTRY LEADING GROWTH
Experienced Management Team with Proven, Relevant and Global Track Record
Leading Third-party Royalty Consolidator
On Some Of The Premier Assets And
Strongest Operators Globally
Industry-LeadingGrowth With One
Of The Most Robust Pipelines
Consistent Acquisitions At Accretive
Valuations Drives Outperformance
100% Exposure to Gold and Silver
Focused on Acquiring Royalties on
Projects Operated by Industry Majors
LAMA ROYALTY ACQUISITION
2.5%-3.75% GVR on gold and silver covering one of the world's premier gold bearing trends1
Significant Asset:contained metal of 3.13
Moz gold and 236.9 Moz silver at Lama
Near Term Potential: Barrick has initiated a study to evaluate the development of a standalone operation at Lama expected to be completed in Q2 2023 and development decision in 2024
Potential Major Mine: Barrick is evaluating an underground block caving operation on the Argentina side of the deposit
Terrific Development Infrastructure: The project is less than 10km from Barrick's Veladero Mine and Barrick has spent over $4B on infrastructure
LAMA ROYALTY
EXPLORATION
• Phenomenal Exploration Upside1: Barrick has committed up to $75 million with 10 to 12 drill rigs
Significant Intercepts:1.79 g/t AuEq over 96.2 meters and 1.87 g/t AuEq over 17 meters, 300 meters east of resources.
Massive Long-Term Potential: Barrick has discovered a massiveAu-CuPorphyry at depth in the eastern part of royalty area with a footprint of 2 Km by 1.5 Km
