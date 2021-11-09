Cape Flattery Silica Sand Project Production Target 11/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The updated Scoping Study has forecast that the project may generate net cash of approximately $707M (pre-tax) over the 22-year period (after repayment of the initial capital). The production target supports an estimated project NPV8 before tax of $253m, with IRR of 38% (both pre-tax) and payback on capital of 2.9 years. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated mineral resources or that the production target itself will be realised. New estimate of Mineral Resources includes 48Mt 1 Measured and Indicated Resources (refer to Table 3) supporting a forecast Run of Mine (ROM) extraction of 1.8Mtpa ROM to generate 1.35Mtpa silica sand product sales over a 22-year mine life. ABN: 45 076 696 092 ASX Code: MLM only 10 November 2021 CAPE FLATTERY SILICA SAND PROJECT PRODUCTION TARGET Highlights use Measured and Indicated (refer » Upgraded High Quality Silica Sand Mineral Resources of 47.8Mt1 Table 3) at 99.2% silica (SiO2) supports a long-term mine life production target » Scoping Study updated to include new Mineral Resources estimate and to support the statement of a production target » Project forecast to generate strong financial results » Pre-Feasibility Study underway and planned for completion in Q1 2022 personalQueensland-based silica sand developer, Metallica Minerals Limited (Metallica, ASX: MLM) is pleased to nnounce that it has completed an Updated Scoping Study with a production target and positive financial outcomes on its 100%-owned Cape Flattery Silica Sand (CFSS) Project in Far North Queensland. Summary of key outcomes - Updated Scoping Study and Mineral Resource Increase2,3 » » » The Production target incorporating the results of the updated Scoping Study demonstrates that the CFS Project has potential to provide significant financial returns as shown in Table 1 below. For These results have increased the Company's confidence in the quality of the project. Table 1: Key Results of the CFS Project2,3 Description Updated Scoping Study NPV8 before tax AUD$253m IRR (before tax) 38% Forecast sale price (US$47.50/sales tonne) AUD$63.3/t Site Operating Costs (AUD$/sales tonne) AUD$33.0/t Net forecast operating margin (AUD$/sales tonne) AUD$30.3/t Forecast net annual operating cash flow (1.35mt per annum) AUD$37m Payback on capital (from date of first production) 2.9 years +61 7 3249 3000 | F: +61 7 3249 3001 | E: admin@metallicaminerals.com.au | W: metallicaminerals.com.au GPO Box 122, Brisbane QLD 4001 | Terrace O ce Park, Level 1, North Tower, 527 Gregory Terrace, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 1 Refer ASX Release dated 21 October 2021 "Revised 40% Increase of the Cape Flattery Resource to 53.5Mt ". only2 These results are based on the assumptions disclosed in the original Cape Flattery Scoping Study released to the ASX on 18 August 2021 (Initial Scoping Study) plus the upgraded Mineral Resource (refer to Table 3)1. 3 The Company confirms that the material assumptions underpinning the forecast financial information in the initial public report announced on 18 August 2021 continue to apply and have not materially changed except as updated in this announcement. Metallica's Executive Chairman, Theo Psaros states, "The immediate proximity to the world's largest silica sand mine owned by Mitsubishi, the positive financial and production results detailed in the Updated Scoping Study and the potential to construct a jetty solely for our own transhipping operations, support our continued investment in the Project's development. Our Project continues to gain support from the local indigenous corporations and a number of key government agencies." use"Metallica's immediate focus is now to progress the Pre-Feasibility study, which is planned for completion in Q1 2022. With the metallurgy test results already released (refer to ASX Release: 22 June 2021 'Excellent Metallurgical Test Results on Cape Flattery Silica'), further testing on the samples from the July/August 2021 drilling program are underway. These results will determine the range of end-product specifications" This ASX Announcement has been approved in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and has been approved by the Board. For further information, please contact: personalFor Mr Scott Waddell Mr Theo Psaros Executive Chairman CFO & Company Secretary 2 MLM Announcement | Cape Flattery Silica Scoping Study +61 (7) 3249 3000 +61 (7) 3249 3000 CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS onlyScoping Study The production target and forecast financial information in the Updated Scoping Study (Scoping Study or Study) referred to in this Announcement has been undertaken to determine the potential viability of continuing the exploration, evaluation and development of Metallica's CFS Project (or Project). It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the CFS Project. The Updated Scoping Study outcomes, production target and forecast financial information referred to in this release are based on low level technical useand economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. While each of the modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be realised. Further evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before Metallica will be in a position to estimate any ore reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case. The Study referenced in this announcement is an extension of the original Cape Flattery Scoping Study released to the ASX on 18 August 2021. As such, the Study confirms the key assumptions and modifying factors used in the Initial Scoping Study. The Mineral Resource personalThe Study is based on Measured Mineral Resources (18%) and Indicated Mineral Resources (71%). The total Mineral Resource also includes the Inferred Mineral Resources (11%); however, these are not required to underpin the Study or Production Target. The current level of geological confidence associated with the Project's Mineral Resource is based primarily on confirmatory and partially semi-gridded spaced drill coverage. The geology comprises well known aeolian-derived sand dunes. Campaigns of vacuum drilling (120 holes), hand-augering (8 holes) and field work have a high degree of confidence in the geological interpretation and substantiated that high-quality silica sand with relative low iron (Fe2O3) is present across the wider Project area. The mineralisation of the CFS Project is best described as a surface deposit of sand dunes. The deposit is by far dominated by high-purity (>98.5%) silica (quartz) sand which is principally white in colour and fine-grained. The dunes are mainly stabilised and lightly vegetated, but their forefronts are active with exposed white and. The depths of clean white high-quality sand ranges from zero metres on the fringe of the dunes up to a maximum thickness of 35m. To date, the average drilled thickness is approximately 17m. These sands overlie, to varying depths, yellow-orange-brown (coloured) silica sands of lower SiO2 percentage. The Project lies in the northern most part of the Quaternary age Cape Flattery-Cape Bedford dunefield complex, immediately adjacent to Cape Flattery Silica Mines Pty Ltd's (CFSM's) mining leases that are owned by Mitsubishi Corporation (Mitsubishi). The Project site is defined by two (2) large, elongated southeast-northwest trending dunes: 1) a 2.5-kilometre-long west dune and 2) a shorter 1+-kilometre-long but wider (up to 900m) elongate dune to the east. A more subdued, less continuous middle or central dune lies between these dunes. They are separated by defined narrow interdune corridors, which in part, expose coloured sands. The dunes have been Fordesignated as the West, Central and East dunes and range from 10m to 90m above sea level (ASL). The results of metallurgical test work completed to date have been highly positive, demonstrating a high- grade 99.8% SiO2 and relatively low contaminant silica sand with an attractive narrow particle-size distribution can be generated with a high-to-moderate yield. Using gravity upgrading, magnetic separation and particle classification methods, all typically used in silica sands refining, the silica sand that was generated contained 99.8% SiO2, 450 ppm Al2O3, 170 ppm Fe₂O3, 210 ppm TiO2 and 2.6% -125-micron particles. This quality of silica sand was achieved with a mass yield of 77.4%. Further detailed metallurgical test work is underway following the completion of the semi-gridded, infill drilling program in July/August 2021. These results are intended to improve confidence in the estimate of the Mineral Resources and to support a Pre-Feasibility Study. The Scoping Study indicates there is the potential to economically extract the majority of the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources using surface to shallow open-cut operation. Inferred Mineral Resources may also 3 MLM Announcement | Cape Flattery Silica Scoping Study have the potential to be economically extracted; however, have not been included in the Scoping Study at this onlystage and this will be further investigated as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study. The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined below. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Metallica considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved. To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, there will be a further requirement to raise significant additional funding to support the CFS Project's development. Funding will likely be required for constructing the mine, which is currently estimated to be in the order of $65 million, excluding working capital and bonds. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Metallica will be able to raise that amount of usefunding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Metallica's existing shares. It is further possible that Metallica could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale or partial sale of its interest in the CFS Project. If it does, this could also materially reduce the Metallica's proportionate interest in the Project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of this Scoping Study or any future Scoping Study updates. Metallica discloses appropriate information of a technical nature to ensure that the market is properly informed of the Project's prospects and its potential. Accordingly, Metallica hereby outlines certain aspirational statements and discloses a Scoping Study that contains a production target. The content of the Study is based personalon Metallica's expectations on how the CFS Project may be developed and should not be solely relied on by investors when making investment decisions. The Updated Study was based on the material assumptions outlined in this announcement. While Metallica considers that all material assumptions have a reasonable basis, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct, or the range of outcomes indicated by the Study will be achieved. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the For Representatives of Hopevale Congress and Walmbaar Aboriginal Corporation completing the installation water monitoring bores. L-R Nathaniel Walker, Naamon Walker, Niall Corbus, Vernon Yoren, Shailand Deeral- Rosendale and Trenton McLean) 4 MLM Announcement | Cape Flattery Silica Scoping Study Material Assumptions used in the Updated Scoping Study only Construction Capital and the sale price assume an average of the high and low estimates released in the Scoping Study on 18 August 2021, whereas the operating costs are assumed to be the high price, for the estimate shown below: Table 2: Key Assumptions for the CFS Project use Description Updated Scoping Scoping Study Study (18 Aug 2021) Base Case price Low price High price Price per sales tonne (FOB, USD$/t) 47.50 40.00 55.00 Exchange Rate (AUD$ / USD$) 0.75 0.78 0.78 Price per sales tonne (FOB, AUD$/t) 63.33 51.28 70.51 Construction Capital (AUD$, million) 65.5 56.0 75.0 Site Operating Costs (AUD$/t) 33.00 29.00 33.00 Annual Mining Rate (Mtpa) 1.8 N/A N/A personal discounted from ramp up of start-up capital. Recovery Rate 75% N/A N/A Annual Production and Sales (Mtpa) 1.35 N/A N/A Life of Mine 22 years Assumptions used for the above include the following: 1. Price of the silica sand is based on a Free-On-Board (FOB) price, which assumes payment on delivery of the sand to the Ocean-Going Vessel in the Port of Cape Flattery, and the buyer is responsible for shipping costs. The sale price calculation and assumptions are further detailed in Table 5. 2. Site Operating Costs represent an estimate of all direct site cash costs including clearing, extraction, processing, transport, and transhipment costs. These costs are further detailed in Table 7. 3. Construction Capital details an estimate of the costs to construct the CFS Project and are further detailed in Table 6. 4. It is assumed that construction will take place over a 1-year period, prior to first production. 5. NPV has been discounted using a discount rate of 8% and is a pre-tax nominal calculation. NPV and IRR are 6. Contingencies of 20% on capital costs and 10% on operating costs have been built into the financial model. For 7. The Financial Model is pre-tax based, as assumptions regarding level of debt or associated financing costs are undefined within this level of study and the model implicitly assumes the project is 100% equity funded. 8. The AUD$/USD$ exchange rate has changed from 0.78 used it the Initial Scoping Study to 0.75 used in this Updated Scoping Study. This change is based on updated current market assumptions of the exchange rate environment. 9. The sales ramp-up is based on 1Mt of sales in the first year of operation, then 1.35Mtpa thereafter. 10. Total life of mine is assumed to be 22 years from first production, with rehabilitation costs assumed to equal the amount of the environmental and jetty bond. 11. Total ROM extraction is forecast to be 39.2Mt over 22 years of production, which is 82% of the total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (47.8Mt). This is considered conservative to allow for dilution and other losses from the CFS operation. 12. 100% of the proposed 22-year operation falls within the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category. 5 MLM Announcement | Cape Flattery Silica Scoping Study This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

