Metallica Minerals : Brisbane Mining Energy and Minerals Investor Conference
03/23/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Cape Flattery Silica
Brisbane Mining Conference - 23 March 2022
Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX: MLM)
A new economy minerals company
Metallica Minerals is an Australian
development
company focussed on
delivering high purity silica sand to a
diversified global
customer-base.
Brisbane Energy Conference | 23 March 2022
3
Listing Rule Statements and Competent Person Statement
ASX Announcements cited
The following ASX Announcements are cited in this presentation
1.See ASX Release 21 October 2021 "Revised 40% Increase of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand Resource to 53.5Mt"
2.See ASX Release 15 June 2021 "Mining Lease Application lodged for Cape Flattery Silica" 3.See ASX Release 21 March 2022 "Cape Flattery Silica Pre Feasibility Study"
4.See ASX Release 22 June 2021 "Excellent Metallurgical Test results on Cape Flattery Silica Sand"
5. See ASX Release 10 November 2021 "Cape Flattery Silica Sand Project Production Target"
The statements in this presentation concerning Mineral Resource Estimates at the CFS Project are derived from ASX announcements 1, 3 and 5 above.
Listing Rule 5.23: The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves and production forecasts and forecast financial information, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Statements concerning production targets and related financial information are derived from ASX announcements 3 and 5 above.
Listing Rule 5.19.2: The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production target and corresponding financial information continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Brisbane Energy Conference | 23 March 2022
Competent Person Statement
The information in this presentation relating to mineral resource estimates or ore reserves is based on information compiled and reviewed by Mr Carl Morandy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy. Carl is a fulltime employee of Ausrocks Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation under
consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Carl consents to the
inclusion in the presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
4
Cape Flattery Silica*
The project is in FNQ adjacent to the world's largest high purity silica sand mine at Cape Flattery (Mitsubishi-owned), operating for more than 30 years
Strong demand from Asia for premium quality, low iron silica sand used in surging solar PV market and high quality glass applications
High purity silica resource identified (53.5Mt)1 and maiden Ore Reserve estimated (46 Mt)
Pre-FeasibilityStudy shows positive investment fundamentals - NPV of A$290M, IRR 34.9%, payback 3.9 years and life of Project cash revenue of A$2.127B
A purpose-built jetty is planned (subject to Development Approval) and located within the port limit of Cape Flattery
Low capex project, with short time horizon to cashflow with production targeted at Q3 2024 (subject to environmental approval process).
* See ASX Release 21 March 2022 "Cape Flattery Silica PFS - confirms excellent economics"
Brisbane Energy Conference | 23 March 2022
5
