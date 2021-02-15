Metalla Royalty & Streaming : February 2021 - Download link

FEBRUARY 2021

NYSE & TSXV:MTA | WWW.METALLAROYALTY.COM

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable

Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Metalla; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Most Active Royalty Company as Measured by Material Acquisitions

Industry-Leading Growth With One Of The Most Robust Pipelines

Consistent Acquisitions Below Market Rates Drives Outperformance

üSignificant Exposure to Silver Relative to Royalty & Streaming Peers

Focused on Acquiring Royalties on Projects Operated by Large Producers

BENEFITS FOR METALLA

• Partner with strong counter-parties with operational experience and strong balance sheets

• Reduced cost in financing acquisitions vs. equity

• Tighter capital structure when royalty owners maintain a shareholding in Metalla

• High quality royalties give leverage to resource upgrades at no cost

• Ability to progressively build a project pipeline with sustainable cash flow

BENEFITS FOR 3RD PARTY

• Monetize royalty asset by sale to Metalla for cash and shares

• Maintain meaningful exposure to royalty through stake in Metalla equity