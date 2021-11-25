Metallica Minerals : Full Year Statutory Accounts

Metallica Minerals Limited Directors' report

30 June 2020

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity') consisting of Metallica Minerals Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2020.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Metallica Minerals Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Theo Psaros

Sc tt Waddell

Andrew Gillies

Principal activities

During the financial year, the principal activities of the consolidated entity consisted of mineral exploration, evaluation and progressing and progressing development of its Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project, the Urquhart Bauxite Project (UBx) and other projects. The company also sold its interest in the Heavy Minerals Sands mining leases and plant. There were no

ignificant changes in the principal activities of the consolidated entity.

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current or previous financial year.

Review of operations

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $521,340 (30 June 2019: $4,391,316).

The 30 June 2020 consolidated loss includes an impairment reversal of $1,096,400 following a reassessment of the recoverable amount of the HMS plant during the year. The consolidated loss also includes Nornico administration expenses

f $201,028 (2019: $nil).

The 30 June 2019 consolidated loss includes the following significant expenses: due diligence and other costs associated with the abandoned Melior merger of $893,252, a net loss on the shares held in Australian Mines Limited of $962,706, and impairment of exploration and evaluation expenditure and plant and equipment of $602,348.

Du ing the year ended 30 June 2020 the company:

● Sold its 50% interest in the Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) plant and the HMS tenements at Urquhart Point (ML20669 and ML20737) for a total cash consideration of $1,722,203, of which $1,422,203 has been received to 30 June 2020 (this includes $125,803 which was received as a refund of the 50% interest in the Environmental Bond).

● Announced that two alternative logistics solutions to ship bauxite from the Urquhart Bauxite Project have been identified. Further regulatory approvals are required for the two alternatives. The updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) has been delayed until the potential industrial sand opportunity is investigated further and the 50/50 Joint Venture with Ozore Resources Pty Ltd (JV) better understands if the sand mining opportunity is viable. The PFS or scoping study is now

scheduled to be completed following the outcome of the industrial sand investigation, expected later in 2020.

● Completed an exploration program at the Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project which confirmed presence of high purity silica sands. The Company has been working on gaining access to the land with the traditional landowner group to undertake a drilling program.

● Announced that the Directors of its wholly-owned subsidiary, NORNICO Pty Limited (Nornico), had placed the subsidiary into administration in August 2019. Metallica has successfully negotiated a resolution with the Administrators, the companies holding the royalty agreements and Australian Mines Limited. This resolution has resulted in Australian Mines Limited taking on the royalty agreements' obligations, in return for reducing a future possible payment to Metallica from $5 million to $2.5 million, which is payable when the SCONI project reaches commercial production. Nornico held two royalty agreements with parties on the Bell Creek and Minnamoolka tenements and should production commence from these tenements Nornico would have been subject to paying royalties. Nornico was placed into administration after it was identified that the two royalty agreements were not originally assigned by the prior Board and management when the SCONI tenements were sold to Australian Mines Limited in late 2017.