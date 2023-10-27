Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - Invest Yukon – The Yukon offers rich mineral resources and favourable conditions for modern exploration and critical metals extraction. With a supportive government, extensive mining history, and robust infrastructure, the Yukon attracts companies shifting focus from traditional mining to critical metals. Collaboration with local communities and First Nations provides valuable insights, while incentive programs and geological information support mineral exploration. Recent discoveries highlight the potential of the underexplored Yukon region.





