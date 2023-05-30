Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTA   CA59124U6051

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(MTA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:50 2023-05-29 pm EDT
5.660 CAD   -0.53%
06:07aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
05/25Metalla Royalty & Streaming : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
05/17Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Announces Douglas B. Silver Stepped Down as A Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metalla Royalty & Streaming : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K

05/30/2023 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

51-102F3

Name and Address of Company

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company")

Suite 501, 543 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1X8

Date of Material Change

May 16, 2023

News Release

A news release reporting the material change was issued by the Company on May 17, 2023 through the newswire services of CNW Group, a copy of which was subsequently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Summary of Material Change

On May 17, 2023, the Company announced that Douglas B. Silver had stepped down as a director of the Company as of May 16, 2023.

Full Description of Material Change

5.1Full Description of Material Change

On May 17, 2023, the Company announced that Douglas B. Silver had stepped down as a director of the Company as of May 16, 2023.

5.2Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions

Not applicable

Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable

Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Executive Officer

Brett Heath, President & CEO

Phone: 604-696-0741

Email: info@metallaroyalty.com

Date of Report

May 26, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:06:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
06:07aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
05/25Metalla Royalty & Streaming : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
05/17Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Announces Douglas B. Silver Stepped Down as A Director
CI
05/17Metalla Royalty & Streaming : Announces board change
PU
05/12Metalla Royalty & Streaming Q1 Loss Narrows on Higher Royalty Sales
MT
05/12Metalla Brief: For Three months ended March 31, 2023, recognized revenue f..
MT
05/12Metalla reports financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and provides asset upda..
AQ
05/12Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/14Metalla Royalty & Streaming : Advance Notice of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
04/03Metalla Royalty & Streaming Kept at Market Perform at BMO Following Q4 Results, Guidanc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6,08 M 4,47 M 4,47 M
Net income 2023 -4,86 M -3,58 M -3,58 M
Net Debt 2023 3,78 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 294 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2023 49,0x
EV / Sales 2024 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,66 CAD
Average target price 10,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Heath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saurabh Handa Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Roulston Non-Executive Chairman
Edwin Barnes Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Alan Molyneux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.-14.11%217
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.97%143 611
RIO TINTO PLC-15.06%102 498
GLENCORE PLC-23.50%64 981
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-0.46%42 266
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.88%36 360
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer