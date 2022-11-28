Metalla Royalty & Streaming : TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC SILVER FOCUSED ROYALTY PORTFOLIO FROM FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER

METALLA TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC SILVER FOCUSED ROYALTY PORTFOLIO FROM FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TSXV: MTA November 28, 2022 NYSE AMERICAN: MTA Unless otherwise specified, all references to dollars set forth herein shall mean United States dollars. Vancouver, British Columbia: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that on November 26, 2022 it signed a royalty purchase agreement with First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR), pursuant to which Metalla will acquire eight royalties for $20 million of common shares of Metalla (the "Transaction"). First Majestic holds and will originate a portfolio of royalties in Mexico as described below. TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS Immediate Cash Flow : The addition of the producing La Encantada gold royalty will provide immediate cash flow to Metalla.

Near Term Development: The portfolio adds four near term silver development royalties, most of which are fully permitted, have existing infrastructure and mine development for a lower capex and faster timeline to restart production.

Highly Prospective Properties: The combined land package covers more than 175,000 hectares across some of the most prolific silver camps in Mexico.

Accretive Growth and Increased Size and Scale : The addition of eight royalties from First

Majestic will expand Metalla's portfolio to 79 royalties and streams, increase cash flow, and significantly enhance Metalla's industry leading development pipeline.

Counterparty Diversification: Counterparties include First Majestic, Sierra Madre Gold and

Silver Ltd. (" Sierra Madre "), GR Silver Mining Ltd. (" GR Silver ") and Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (" Silver Dollar ").

- 2 - Substantial Leverage to Silver: The royalty portfolio is predominantly silver and will add approximately 1.7Moz of attributable silver in the measured and indicated categories, and 5.2Moz of attributable silver in the inferred category to Metalla 9 .

The royalty portfolio is predominantly silver and will add approximately 1.7Moz of attributable silver in the measured and indicated categories, and 5.2Moz of attributable silver in the inferred category to Metalla . Adds New Major Shareholder: We are excited to partner with First Majestic, one of the world's leading silver producers with a market cap of ~$2.5 billion, which will become our largest shareholder at approximately 8.5%. Brett Heath, President, and CEO of Metalla, commented, "This transaction marks another important milestone in our continued growth at Metalla. It provides shareholders with eight new royalties that have a significant amount of exposure and leverage to silver. It adds immediate cash flow from one producing royalty, bolsters our near-term development pipeline with four development royalties, and three advanced exploration royalties. It also adds a significant amount of exploration upside with over 175,000 hectares of royalty coverage across the most prolific silver trends in Mexico. We want to thank First Majestic for entrusting the Metalla team with unlocking additional value from their royalty assets and welcome them to our registry." The aggregate consideration payable by Metalla for the purchase of the royalties will be satisfied by Metalla issuing $20 million of common shares based on the 25-dayvolume-weighted average price of shares traded on the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE") prior to this announcement at a price of US$4.7984 (representing an aggregate of 4,168,056 common shares of Metalla) to be issued upon closing. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and exchange approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2023. The portfolio comprises of a total of eight royalties, including one producing gold royalty, four development silver royalties, and three advanced exploration silver royalties. The royalties cover 100% of all the concessions on the eight properties.

- 3 - PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW Asset Operator State Stage Terms La Encantada First Majestic Coahuila Production 100% Au GVR Del Toro First Majestic Zacatecas Development 2% NSR La Guitarra Sierra Madre* Mexico State Development 2% NSR Plomosas GR Silver Sinaloa Advanced Exploration 2% NSR San Martin First Majestic Jalisco Development 2% NSR La Parrilla First Majestic Durango Development 2% NSR La Joya Silver Dollar Durango Advanced Exploration 2% NSR La Luz First Majestic San Luis Potosi Advanced Exploration 2% NSR *Assuming completion of sale by First Majestic to Sierra Madre La Encantada (100.0% GVR)1,2 The producing La Encantada Silver Mine in Coahuila, Mexico is 100% owned by First Majestic and has become one of the First Majestic's largest producing silver mines with 2021 production of 3.2 Moz of silver and 460 ounces of gold over its 4,076 ha land package. The underground silver mine has been in production under First Majestic's tenure since 2006, and through various improvements, the processing plant was upgraded to 4,000 tons per day ("tpd") and includes a roasting circuit to further enhance recoveries and recover tailings. In the first three quarters of 2022, La Encantada produced 305 ounces of gold. In late 2021, First Majestic announced the successful completion of a land surface agreement on the 4,076 ha property package which opened up a significant amount of near mine exploration opportunities. First Majestic expects to complete 19,000 meters of exploration on the mine in 2022 and expects 2022 production guidance to be in the range of 2.9 - 3.2 Moz silver. Metalla will be granted a 100% gross value royalty on the gold produced at the La Encantada mine limited to 1,000 ounces annually. Reserve & Resource Estimate Tonnes Ag-Equivalent (000's) (g/t) (Koz) Probable Reserves 2,260 170 12,350 Proven & Probable Reserves 2,260 170 12,350 Indicated Resources 4,308 169 23,410 Indicated Resources (Tailings) 2,459 119 9,410 Measured & Indicated 6,767 151 32,820 Resources Inferred Resources 3,470 170 18,930 Inferred Resources (Tailings) 428 118 1,620 Del Toro (2.0% NSR)1,2 Del Toro is an underground silver mine and processing facility located in Zacatecas, Mexico, which was operated by First Majestic from 2013 until 2020 when it was placed on temporary suspension subject to further exploration in order to improve overall operating cash flows and profit margins. Exploration at Del Toro has been primarily focused on the investigation of two areas: the San Juan and Perseverancia areas within the project's holdings. Both the San Juan

- 4 - and Perseverancia were historic mines; Perseverancia was mined for high grade silver rich sulphide ore and San Juan is believed to be the oldest mine in the district, possibly dating back 500 years. More recently, the San Nicolas and Dolores areas that consist of breccia chimney and vein deposits have been receiving attention. In 2018, silver equivalent production totaled 1.4 Moz silver, meanwhile 2017 silver equivalent production totaled 2.2 Moz. The operation is in close vicinity and similar in nature to Pan American Silver Corp.'s (NASDAQ: PAAS) La Colorada mine. The mine infrastructure includes a 2,000 tpd flotation circuit, as well as a 2,000 tpd cyanidation circuit with a 3,815 ha property package. Reserve & Resource Estimate Tonnes Ag-Equivalent (000's) (g/t) (Koz) Indicated Resources 440 414 5,850 Indicated Resources 153 351 1,720 (Transitional) Measured & Indicated 592 398 7,570 Resources Inferred Resources 496 322 5,130 Inferred Resources (Transitional) 690 273 6,050 Total Inferred 1,186 293 11,180 San Martin (2.0% NSR)1,2 San Martin is an underground silver mine and 1,300 tpd cyanidation processing facility in Jalisco State, Mexico with a 38,512-ha property package. The 1,300 tpd mill and processing plant consists of crushing, grinding and conventional cyanidation by agitation in tanks and a Merrill-Crowe doré production system. At full capacity of 1,300 tpd, San Martin's annual silver production has reached over 2 million ounces of silver in the form of doré bars. In 2018, First Majestic produced 2.2 Moz AgEq from the mine and in 2017, produced 2.3 Moz AgEq. First Majestic operated the mine from 2006 until 2019 when it was place on temporary suspension. First Majestic continues to work with government authorities to secure the mine site for a potential reopening. Drilling has been focused on deeper ore shoots of the Rosario vein for continuation of mineralization. Since the acquisition of the mine, First Majestic completed 195,628 meters in 1,125 diamond drill-holes on the property. Reserve & Resource Estimate Tonnes Ag-Equivalent (000's) (g/t) (Koz) Measured Resources 70 255 580 Indicated Resources 958 321 9,890 Measured & Indicated 1,028 317 10,470 Resources Inferred Resources 2,533 256 20,870 La Parrilla (2.0% NSR)1,2 La Parrilla is an underground mine complex owned by First Majestic consisting of multiple interconnected mines within a 69,478-ha land package. The property has known mineralization throughout, with a complex of five underground mines surrounding the mill including Los Rosarios,