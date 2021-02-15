Log in
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(MTA)
News 
News

Metalla Royalty & Streaming : February 2021 - Download link

02/15/2021 | 03:23pm EST
FEBRUARY 2021

NYSE & TSXV:MTA | WWW.METALLAROYALTY.COM

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable

Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Metalla; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Most Active Royalty Company as Measured by Material Acquisitions

Industry-Leading Growth With One Of The Most Robust Pipelines

Consistent Acquisitions Below Market Rates Drives Outperformance

üSignificant Exposure to Silver Relative to Royalty & Streaming Peers

Focused on Acquiring Royalties on Projects Operated by Large Producers

BENEFITS FOR METALLA

  • Partner with strong counter-parties with operational experience and strong balance sheets

  • Reduced cost in financing acquisitions vs. equity

  • Tighter capital structure when royalty owners maintain a shareholding in Metalla

  • High quality royalties give leverage to resource upgrades at no cost

  • Ability to progressively build a project pipeline with sustainable cash flow

BENEFITS FOR 3RD PARTY

  • Monetize royalty asset by sale to Metalla for cash and shares

  • Maintain meaningful exposure to royalty through stake in Metalla equity

  • Diversify risk through participation in Metalla's portfolio

  • Benefit through Metalla's dividend distribution policy

  • Share in success of Metalla's business strategy

  • Benefit from significant increase in liquidity and price discovery

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6,28 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
Net income 2021 -2,47 M -1,95 M -1,95 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -196x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 507 M 401 M 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 80,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 32,2x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 85,0%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett Heath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saurabh Handa Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Roulston Non-Executive Chairman
Edwin Barnes Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Alan Molyneux Independent Non-Executive Director
