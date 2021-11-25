Metallica Minerals : Investor Presentation - Annual General Meeting

Sale of 100% owned subsidiary that held 50% share in Weipa bauxite project 5

The Company remains committed to advancing its existing project portfolio toward development and continuing to identify and pursue opportunities.

Mining Lease application lodged, offtake partners identified

MLM is exporting silica sand to the market from Cape Flattery A second operation is delivering product to the market

A pipeline of other projects and the infrastructure to identify these projects is well established

Metallica Minerals - focused on becoming a mining company

The Board has formulated a strategy to deliver these outcomes on or before 2025:

What needs to be achieved before June 2021 to work towards delivery of the strategy:

1. Silica Sands - resource defined, key agreements for mining progressing with TLOs, Environmental studies underway,