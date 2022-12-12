Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTA   CA59124U6051

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(MTA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:57 2022-12-09 pm EST
7.240 CAD   +1.97%
08:34aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : December - Download link
PU
07:47aMetalla Buys Royalties on Barrick's Lama Project for $7.5 Million
DJ
07:39aMetalla Buying Royalties On Barrick's Lama Project For $7.5 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metalla Royalty & Streaming : December - Download link

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NYSE & TSXV:MTA

www.metallaroyalty.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction

and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Metalla; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | DECEMBER 2022

2

THE

KEY POINTS

ROYALTY COMPANY DELIVERING INDUSTRY LEADING GROWTH

Experienced Management Team with Proven, Relevant and Global Track Record

Leading Third-party Royalty Consolidator

On Some Of The Premier Assets And

Strongest Operators Globally

Industry-LeadingGrowth With One

Of The Most Robust Pipelines

Consistent Acquisitions At Accretive

Valuations Drives Outperformance

100% Exposure to Gold and Silver

Focused on Acquiring Royalties on

Projects Operated by Industry Majors

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | DECEMBER 2022

3

LAMA ROYALTY ACQUISITION

2.5%-3.75% GVR on gold and silver covering one of the world's premier gold bearing trends1

  • Significant Asset: contained metal of 3.13
    Moz gold and 236.9 Moz silver at Lama
  • Near Term Potential: Barrick has initiated a study to evaluate the development of a standalone operation at Lama expected to be completed in Q2 2023 and development decision in 2024
  • Potential Major Mine: Barrick is evaluating an underground block caving operation on the Argentina side of the deposit
  • Terrific Development Infrastructure: The project is less than 10km from Barrick's Veladero Mine and Barrick has spent over $4B on infrastructure

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | DECEMBER 2022

4

LAMA ROYALTY

EXPLORATION

Phenomenal Exploration Upside1: Barrick has committed up to $75 million with 10 to 12 drill rigs

  • Significant Intercepts: 1.79 g/t AuEq over 96.2 meters and 1.87 g/t AuEq over 17 meters, 300 meters east of resources.
  • Massive Long-Term Potential: Barrick has discovered a massive Au-CuPorphyry at depth in the eastern part of royalty area with a footprint of 2 Km by 1.5 Km

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | DECEMBER 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
08:34aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : December - Download link
PU
07:47aMetalla Buys Royalties on Barrick's Lama Project for $7.5 Million
DJ
07:39aMetalla Buying Royalties On Barrick's Lama Project For $7.5 Million
MT
07:05aMetalla Brief: Adding Royalties On Barrick Gold;s Lama Complex
MT
07:01aMetalla adds royalties on barrick gold's world class lama complex
AQ
11/30Metalla Royalty & Streaming : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT 51-102F3 - Form 6-K
PU
11/29Metalla Royalty & Streaming Kept at Market Perform by BMO After Silver Royalty Purchase..
MT
11/29First Majestic Announces the Proposed Sale of Its Royalty Portfolio for US$20.0 Million
AQ
11/29Metalla Royalty & Streaming : November - Download link
PU
11/28Metalla Royalty & Streaming Up Near 3%, Acquiring Royalty Portfolio From First Majestic..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4,01 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net income 2022 -10,2 M -7,50 M -7,50 M
Net Debt 2022 7,67 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 326 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 83,1x
EV / Sales 2023 41,3x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,24 CAD
Average target price 10,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Heath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saurabh Handa Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Roulston Non-Executive Chairman
Edwin Barnes Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Alan Molyneux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.-17.07%239
BHP GROUP LIMITED44.69%163 623
RIO TINTO PLC19.28%119 196
GLENCORE PLC44.69%85 407
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.77%47 644
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.52%44 832