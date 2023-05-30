Metalla Royalty & Streaming : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT
51-102F3
Name and Address of Company
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company")
Suite 501, 543 Granville Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 1X8
Date of Material Change
May 16, 2023
News Release
A news release reporting the material change was issued by the Company on May 17, 2023 through the newswire services of CNW Group, a copy of which was subsequently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Summary of Material Change
On May 17, 2023, the Company announced that Douglas B. Silver had stepped down as a director of the Company as of May 16, 2023.
Full Description of Material Change
5.1Full Description of Material Change
5.2Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions
Not applicable
Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102
Not applicable
Omitted Information
Not applicable.
Executive Officer
Brett Heath, President & CEO
Phone: 604-696-0741
Email: info@metallaroyalty.com
Date of Report
May 26, 2023
