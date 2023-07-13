MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Name and Address of Company

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company")

Suite 501, 543 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1X8

Date of Material Change

July 10, 2023

News Release

A news release reporting the material change was issued by the Company on July 11, 2023 through the newswire services of CNW Group, a copy of which was subsequently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Summary of Material Change

On July 11, 2023, the Company announced that:

a) it has completed the sale of the JR mineral clams that make up the Pine Valley property, which is part of the Cortez complex in Eureka County, Nevada, for $5 million in cash and Metalla will retain a 3% NSR royalty on the property; and

b) its board of directors has approved and declared a special dividend payment on the common shares of the Company in the amount of C$0.03 per common share in cash.

Full Description of Material Change

5.1Full Description of Material Change

Sale of Cortez Mineral Claims

On July 11, 2023, the Company announced that it has closed on a purchase and sale agreement with Nevada Gold Mines, LLC ("Nevada Gold Mines"), an entity formed by Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), for the sale by Metalla of the JR mineral claims that make up the Pine Valley property ("Property") which is part of the Cortez complex in Eureka County, Nevada, for $5 million in cash and Metalla will retain 3% NSR Royalty on the Property (the "Transaction").

Background

On December 14, 2020, Metalla acquired two private companies - Genesis Gold Corporation ("Genesis") and Geological Services Inc. - which together held a portfolio of eleven royalties, for $4.125 million in cash and common shares of the Company (see news release of the Company dated December 14, 2020). Pursuant to a Mining Lease agreement dated June 28, 2002, as amended (the "Lease"), Genesis had leased the Property for a term of 20 years, which term was extended up to June 28, 2023. The Lease included annual advanced royalty payments of $100,000 per year and a 3% royalty on production.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Metalla has extinguished the Lease and sold the Property outright to Nevada Gold Mines for $5 million and the retention by Metalla of a 3% NSR royalty on the Property (the "Royalty"), which does not contain any buy-down or buy-back rights.

Special Dividend

On July 11, 2023, the Company also announced that its board of directors has approved and declared a special dividend (the "Special Dividend") payment on the common ‎shares of the Company (the "Shares") in the amount of C$0.03 per Share in cash.

The table below sets out the Special Dividend record and payment dates for shareholders of record.

Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date Payment Amount ($C)1 Special Dividend July 10, 2023 August 1, 2023 September 15, 2023 $0.03

1For payments of the Special Dividend to U.S. shareholders, the amount will be converted to U.S. dollars based on the exchange rate as of September 15, 2023.

The Special Dividends in the above table are 'Eligible Dividends' pursuant to the Income Tax Act of Canada.

5.2Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions

Not applicable

Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable

Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Executive Officer

Brett Heath, President & CEO

Phone: 604-696-0741

Email: info@metallaroyalty.com

Date of Report

July 12, 2023

