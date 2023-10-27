Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG) (OTCQB: MMNGF) - a key player in precious metal and critical mineral exploration and development holds a trio of compelling assets in North America. The La Plata copper-silver-gold project in Colorado is hosted in a major alkalic porphyry system with platinum and palladium credits. The Keno Silver project in the Yukon Territory is set to announce its inaugural resource by year-end. Both projects saw drilling in 2023 with assay results expected throughout Q4 and into Q1 2024. Metallic is also collaborating on its alluvial gold royalty properties with Parker Schnabel of Discovery Channel's "Gold Rush" program. Metallic's 2023 expansion work is fueled by Newcrest (recently acquired by Newmont Mining) following the announcement a 9.5% strategic investment earlier this year netting $6.3 million.





Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG) (OTCQB: MMNGF)

https://www.metallic-minerals.com/

