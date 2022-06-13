Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Metallic Minerals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMG   CA59126M1068

METALLIC MINERALS CORP.

(MMG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:52 2022-06-13 am EDT
0.3850 CAD   -3.75%
Ellis Martin Report: Metallic Minerals Corp. Closes $4 Million Private Placement Financing

06/13/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF)

Metallic Minerals is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate proceeds of $4,032,000 through the issuance of 9,600,000 units at a price of $0.42 per flow-through unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half purchase warrant where each whole warrant is exercisable into a flow-through common share for 30 months at a price of $0.50 on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman, noted, "We are pleased to complete this premium-to-market Private Placement and to strengthen our shareholder base with new institutional investors. These new funds will be primarily directed toward the ongoing exploration and development of our Keno Silver Project in the high-grade, Keno silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory. Final planning is underway for the initiation of our 2022 exploration programs at Keno Silver, as well as at our La Plata silver-gold-copper project in Colorado, USA. We look forward to meeting with existing and potential shareholders during PDAC 2022 in Toronto June 13-15, as well as during the Yukon Property Tours and Conference June 20-24 in Dawson City."

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110676/mmg



About Metallic Minerals Corp.:

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.

Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.



Source:
Metallic Minerals Corp.



Contact:

Chris Ackerman
VP Corporate Development
E: cackerman@mmgsilver.com
W: www.metalic-minerals.com
T: 604-629-7800 ext. 1
Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

© ABN Newswire 2022
