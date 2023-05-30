Metalla Royalty & Streaming : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

51-102F3

Name and Address of Company

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company")

Suite 501, 543 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1X8

Date of Material Change

May 16, 2023

News Release

A news release reporting the material change was issued by the Company on May 17, 2023 through the newswire services of CNW Group, a copy of which was subsequently filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Summary of Material Change

On May 17, 2023, the Company announced that Douglas B. Silver had stepped down as a director of the Company as of May 16, 2023.

Full Description of Material Change

5.1Full Description of Material Change

On May 17, 2023, the Company announced that Douglas B. Silver had stepped down as a director of the Company as of May 16, 2023.

5.2Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions

Not applicable

Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable

Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Executive Officer

Brett Heath, President & CEO

Phone: 604-696-0741

Email: info@metallaroyalty.com

Date of Report

May 26, 2023