Metallica Metals Discusses Results of MobileMT™ Survey at Sammy Ridgeline Ni-Cu-PGM Project, Thunder Bay North District, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE:MM) (OTCQB:MTALF) (FWB:SY7P) (the “Company” or “Metallica Metals”) is pleased to announce interpretation results from its airborne MobileMT™ geophysical survey that was flown on the Ni-Cu-PGM Sammy Ridgeline Project (“Sammy Ridgeline” or the “Project”) in the Thunder Bay North District of Ontario, Canada in 2021. The geophysical survey collected MAG (magnetics), EM (electromagnetics) and VLF (very low frequency electromagnetics) data across the combined Sammy Ridgeline property (Figure 1). An in-depth structural analysis using this geophysical data was recently conducted by external geophysicist MB Geosolutions that has resulted in the generation of refined exploration targets for the Project.



Highlights:

11 Ni-Cu-PGM targets generated across the combined East and West blocks (see Figures 2 and 3 ).

). Of particular interest are targets displaying remanent magnetism, which can be a feature of PGM deposits, that are also located in proximity to important structures.

Important geophysical signature identified by MobileMT technician on the East Block. The circular/oval feature that is observed on the East Block is interpreted as remanent magnetism of an ancient komatiitic flow in the area. Some of the world’s largest Ni deposits are known to be associated with komatiites, an ultramafic rock.

Detailed structural analysis highlights important structures that continue through Clean Air Metal’s TBN property through to the Sammy Ridgeline blocks.

Target generation work will allow Metallica Metals to complete a more focused surface exploration program with these important structures and areas of remanent magnetism in mind.



Aaron Stone, CEO of Metallica Metals commented, “The results of the MobileMT survey followed by the in-depth structural analysis and target generation work are very encouraging. These two blocks have never before seen surface exploration work conducted with a PGM focus in mind. These new generated targets will allow us to focus on areas that could potentially hold important PGM mineralization. The Company plans to complete an initial ground exploration program during the upcoming field season.”

The airborne MobileMT survey was flown by Expert Geophysics (EGL) of Newmarket, Ontario. The structural analysis and target generation work were completed by geophysicist MB Geosolutions of Fossambault-Sur-Le-Lac, Québec. MB Geosolutions have previous experience interpretating geophysics data over PGM deposits and are very encouraged by the geophysical signatures and structures present on the Project, particularly within the East Block.

With this strong set of data in hand, the Company plans to complete an initial ground-based exploration program (to include geological mapping, grab and soil sampling, trenching) during the 2022 field season.

Figure 1: Location of Metallica Metals’ Sammy Ridgeline Ni-Cu-PGM Project with respect to adjacent properties including Clean Air Metal’s Thunder Bay North Project and Impala Canada’s Lac des Iles Pt-Pd Mine (refer to notes below for MRMR sources shown on map).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f9ec51c-ad8b-4aae-b5f3-ccfcb1f4644e

Note: The Sammy Ridgeline Project is contiguous to the Clean Air Metals Thunder Bay North Project. The Thunder Bay North Project is host to two significant deposits, Current Lake and Escape Lake, which together comprise an underground-constrained mineral resource estimate with an Indicated Resource of 14.5 million tonnes at 1.58 g/t Pt and 1.54 g/t Pd (8.12 g/t PtEq) and an Inferred Resource of 8.1 million tonnes at 0.67 g/t Pt and 0.69 g/t Pd (4.07 g/t PtEq) (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Thunder Bay North Project, Northern Ontario, Canada with an effective date of December 1, 2021 and filed on SEDAR under Clean Air Metals Inc.). The Sammy Ridgeline Project is also adjacent to the Impala Canada Lac des Iles PGM Mine. The Lac des Iles Mine contains proven and probable mineral reserves of 40.9 Mt at an average grade of 2.31 g/t Pd for 3.04 Moz of contained Pd (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for Lac des Iles Mine with an effective date of July 4, 2018 and filed on SEDAR under Impala Canada Ltd.). Readers are cautioned that mineralization and mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates on adjacent and/or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Sammy Ridgeline Project (please refer to additional cautionary statements below).

Figure 2: TMI (total magnetic intensity) of the Sammy Ridgeline East Block overlain by 1st and 2nd order structures and the 6 exploration targets generated by a detailed study. Note that Clean Air Metals’ Thunder Bay North project lies directly to the west of this block.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74fa3a70-59c9-4e28-a859-e9c4eda3bf84

Figure 3: TMI (total magnetic intensity) of the Sammy Ridgeline West Block overlain by 1st and 2nd order structures and the 5 exploration targets generated by a detailed study. Note that Clean Air Metals’ Thunder Bay North project lies directly to the east of this block.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aa16215-cb2a-4e40-a431-1f3c59b4844e

Qualified Person Statement and Data Verification

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and Director of Metallica Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Ténière has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including geophysical procedures and information on adjacent properties. No errors or omissions were noted during the data verification process.

This news release also contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Sammy Ridgeline Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding mineral resources and mineral reserves, geology, and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company’s properties.

About Metallica Metals Corp.

Metallica Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol “MM”. The Company is focused on acquiring and exploring gold-silver and platinum group metal (PGM) properties across Canada. The Company is currently exploring and developing its Starr Gold-Silver Project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, which are all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://metallica-metals.com .

