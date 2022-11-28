Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTA   CA59124U6051

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(MTA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:47 2022-11-25 pm EST
6.800 CAD   -4.76%
01:05aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : First Majestic Royalty - Download link
PU
01:05aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : To acquire strategic silver focused royalty portfolio from first majestic silver
PU
11/10Metalla Royalty & Streaming Reports Q3 Net Loss
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metalla Royalty & Streaming : TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC SILVER FOCUSED ROYALTY PORTFOLIO FROM FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER

11/28/2022 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

METALLA TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC SILVER FOCUSED ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

FROM FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TSXV: MTA

November 28, 2022

NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

Unless otherwise specified, all references to dollars set forth herein shall mean United States dollars.

Vancouver, British Columbia: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company")

(TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that on November 26, 2022 it signed

a royalty purchase agreement with First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR), pursuant to which Metalla will acquire eight royalties for $20 million of common shares of Metalla (the "Transaction"). First Majestic holds and will originate a portfolio of royalties in Mexico as described below.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Immediate Cash Flow: The addition of the producing La Encantada gold royalty will provide immediate cash flow to Metalla.
  • Near Term Development: The portfolio adds four near term silver development royalties, most of which are fully permitted, have existing infrastructure and mine development for a lower capex and faster timeline to restart production.
  • Highly Prospective Properties: The combined land package covers more than 175,000 hectares across some of the most prolific silver camps in Mexico.
  • Accretive Growth and Increased Size and Scale: The addition of eight royalties from First
    Majestic will expand Metalla's portfolio to 79 royalties and streams, increase cash flow, and significantly enhance Metalla's industry leading development pipeline.
  • Counterparty Diversification: Counterparties include First Majestic, Sierra Madre Gold and
    Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre"), GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver") and Silver Dollar Resources Inc. ("Silver Dollar").

- 2 -

  • Substantial Leverage to Silver: The royalty portfolio is predominantly silver and will add approximately 1.7Moz of attributable silver in the measured and indicated categories, and 5.2Moz of attributable silver in the inferred category to Metalla9.
  • Adds New Major Shareholder: We are excited to partner with First Majestic, one of the world's leading silver producers with a market cap of ~$2.5 billion, which will become our largest shareholder at approximately 8.5%.

Brett Heath, President, and CEO of Metalla, commented, "This transaction marks another important milestone in our continued growth at Metalla. It provides shareholders with eight new royalties that have a significant amount of exposure and leverage to silver. It adds immediate cash flow from one producing royalty, bolsters our near-term development pipeline with four development royalties, and three advanced exploration royalties. It also adds a significant amount of exploration upside with over 175,000 hectares of royalty coverage across the most prolific silver trends in Mexico. We want to thank First Majestic for entrusting the Metalla team with unlocking additional value from their royalty assets and welcome them to our registry."

The aggregate consideration payable by Metalla for the purchase of the royalties will be satisfied by Metalla issuing $20 million of common shares based on the 25-dayvolume-weighted average price of shares traded on the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE") prior to this announcement at a price of US$4.7984 (representing an aggregate of 4,168,056 common shares of Metalla) to be issued upon closing. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and exchange approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2023.

The portfolio comprises of a total of eight royalties, including one producing gold royalty, four development silver royalties, and three advanced exploration silver royalties. The royalties cover 100% of all the concessions on the eight properties.

- 3 -

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

Asset

Operator

State

Stage

Terms

La Encantada

First Majestic

Coahuila

Production

100% Au GVR

Del Toro

First Majestic

Zacatecas

Development

2% NSR

La Guitarra

Sierra Madre*

Mexico State

Development

2% NSR

Plomosas

GR Silver

Sinaloa

Advanced Exploration

2% NSR

San Martin

First Majestic

Jalisco

Development

2% NSR

La Parrilla

First Majestic

Durango

Development

2% NSR

La Joya

Silver Dollar

Durango

Advanced Exploration

2% NSR

La Luz

First Majestic

San Luis Potosi

Advanced Exploration

2% NSR

*Assuming completion of sale by First Majestic to Sierra Madre

La Encantada (100.0% GVR)1,2

The producing La Encantada Silver Mine in Coahuila, Mexico is 100% owned by First Majestic and has become one of the First Majestic's largest producing silver mines with 2021 production of 3.2 Moz of silver and 460 ounces of gold over its 4,076 ha land package. The underground silver mine has been in production under First Majestic's tenure since 2006, and through various improvements, the processing plant was upgraded to 4,000 tons per day ("tpd") and includes a roasting circuit to further enhance recoveries and recover tailings. In the first three quarters of 2022, La Encantada produced 305 ounces of gold. In late 2021, First Majestic announced the successful completion of a land surface agreement on the 4,076 ha property package which opened up a significant amount of near mine exploration opportunities. First Majestic expects to complete 19,000 meters of exploration on the mine in 2022 and expects 2022 production guidance to be in the range of 2.9 - 3.2 Moz silver.

Metalla will be granted a 100% gross value royalty on the gold produced at the La Encantada mine limited to 1,000 ounces annually.

Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes

Ag-Equivalent

(000's)

(g/t)

(Koz)

Probable Reserves

2,260

170

12,350

Proven & Probable Reserves

2,260

170

12,350

Indicated Resources

4,308

169

23,410

Indicated Resources (Tailings)

2,459

119

9,410

Measured & Indicated

6,767

151

32,820

Resources

Inferred Resources

3,470

170

18,930

Inferred Resources (Tailings)

428

118

1,620

Del Toro (2.0% NSR)1,2

Del Toro is an underground silver mine and processing facility located in Zacatecas, Mexico, which was operated by First Majestic from 2013 until 2020 when it was placed on temporary suspension subject to further exploration in order to improve overall operating cash flows and profit margins. Exploration at Del Toro has been primarily focused on the investigation of two areas: the San Juan and Perseverancia areas within the project's holdings. Both the San Juan

- 4 -

and Perseverancia were historic mines; Perseverancia was mined for high grade silver rich sulphide ore and San Juan is believed to be the oldest mine in the district, possibly dating back 500 years. More recently, the San Nicolas and Dolores areas that consist of breccia chimney and vein deposits have been receiving attention.

In 2018, silver equivalent production totaled 1.4 Moz silver, meanwhile 2017 silver equivalent production totaled 2.2 Moz. The operation is in close vicinity and similar in nature to Pan American Silver Corp.'s (NASDAQ: PAAS) La Colorada mine. The mine infrastructure includes a 2,000 tpd flotation circuit, as well as a 2,000 tpd cyanidation circuit with a 3,815 ha property package.

Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes

Ag-Equivalent

(000's)

(g/t)

(Koz)

Indicated Resources

440

414

5,850

Indicated Resources

153

351

1,720

(Transitional)

Measured & Indicated

592

398

7,570

Resources

Inferred Resources

496

322

5,130

Inferred Resources (Transitional)

690

273

6,050

Total Inferred

1,186

293

11,180

San Martin (2.0% NSR)1,2

San Martin is an underground silver mine and 1,300 tpd cyanidation processing facility in Jalisco State, Mexico with a 38,512-ha property package. The 1,300 tpd mill and processing plant consists of crushing, grinding and conventional cyanidation by agitation in tanks and a Merrill-Crowe doré production system. At full capacity of 1,300 tpd, San Martin's annual silver production has reached over 2 million ounces of silver in the form of doré bars. In 2018, First Majestic produced 2.2 Moz AgEq from the mine and in 2017, produced 2.3 Moz AgEq. First Majestic operated the mine from 2006 until 2019 when it was place on temporary suspension. First Majestic continues to work with government authorities to secure the mine site for a potential reopening. Drilling has been focused on deeper ore shoots of the Rosario vein for continuation of mineralization. Since the acquisition of the mine, First Majestic completed 195,628 meters in 1,125 diamond drill-holes on the property.

Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes

Ag-Equivalent

(000's)

(g/t)

(Koz)

Measured Resources

70

255

580

Indicated Resources

958

321

9,890

Measured & Indicated

1,028

317

10,470

Resources

Inferred Resources

2,533

256

20,870

La Parrilla (2.0% NSR)1,2

La Parrilla is an underground mine complex owned by First Majestic consisting of multiple interconnected mines within a 69,478-ha land package. The property has known mineralization throughout, with a complex of five underground mines surrounding the mill including Los Rosarios,

- 5 -

La Rosa, San Jose, Quebradillas and San Marcos. Full production from the mine for 2018 totaled

2.3 Moz AgEq meanwhile 2017 production totaled 2.5 Moz AgEq. The mine was placed on care and maintenance in 2019 to complete exploration and development work. The mine has a 2,000 tpd processing plant and all associated infrastructure. In 2021, First Majestic completed discussions to continue the long-term land use agreement at La Parrilla and expected to complete a 19,000-meter drill program to test near mine, brownfield, and greenfield targets.

Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes

Ag-Equivalent

(000's)

(g/t)

(Koz)

Measured Resources

15

250

120

Indicated Resources (Sulphides)

1,028

277

9,160

Indicated Resources (Oxides)

76

278

680

Measured & Indicated

1,119

277

9,960

Resources

Inferred Resources

393

207

2,610

Inferred Resources (Sulphides)

1,028

299

9,890

Total Inferred

1,421

274

12,500

La Joya (2% NSR)2,3

La Joya is a large silver-copper-gold advanced exploration project in Durango, Mexico currently operated by Silver Dollar (CSE: SLV) near Grupo Mexico's (BMV: GMEXICOB) San Martin Mine. In 2013, a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the first stage of the project proposed a low strip, open pit mine with an initial nine-year life of mine plan with a 5,000 tpd conventional mine and flotation plant producing an average of 3.9 Moz AgEq per year with an IRR of 30.5%. Since assuming ownership of the project, Silver Dollar announced the discovery of the Brazo Zone, ~1 km west of the bulk of the historical resource. Significant intercepts from the discovery include 2,369 g/t AgEq over 1.01 meters and 815 g/t AgEq over 5 meters.

Historical Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes

Ag-Equivalent

(000's)

(g/t)

(Koz)

Inferred Resources

71,204

70

159,750

Plomosas (2% NSR)1,2,4

Plomosas is a permitted, advanced exploration stage silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico owned and operated by GR Silver (TSXV: GRSL). After assuming ownership of the project, GR Silver announced an updated resource estimate at the Plomosas mine and began an infill drill program to add new zones into the resource model. GR Silver is targeting an updated resource estimate in Q1 2023. Significant results from the infill drilling program at Plomosas include 518 g/t AgEq over 44.5 meters, 1,146 g/t AgEq over 12.5 meters and 471 g/t AgEq over 24.9 meters.

The Plomosas royalty is subject to a 1% buyback for $1 million.

Reserve & Resource Estimate

Tonnes Ag-Equivalent

(000's) (g/t) (Koz)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 06:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
01:05aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : First Majestic Royalty - Download link
PU
01:05aMetalla Royalty & Streaming : To acquire strategic silver focused royalty portfolio from f..
PU
11/10Metalla Royalty & Streaming Reports Q3 Net Loss
MT
11/10Metalla reports financial results for the third quarter of 2022 and provides asset upda..
AQ
11/10Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
10/18Metalla Royalty & Streaming : FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
10/10Maritime Files Technical Report
AQ
08/19Metalla Royalty & Streaming : APPOINTMENT OF MANDY JOHNSTON TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF M..
PU
08/16Appointment of mandy johnston to the board of directors of metalla royalty
AQ
08/16Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Appoints Mandy Johnston to the Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4,03 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net income 2022 -11,0 M -8,25 M -8,25 M
Net Debt 2022 6,51 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 306 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 77,5x
EV / Sales 2023 34,6x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,80 CAD
Average target price 10,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Heath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saurabh Handa Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Roulston Non-Executive Chairman
Edwin Barnes Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Alan Molyneux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.-22.11%229
BHP GROUP LIMITED34.69%150 995
RIO TINTO PLC9.96%107 611
GLENCORE PLC42.37%85 400
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.23%47 021
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)61.78%42 510