Metallica Minerals : Full Year Statutory Accounts

Metallica Minerals Limited Directors' report
30 June 2020
Capital expenditure
During the 2020 financial year, $188,141 was incurred on capitalised exploration and development expenditure (2019: $698,108). The majority of the expenditure incurred was on the UBx exploration and development assets.
onlyCash flow and Liquidity
During the 2020 financial year, the net cash outflows from operating activities decreased to $1,551,525 (2019: $2,785,032) and the decrease is largely attributable to a decrease in the Melior merger costs, employee costs, extraordinary general meeting costs, marketing expenses and legal fees.
For the financial year ended 30 June 2020 the net cash inflow from investing activities amounted to $1,304,388 (2019 - net cash outflow: $283,492). The net cash inflow was largely attributable to the receipt of $1,296,400 from the sale of the HMS plant and tenements. Cash outflows for plant and equipment and, exploration and evaluation amounted to $188,670 (2019: $705,303).
useCOVID-19 Impacts
The consolidated entity continues to follow recommendations from Queensland Health and the Australian Government to provide a COVID-19 safe workplace.
The company is also aware that travel restrictions to remote indigenous communities were in place during the financial year ending 30 June 2020, which delayed some activities and these restrictions continue to be in place in some communities. The company remains committed to following the guidelines released by the Government.
Other than restricted access to some remote communities, there does not currently appear to be either any significant impact
upon the financial statements or any significant uncertainties with respect to events or conditions which may impact the personalconsolidated entity unfavourably as at the reporting date or subsequently as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
p ndemic.
Sig ificant changes in the state of affairs
There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the consolidated entity during the financial year.
Matters subsequent to the end of the financial year
On 5 August 2020, Metallica Minerals announced to the ASX that it had received $300,000 towards the final instalment of $330,000 inclusive of GST, due on the sale of its 50 per cent interest in the Heavy Mineral Sand (HMS) plant and the HMS tenements at Urquhart Point, with an outstanding amount of $30,000 still to be paid.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is restricting access to some remote communities. However, there does not currently app ar to be any significant impact upon solvency or going concern of the consolidated entity as at the reporting date or subsequently to the date of this report as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
No other matter or circumstance has arisen since 30 June 2020 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect the consolidated entity's operations, the results of those operations, or the consolidated entity's state of affairs in future financial years.
ForLikely developments and expected results of operations
Since the end of the 30 June 2019 financial year, other than the sale of the JV's HMS Mining Leases at Urquhart Point (ML20669 and ML20737), the consolidated entity has retained all its Mining Leases (granted and applied). The consolidated entity will continue to rigorously review and control costs, progress the Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project, the Urquhart Bauxite Project, and continue to maximise the value of non-core assets.
The consolidated entity's goal is to progress the Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project and the Urquhart Point Bauxite Project, evaluate options to maximise the value of the company's other projects including the Esmeralda graphite and the Fairview limestone projects. The company is also actively evaluating other projects for potential acquisition.
Environmental regulation
The consolidated entity is subject to environmental regulations under laws of Queensland where it holds mineral exploration and mining tenements. During the financial year the consolidated entity's activities recorded no non-compliance issues.