    MLM   AU000000MLM0

METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED

(MLM)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Metallica Minerals : Investor Presentations - Explorers Conference

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Metallica Minerals Ltd (ASX: MLM)

A Resource Development Company

onlyuse personalInv stor Presentation - Explorers Conference Perth r

Company Highlights

only

Exploration program

use

completed at Cape

Flattery Silica Sand

Project 1

personalr

Cash Balance

$2.03M as at

31 December 2019 4

2

Option study finalised for the logistic options at

Urquhart Bauxite 2

Shares on Issue 324,047,408

Options on Issue 11,000,000

Entered into a binding term sheet for sale of 50% interest in Urquhart Point HMS tenements and plant 3

$4.2M Market Cap based on current share price of 1.3c/share

Project Overview

use only

2

& 3

Urquhart

Bauxite & HMS

1

Cape Flattery

Silica Sand

Esmerelda

4

1. Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project - 100%

CAPE YORK JOINT VENTURE - 50%:

2. Urquhart Direct Shipping Bauxite Project

3. Urquhart Point HMS Project

4. Esmeralda Graphite, Gold Base Metals Project - 100%

personal

Brisbane

Metallica is focussed on resource development

The Company remains committed to advancing its

existing project portfolio toward development and

continuing to identify and pursue opportunities.

r

3

1. Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project (Qld) - 100%

Maiden sampling program at Cape Flattery Project completed in March 2018 with

sampling identified high purity silica sands with samples of greater than 99%

onlysilica sand (SiO2)

use

Exploration target(*) of 20-100 million tonnes1 across three identified areas

Located adjacent to Mitsubishi's Cape Flattery mine, the world's single largest

ource of silica sand that has been producing since 1967

personalr

|

5

*Metallica confirms all material assumptions underpinning the exploration target continue to apply & have not materially changed as per Listing Rule 5.19.2

1. Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project (Qld) - 100%

Further sampling program completed in October 2019 confirms presence of high purity

silica sands in eight auger holes

Next steps include

only

Plan further exploration program to establish a maiden silica sand resource

use

Conduct preliminary sized sand recovery test work

Progress the concept work currently underway on an infrastructure solution to load

ocean-going vessels

Average of Sampling Results per Auger Hole

r personal

Hole

Number

CF191001

CF191002

CF191003

CF191004

CF191005

CF191006

CF191007

CF191008

5

Average

Average

Average

Average

Interval

Sample

Comment

SiO2 (%)

Fe2O3 (%)

TiO2 (%)

LOI (%)

Average

Interval

98.21

0.17

0.31

0.67

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

98.41

0.13

0.25

0.54

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

98.33

0.29

0.42

0.28

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

98.67

0.17

0.29

0.22

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

99.09

0.03

0.06

0.18

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

98.91

0.07

0.09

0.29

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

96.12

0.38

0.14

1.25

0m-3.0m

1.0m

Edge of target area

98.81

0.13

0.18

0.32

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -3,05 M -2,20 M -2,20 M
Net cash 2021 7,53 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,64x
EV / Sales 2021 244x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Scott Waddell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Theo J. Psaros Executive Chairman
Stuart Bradley Sampson Non-Executive Director
Mark Trevor Bojanjac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED-26.47%10
BHP GROUP-8.98%137 976
RIO TINTO PLC-13.75%103 812
GLENCORE PLC61.16%65 701
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.21%46 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.84%31 744