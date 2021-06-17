Metalla Royalty & Streaming : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT 51-102F3 (Form 6-K)

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT
51-102F3
Name and Address of Company
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Metalla')
Suite 501, 543 Granville Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1X8
Date of Material Change
June 17, 2021
News Release
A news release dated June 17, 2021 was disseminated and filed on SEDAR with applicable securities commissions.
Summary of Material Change
On June 17, 2021, the Company announced that it has completed the acquisition of an existing 1.35% net smelter return royalty on a portion of the Côté Gold Project and all of the Gosselin project owned by IAMGOLD Corporation.
Full Description of Material Change
5.1Full Description of Material Change
Côté Gold Project
On June 17, 2021, the Company announced that it has completed the acquisition of an existing 1.35% net smelter return ('NSR') royalty on a portion of the Côté Gold Project and all of the Gosselin project owned by IAMGOLD Corporation and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. for a total consideration of C$7.5 million in cash from arm's length sellers.
Metalla was also granted a right of first refusal on the remaining 0.15% NSR held by one of the sellers.
5.2Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions
Not applicable
Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102
Not applicable
Omitted Information
Not applicable
Executive Officer
Brett Heath, President & CEO
Phone: 604-696-0741
Email: info@metallaroyalty.com
Date of Report
June 17, 2021
Disclaimer
