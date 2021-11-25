Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Metallica Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLM   AU000000MLM0

METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED

(MLM)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metallica Minerals : Investor Presentation - Annual General Meeting

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Metallica Minerals Ltd (ASX: MLM)

A resource development company - our focus is Silica Sand

Annual General Meeting - 18 November 2020

ersonal use only

Company Highlights

ersonal use only

Cash Balance

$2.7m as at

30 September 2020 1

Further exploration

planned at Cape

Flattery Silica Sand

Project

2

Shares on Issue

324,047,408

Positive relationship building with TLOs at Cape Flattery Silica Sand project

$7.0m Market Cap based on share price of 2.2c/share

Sale of HMS project &

plant completed 4

Board & management

team restructured 2

Sale of 100% owned subsidiary that held 50% share in Weipa bauxite project 5

Projects Overview

onlyuse

Cape Flattery

Silica Sand

ersonal

3

Brisbane

Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project (100% owned)

Esmeralda Gold and Base Metals Project (100% owned)

Metallica is focused on resource development.

The Company remains committed to advancing its existing project portfolio toward development and continuing to identify and pursue opportunities.

Mining Lease application lodged, offtake partners identified
MLM is exporting silica sand to the market from Cape Flattery A second operation is delivering product to the market
A pipeline of other projects and the infrastructure to identify these projects is well established

Metallica Minerals - focused on becoming a mining company

onlyThe Board has formulated a strategy to deliver these outcomes on or before 2025:

useWhat needs to be achieved before June 2021 to work towards delivery of the strategy:

1. Silica Sands - resource defined, key agreements for mining progressing with TLOs, Environmental studies underway,

ersonal

Additional Project - identified and acquired/drilling underway

2.

3.

HR - key appointments made

4

Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project (100%)

only

Exploration target* of 20-100Mt3 across 3 identified areas

Located adjacent to Mitsubishi's Cape Flattery mine, the world's single largest source of silica sand that has been producing since 1967

Further exploration to begin in November 2020

Maiden resource can be achieved based on augur work

use

Maiden sampling programs completed March 2018 and October 2019

Sampling identified high purity silica sands - greater than 99% silica sand (SiO2)

ersonal

* The potential quality and grade of the Cape

Fl

ttery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual

in

ature. There is insufficient information at

this time to device a mineral resource and

there is

o certainty that further exploration

will result in the determination of a mineral res urce in these areas.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Quarterly Report for period ending 31 December 2020
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Quarterly Report for period ending 30 September 2020
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 June 2020
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Quarterly Activity and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 April 2020
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Quarterly Activity and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 December 2020
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 September 2..
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Investor Presentation - Annual General Meeting
PU
05:40pMETALLICA MINERALS : Investor Presentations - Explorers Conference
PU
11/09Noosa Mining Unearthed Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -3,05 M -2,20 M -2,20 M
Net cash 2021 7,53 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,64x
EV / Sales 2021 244x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metallica Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Scott Waddell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Theo J. Psaros Executive Chairman
Stuart Bradley Sampson Non-Executive Director
Mark Trevor Bojanjac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED-26.47%10
BHP GROUP-8.98%137 976
RIO TINTO PLC-13.75%103 812
GLENCORE PLC61.16%65 701
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.21%46 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.84%31 744