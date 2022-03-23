Metallica Minerals : Brisbane Mining Energy and Minerals Investor Conference

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX:MLM) (Company/Metallica) This document contains background information about Metallica current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all-inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations into the completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy of this information.

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sales of shares or other securities in any jurisdiction. This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)) or any other law. This presentation and the announcement to which it is attached does not and will not form any part of any contract or commitment for the acquisition of Metallica securities.

This presentation does not constitute investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and has been prepared without taking into account the

recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the

opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities involve risks which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. The information contained in this presentation and related market announcements should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information which a shareholder or potential investor in Metallica may require in order to determine whether to deal in Metallica securities or otherwise participate in any offer to acquire or sell securities, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offer document prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).