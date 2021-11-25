Metallica Minerals : Investor Presentation - Annual General Meeting

Metallica Minerals Ltd (ASX: MLM)
A resource development company - our focus is Silica Sand
Annual General Meeting - 18 November 2020
Cash Balance
$2.7m as at
30 September 2020 1
Further exploration
planned at Cape
Flattery Silica Sand
Project
2
Shares on Issue
324,047,408
Positive relationship building with TLOs at Cape Flattery Silica Sand project
$7.0m Market Cap based on share price of 2.2c/share
Sale of HMS project &
plant completed 4
Board & management
team restructured 2
Sale of 100% owned subsidiary that held 50% share in Weipa bauxite project 5
Projects Overview
|
onlyuse
|
|
Cape Flattery
|
|
|
|
|
Silica Sand
|
ersonal
|
|
3
|
|
|
Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project (100% owned)
Esmeralda Gold and Base Metals Project (100% owned)
Metallica is focused on resource development.
The Company remains committed to advancing its existing project portfolio toward development and continuing to identify and pursue opportunities.
Mining Lease application lodged, offtake partners identified
MLM is exporting silica sand to the market from Cape Flattery A second operation is delivering product to the market
A pipeline of other projects and the infrastructure to identify these projects is well established
Metallica Minerals - focused on becoming a mining company
onlyThe Board has formulated a strategy to deliver these outcomes on or before 2025:
•
•
•
useWhat needs to be achieved before June 2021 to work towards delivery of the strategy:
1. Silica Sands - resource defined, key agreements for mining progressing with TLOs, Environmental studies underway,
|
ersonal
|
Additional Project - identified and acquired/drilling underway
|
2.
|
3.
|
HR - key appointments made
|
|
4
Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project (100%)
Exploration target* of 20-100Mt3 across 3 identified areas
Located adjacent to Mitsubishi's Cape Flattery mine, the world's single largest source of silica sand that has been producing since 1967
Further exploration to begin in November 2020
Maiden resource can be achieved based on augur work
|
use
|
Maiden sampling programs completed March 2018 and October 2019
|
|
•
|
|
|
• Sampling identified high purity silica sands - greater than 99% silica sand (SiO2)
|
ersonal
|
|
* The potential quality and grade of the Cape
|
Fl
|
ttery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual
|
in
|
ature. There is insufficient information at
|
this time to device a mineral resource and
|
there is
|
o certainty that further exploration
will result in the determination of a mineral res urce in these areas.
5
