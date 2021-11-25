Log in
Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Activity and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 April 2020

11/25/2021
QUARTERLY REPORT

1 MAY 2020

ASX RELEASE

for the period ended 31 March 2020

ASX:MLM

only

KEY EVENTS

$650,000 (excluding

The potential

GST) instalment was

Industrial Sand

received during the

opportunity at the

March 2020 Quarter

Urquhart Bauxite

for the sale of Heavy

Project, is to be

Mineral Sand plant

investigated by

and tenements.

Metallica.

Further cash

receipts of $266,470

(excluding GST) have

been received in April

2020 (including the

useEnvironmental Bond),

$2.2 million in cash is

with $704,454 still

available at quarter

to be paid in the

personal

end, with no debt.

June 2020 Quarter.

URQUHART Weipa

BAUXITE

URQUHART POINT

PROJECT

CAPE FLATTERY

SILICA SAND PROJECT

Cooktown

Cairns

Karumba

For

Croydon

ESMERALDA

GRAPHITE

PROJECT

ThePre-Feasibility

Discussions are

Study is delayed

progressing with the

on the Urquhart

Traditional

Bauxite JV Project

Landowner groups to

while the Industrial

finalise access and

Sand opportunity is

co-operation for the

being investigated.

delineation and

development of the

Cape Flattery Silica

Sands Project.

Metallica Minerals Limited an Australian resource development company, with interests in silica sands, bauxite, gold-copper and graphite.

Brisbane

0

50

100km

CORPORATE INFORMATION

As at 31 March 2020

only

CASH BALANCE

SHAREHOLDERS

As at 31 March 2020,

1,997

MLM's cash balance was

Shareholders

approximately $2.2m

Top 20 shareholders

ISSUED CAPITAL

hold 43.9%

324,047,408

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

Ordinary Shares

use

Jien Mining Pty Ltd - 12.38%

11,000,000

Plan-1 Pty Ltd - 4.10%

Unlisted Options

Dostal Nominees Pty Ltd - 2.47%

personalFor

Figure 1 - Exploration program at Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project

DIRECTORS

Theo Psaros

Non Executive Chairman

Andrew Gillies

Non Executive Director

Scott Waddell

Executive Director

and Interim CEO

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

John Haley

CFO & Company Secretary

ABN 45 076 696 092 | ASX:MLM

T +61 7 3249 3000 | F +61 7 3249 3001 | E admin@metallicaminerals.com.au

metallicaminerals.com.au | 71 Lytton Road, East Brisbane QLD 4169 | GPO Box 122, Brisbane QLD 4001 metallicaminerals.com.au | 2

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2020.

URQUHART POINT

A further payment of $204,545

The exploration program

consisted of hand-augering

(excluding GST) is overdue

HEAVY MINERAL SANDS

and Metallica has received

eight (8) holes to a depth of

commitment this will be paid

penetration that averaged 4.75m

MLM INTEREST 50%

imminently. This will be followed

on the eastern target area of

The Urquhart Point Heavy

by a payment of $500,000

the tenement, which is located

Minerals Sand ("HMS") Project

in late June 2020, which

adjacent to Mitsubishi's large

only

will be the final payment.

and established Cape Flattery

is part of the Cape York Joint

Venture ("JV") with Ozore

Metallica has normal legal rights of

Silica Sands mine (Figures 1-4).

R sources Pty Ltd. In December

recourse available to it. Metallica

The majority of the eight (8) auger

2019, both JV parties entered

and its JV partner will retain

holes returned intervals (1-metre

into binding term sheets for the

their interests in the HMS plant

samples) of >99% silica oxide (SiO2)

ale of their 50% interests in the

until all payments are received.

with an insitu quality that averaged

HMS plant and HMS tenements

2

(ML20669 and ML20737).

between 96.1% and 99.1% SiO (see

Table 1).

use

CAPE FLATTERY

The Company announced

These results are comparable with

on 31 March 2020 that it had

SILICA SANDS

known deposits in the region.

received $650,000 (excluding

GST) as part of the second

MLM INTEREST 100%

Seven (7) of the eight (8) holes

inst lment for the sale of its 50%

ended in high-purity silica sand.

The Cape Flattery Silica Sands

interest in the HMS plant and

During the March 2020 Quarter,

Project is adjacent to the world

HMS tenements at Urquhart

meetings were held with Hopevale

class Cape Flattery Silica Sand

Poi t (ML20669 and ML20737).

Congress, who represent the

mining and shipping operation

This second instalment triggered

landowners and are the Registered

owned by Mitsubishi. During

the HMS tenements being

Native Title Body Corporate.

the March 2020 Quarter, the

transferred to the buyer.

Company continued discussions

Metallica has also commenced an

The JV has also received a

on progressing access

refund of the tenement's

arrangements for the tenement.

initial internal high-level logistics

and infrastructure options study of

Environmental Bond. Metallica's

On 16 January 2020, Metallica

the project, to assess what is

50% share of the Environmental

advised the ASX that a sampling

required to better understand the

Bond is valued at $124,975.

program completed in the

potential silica sand development

During April 2020, Metallica

December 2019 Quarter, at its

options.

received payments of $96,040

100%-owned Cape Flattery

personal

(excluding

Silica Sands Project (CFSS)

During the Quarter, EPM 25374

and $45,454

GST) that were delayed to

in Far North Queensland, has

was renewed for a further 5 years

enable completion of the

confirmed the presence of high-

over an area of 11 sub-blocks. A

transaction to proceed.

purity silica sands (Table 1).

variation was also approved to

retain the total area of 11 sub-blocks.

Table 1 - Average of sampling results (1m sample interval) per auger hole

As part of the renewal 6 sub-blocks

were relinquished, see Figure 5.

Hole

Average

Average

Average

Average

Interval

Comment

For

SiO2 (%) Fe2O3 (%)

TiO2 (%)

LOI (%)

Average

Number

CF191001

98.21

0.17

0.31

0.67

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191002

98.41

0.13

0.25

0.54

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191003

98.33

0.29

0.42

0.28

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191004

98.67

0.17

0.29

0.22

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191005

99.09

0.03

0.06

0.18

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191006

98.91

0.07

0.09

0.29

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191007

96.12

0.38

0.14

1.25

0m-3.0m

Edge of target area

CF191008

98.81

0.13

0.18

0.32

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

metallicaminerals.com.au | 3

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

only

Exploration Target Disclaimer

Refer ASX Release dated 18 April 2018.

Cautionary Statement: An Exploration

Target is a statement or estimate of the

exploration potential of a mineral deposit

in a defined geological setting where

the statement or estimate, quoted as a

range of tonnes and a range of grade

( r quality), relates to mineralisation

for which there has been insufficient

Figure 3 - Sample locations and

exploration to estimate a Mineral

use

eastern exploration target area

R source. The potential quality and

grade of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand

d posits are conceptual in nature. There

is insufficient information at this time

to define a mineral resource and there

is no certainty that further exploration

will result in the determination of a

mineral resource in these areas.

personal

Figure 2 - Sample auger hole

For

Flattery Harbour

Area of

Augur Drilling

EPM25734

November

2019

Relinquished Sub-Blocks

Cape Flattery

Cairns

LEGEND

Port & Wharf

Mt Isa

EPM25734 Metallica Minerals Ltd

Rockhampton

Cape Flattery Silica Mines

MLs Cape Flattery Silica

Mining Area

1,000

2,000m

BRISBANE

Mines Pty Ltd (Granted)

0

0

500Km

Resource Target Area

QUEENSLAND

1:50,000

Figure 4 - Taking of an auger sample

Figure 5 - Six (6) sub-blocks have been relinquished in the March 2020 Quarter, as per Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy requirements

metallicaminerals.com.au | 4

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

onlyURQUHART BAUXITE

BAUXITE

MLM INTEREST 50%

The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5 km southwest of Weipa

useon the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula, which is a region renowned for its extensive deposits of high-quality pisolitic bauxite. The project consists

of two bauxite plateau, known as Area A and Area B, that are wholly contained within the lease

area. The project is a 50/50 Joint personalVenture (JV) between Oresome

Australia Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of Metallica Minerals) and Ozore Resources Pty Ltd.

On 31 March 2020, the

C mpany announced that it had recommended that the JV focuses current works in relation to the Urquhart Bauxite project on exploring the viability of mining a potential Industrial Sand product, which may lie within the overburden of the bauxite resource.

If the sand units identified in the overburden are a viable Industrial Sand opportunity, the Company expects these will:

For• Be highly complementary to the proposed export bauxite operation

• Add a number of years to the mine life

• Provide a second revenue stream from the proposed operation.

However, on 29 April 2020, Ozore communicated to Metallica that Ozore does not currenty support pursuing the Industrial Sand product, and has deferred a decision being made on this topic.

Metallica intends to raise the matter at the next JV Committee meeting and will consider pursuing initial low-cost investigations into the industrial sand opportunity on a stand-alone basis.

The Pre-Feasibility Study which was scheduled to be completed by the end of the March 2020 Quarter is currently on hold while the JV discusses the Industrial Sand opportunity.

Depending on whether the industrial sand opportunity is pursued, and the outcome thereof, the JV may need to investigate opportunities to optimise the mining cost of the operation. This follows the JV having terminated the mining contract with LCR during the March Quarter. This agreement was predicated on hauling bauxite to Hey Point and thus was no longer suitable.

New options to either owner operate or establish a new mining contract are yet to be fully investigated and may be impacted by the outcome of the industrial sand opportunity.

Without the industrial sand revenue opportunity, it is expected that the mining cost will increase from the forecast pricing stated in the previous PFS due to inflation and the desire to achieve consistency of bauxite quality (which the JV will optimise depending on the costs).

CAPE YORK

REGIONAL EXPLORATION MLM INTEREST 50%

No work was completed on the regional exploration tenements during the March 2020 Quarter, as the main focus was on completing the sale of the HMS plant and tenements, and other projects.

ESMERALDA

GRAPHITE, GOLD &

BASE METALS

MLM INTEREST 100%

As part of the ongoing review of the Esmeralda Project, two new Exploration Permits for Minerals Applications EPM(A) were applied for during 2019. EPM 27290 was approved for granting in February 2020.

A target study for gold and base metal targets on the Esmerelda tenements was completed in the June 2019 Quarter. The study comprised of modelling public domain geophysical data over the project tenements and this resulted in

a better understanding of the occurrence and distribution of the graphitic granites and associated intrusives beneath the cover sequence. A number of copper and copper-goldintrusive-related and vein/ lode-related target areas have been identified from the study, and Metallica is continuing to interpolate the study results and is planning an exploration strategy based on these results.

No otherexploration work was undertaken on the Esmerelda tenements during the March 2020 Quarter.

metallicaminerals.com.au | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
