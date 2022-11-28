Metalla Royalty & Streaming : First Majestic Royalty - Download link
First Majestic Royalty Portfolio Acquisition
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction
and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Metalla; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
THE
KEY POINTS
ROYALTY COMPANY DELIVERING INDUSTRY LEADING GROWTH
Experienced Management Team with Proven, Relevant and Global Track Record
Leading Third-party Royalty Consolidator
On Some Of The Premier Assets And
Strongest Operators Globally
Industry-LeadingGrowth With One
Of The Most Robust Pipelines
Consistent Acquisitions At Accretive
Valuations Drives Outperformance
100% Exposure to Gold and Silver
Focused on Acquiring Royalties on
Projects Operated by Industry Majors
FIRST MAJESTIC ROYALTY
PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION
~7.0MOZ SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES ADDED (~$2.90 OUNCE/SILVER) TO METALLA'S ACCOUNT ON ROYALTIES COVERING ~343 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER OVER 175,000 ha
Immediate Cash Flow: The addition of the producing La Encantada Gold royalty will provide immediate cash flow to Metalla.
Near Term Development: The portfolio adds four near term silver development royalties, most of which are fully permitted, have existing infrastructure and mine development for a lower capex and faster timeline to restart production.
Highly Prospective Properties: The combined land package covers more than 175,000 hectares across some of the most prolific silver camps in Mexico.
Accretive Growth and Increased Size and Scale: The addition of eight royalties from First Majestic will expand Metalla's portfolio to 79 royalties and streams, increase cash flow, and significantly enhance Metalla's industry leading development pipeline.
Counterparty Diversification: Counterparties include First Majestic, Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre"), GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver") and Silver Dollar Resources Inc. ("Silver Dollar").
Substantial Leverage to Silver: The royalty portfolio is predominantly silver and will add approximately 1.7Moz of attributable silver in the measured and indicated categories, and 5.2Moz of attributable silver in the inferred category to Metalla.
Adds New Major Shareholder: We are excited to partner with First Majestic, one of the world's leading silver producers with a market cap of ~$2.5 billion, which will become our largest shareholder at approximately 8.5%.
LA ENCANTADA - FIRST MAJESTIC
DEL TORO - FIRST MAJESTIC
LA PARRILLA - FIRST MAJESTIC
SAN MARTIN - FIRST MAJESTIC
LA GUITARRA - SIERRA MADRE
LA PLOMOSAS - GR SILVER
LA JOYA - SILVER DOLLAR
LA LUZ - FIRST MAJESTIC
La Encantada (Producing)
Del Toro (Development)
Terrific Silver Leverage
Royalty
•
100% GVR on gold Production
Operator
•
First Majestic Silver
Location &
•
Coahuila, Mexico
•
Operating Underground Silver Mine
Infrastructure
•
4,000 tpd cyanidation plant
• Roasting circuit for tailings
Land Package
•
~4,076 ha
•
~700km northeast of Torreon
Royalty
•
2% NSR
Operator
•
First Majestic Silver
•
Zacatecas, Mexico
• C&M Underground Silver Mine
Location &
•
2,000 tpd cyanidation plant
Infrastructure
•
2,000 tpd flotation plant
• Near Pan American Silver's La Colorada (similar system) and Grupo Mexico's Cronos-Guantes
Portfolio of high- quality silver mines with meaningful upside
• Polymetallic oxide carbonate replacement
Mineralization
•
Skarn Alteration hosting Ag-Au-Pb-Zn at depth
• Gold production continues to increase yearly
Mining
•
Underground
•
Surface tailings reprocessing
• Silver Recovery of 70-80%
Processing
•
Roaster circuit for tailings reprocessing
• 2.9-3.2 Moz Ag production (2022)
• Total of 9,152 meters of underground and surface drilling
Exploration
•
completed in the first nine months of the year
2022 land surface agreement opened a significant amount
of areas for exploration in 2022
Land Package
Mineralization
Mining
Processing
Exploration
~3,815 ha
~60 southeast of La Parrilla
Metasomatic and hydrothermal mineral deposits with veins, stockworks and breccia zones
Underground
2 Areas: San Juan and Perseverancia
Silver Recovery of 70-75%
3 new areas for Exploration: San Nicolas and Dolores, Navidad
Reserve & Resource Estimate
Tonnes
Ag
(000's)
(g/t)
(Koz)
Proven Reserves
Probable Reserves
2,260
170
12,350
Proven & Probable Reserves
2,260
170
12,350
Indicated Resources
4,308
169
23,410
Indicated Resources (Tailings)
2,459
119
9,410
Measured & Indicated Resources
6,767
151
32,820
Inferred Resources
3,470
170
18,930
Inferred Resources (Tailings)
428
118
1,620
Reserve & Resource Estimate
Tonnes
Ag-Equivalent
(000's)
(g/t)
(Koz)
Indicated Resources
440
414
5,850
Indicated Resources (Transitional)
153
351
1,720
Measured & Indicated Resources
592
398
7,570
Inferred Resources
496
322
5,130
Inferred Resources (Transitional)
690
273
6,050
Total Inferred
1,186
293
11,180
