    MTA   CA59124U6051

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(MTA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:47 2022-11-25 pm EST
6.800 CAD   -4.76%
Metalla Royalty & Streaming : First Majestic Royalty - Download link
PU
Metalla Royalty & Streaming : To acquire strategic silver focused royalty portfolio from first majestic silver
PU
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Reports Q3 Net Loss
MT
Metalla Royalty & Streaming : First Majestic Royalty - Download link

11/28/2022 | 01:05am EST
First Majestic Royalty Portfolio Acquisition

NYSE & TSXV:MTA

www.metallaroyalty.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction

and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Metalla; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | NOVEMBER 2022

2

THE

KEY POINTS

ROYALTY COMPANY DELIVERING INDUSTRY LEADING GROWTH

Experienced Management Team with Proven, Relevant and Global Track Record

Leading Third-party Royalty Consolidator

On Some Of The Premier Assets And

Strongest Operators Globally

Industry-LeadingGrowth With One

Of The Most Robust Pipelines

Consistent Acquisitions At Accretive

Valuations Drives Outperformance

100% Exposure to Gold and Silver

Focused on Acquiring Royalties on

Projects Operated by Industry Majors

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | NOVEMBER 2022

3

FIRST MAJESTIC ROYALTY

PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

~7.0MOZ SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES ADDED (~$2.90 OUNCE/SILVER) TO METALLA'S ACCOUNT ON ROYALTIES COVERING ~343 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER OVER 175,000 ha

  • Immediate Cash Flow: The addition of the producing La Encantada Gold royalty will provide immediate cash flow to Metalla.
  • Near Term Development: The portfolio adds four near term silver development royalties, most of which are fully permitted, have existing infrastructure and mine development for a lower capex and faster timeline to restart production.
  • Highly Prospective Properties: The combined land package covers more than 175,000 hectares across some of the most prolific silver camps in Mexico.
  • Accretive Growth and Increased Size and Scale: The addition of eight royalties from First Majestic will expand Metalla's portfolio to 79 royalties and streams, increase cash flow, and significantly enhance Metalla's industry leading development pipeline.
  • Counterparty Diversification: Counterparties include First Majestic, Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre"), GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver") and Silver Dollar Resources Inc. ("Silver Dollar").
  • Substantial Leverage to Silver: The royalty portfolio is predominantly silver and will add approximately 1.7Moz of attributable silver in the measured and indicated categories, and 5.2Moz of attributable silver in the inferred category to Metalla.
  • Adds New Major Shareholder: We are excited to partner with First Majestic, one of the world's leading silver producers with a market cap of ~$2.5 billion, which will become our largest shareholder at approximately 8.5%.

LA ENCANTADA - FIRST MAJESTIC

DEL TORO - FIRST MAJESTIC

LA PARRILLA - FIRST MAJESTIC

SAN MARTIN - FIRST MAJESTIC

LA GUITARRA - SIERRA MADRE

LA PLOMOSAS - GR SILVER

LA JOYA - SILVER DOLLAR

LA LUZ - FIRST MAJESTIC

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | NOVEMBER 2022

4

La Encantada (Producing)

Del Toro (Development)

Terrific Silver Leverage

Royalty

100% GVR on gold Production

Operator

First Majestic Silver

Location &

Coahuila, Mexico

Operating Underground Silver Mine

Infrastructure

4,000 tpd cyanidation plant

Roasting circuit for tailings

Land Package

~4,076 ha

~700km northeast of Torreon

Royalty

2% NSR

Operator

First Majestic Silver

Zacatecas, Mexico

C&M Underground Silver Mine

Location &

2,000 tpd cyanidation plant

Infrastructure

2,000 tpd flotation plant

Near Pan American Silver's La Colorada (similar system) and Grupo Mexico's Cronos-Guantes

Portfolio of high- quality silver mines with meaningful upside

Polymetallic oxide carbonate replacement

Mineralization

Skarn Alteration hosting Ag-Au-Pb-Zn at depth

Gold production continues to increase yearly

Mining

Underground

Surface tailings reprocessing

Silver Recovery of 70-80%

Processing

Roaster circuit for tailings reprocessing

2.9-3.2 Moz Ag production (2022)

Total of 9,152 meters of underground and surface drilling

Exploration

completed in the first nine months of the year

2022 land surface agreement opened a significant amount

of areas for exploration in 2022

Land Package

Mineralization

Mining

Processing

Exploration

  • ~3,815 ha
  • ~60 southeast of La Parrilla
  • Metasomatic and hydrothermal mineral deposits with veins, stockworks and breccia zones
  • Underground
  • 2 Areas: San Juan and Perseverancia
  • Silver Recovery of 70-75%
  • 3 new areas for Exploration: San Nicolas and Dolores, Navidad

Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes

Ag

(000's)

(g/t)

(Koz)

Proven Reserves

Probable Reserves

2,260

170

12,350

Proven & Probable Reserves

2,260

170

12,350

Indicated Resources

4,308

169

23,410

Indicated Resources (Tailings)

2,459

119

9,410

Measured & Indicated Resources

6,767

151

32,820

Inferred Resources

3,470

170

18,930

Inferred Resources (Tailings)

428

118

1,620

Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes

Ag-Equivalent

(000's)

(g/t)

(Koz)

Indicated Resources

440

414

5,850

Indicated Resources (Transitional)

153

351

1,720

Measured & Indicated Resources

592

398

7,570

Inferred Resources

496

322

5,130

Inferred Resources (Transitional)

690

273

6,050

Total Inferred

1,186

293

11,180

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING | NOVEMBER 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 06:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
