Metallica Metals Corp. is a Canada-based junior mining company. The Company is focused on acquiring and exploring gold-silver and platinum group metal (PGM) properties across Canada. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing its Starr goldsilver project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, which are all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The Company’s other projects include Big Mac Gold, Labrador Cobalt, Montreal Cobalt, Max Mine and Other. The Starr Gold-Silver Project is located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The Thunder Bay Project is located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. Big Mac Gold Project situated in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The Labrador Cobalt project is situated north of the Voisey’s Bay mine in Newfoundland and Labrador. Montreal Cobalt Project is situated in the Metropolitan Region of Chile.

Sector Diversified Mining