Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Activity and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 April 2020

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 March 2020.
|
|
URQUHART POINT
|
A further payment of $204,545
|
The exploration program
|
|
consisted of hand-augering
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding GST) is overdue
|
|
HEAVY MINERAL SANDS
|
and Metallica has received
|
eight (8) holes to a depth of
|
|
commitment this will be paid
|
penetration that averaged 4.75m
|
|
MLM INTEREST 50%
|
|
|
|
imminently. This will be followed
|
on the eastern target area of
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Urquhart Point Heavy
|
by a payment of $500,000
|
the tenement, which is located
|
|
Minerals Sand ("HMS") Project
|
in late June 2020, which
|
adjacent to Mitsubishi's large
|
only
|
|
|
will be the final payment.
|
and established Cape Flattery
|
|
is part of the Cape York Joint
|
|
Venture ("JV") with Ozore
|
Metallica has normal legal rights of
|
Silica Sands mine (Figures 1-4).
|
|
R sources Pty Ltd. In December
|
|
|
|
recourse available to it. Metallica
|
The majority of the eight (8) auger
|
|
2019, both JV parties entered
|
|
and its JV partner will retain
|
holes returned intervals (1-metre
|
|
into binding term sheets for the
|
|
their interests in the HMS plant
|
samples) of >99% silica oxide (SiO2)
|
|
ale of their 50% interests in the
|
|
until all payments are received.
|
with an insitu quality that averaged
|
|
HMS plant and HMS tenements
|
|
2
|
|
|
(ML20669 and ML20737).
|
|
|
|
between 96.1% and 99.1% SiO (see
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1).
|
use
|
|
|
CAPE FLATTERY
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company announced
|
These results are comparable with
|
|
on 31 March 2020 that it had
|
|
|
|
|
SILICA SANDS
|
|
known deposits in the region.
|
|
received $650,000 (excluding
|
|
|
GST) as part of the second
|
MLM INTEREST 100%
|
Seven (7) of the eight (8) holes
|
|
inst lment for the sale of its 50%
|
|
|
|
ended in high-purity silica sand.
|
|
The Cape Flattery Silica Sands
|
|
|
|
interest in the HMS plant and
|
During the March 2020 Quarter,
|
|
Project is adjacent to the world
|
|
HMS tenements at Urquhart
|
meetings were held with Hopevale
|
|
class Cape Flattery Silica Sand
|
|
Poi t (ML20669 and ML20737).
|
Congress, who represent the
|
|
mining and shipping operation
|
|
This second instalment triggered
|
landowners and are the Registered
|
|
owned by Mitsubishi. During
|
|
the HMS tenements being
|
Native Title Body Corporate.
|
|
the March 2020 Quarter, the
|
|
transferred to the buyer.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company continued discussions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metallica has also commenced an
|
|
The JV has also received a
|
on progressing access
|
|
refund of the tenement's
|
|
arrangements for the tenement.
|
initial internal high-level logistics
|
|
|
and infrastructure options study of
|
|
Environmental Bond. Metallica's
|
|
|
|
|
On 16 January 2020, Metallica
|
the project, to assess what is
|
|
50% share of the Environmental
|
|
advised the ASX that a sampling
|
required to better understand the
|
|
Bond is valued at $124,975.
|
|
program completed in the
|
potential silica sand development
|
|
|
|
|
|
During April 2020, Metallica
|
December 2019 Quarter, at its
|
options.
|
|
received payments of $96,040
|
100%-owned Cape Flattery
|
|
|
personal
|
(excluding
|
|
Silica Sands Project (CFSS)
|
During the Quarter, EPM 25374
|
|
and $45,454
|
|
|
GST) that were delayed to
|
in Far North Queensland, has
|
was renewed for a further 5 years
|
|
enable completion of the
|
confirmed the presence of high-
|
over an area of 11 sub-blocks. A
|
|
transaction to proceed.
|
|
purity silica sands (Table 1).
|
variation was also approved to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
retain the total area of 11 sub-blocks.
|
|
Table 1 - Average of sampling results (1m sample interval) per auger hole
|
As part of the renewal 6 sub-blocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
were relinquished, see Figure 5.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interval
|
Comment
|
For
|
SiO2 (%) Fe2O3 (%)
|
TiO2 (%)
|
LOI (%)
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
CF191001
|
98.21
|
0.17
|
0.31
|
0.67
|
0m-5.0m
|
Ended in high purity silica sand
|
|
CF191002
|
98.41
|
0.13
|
0.25
|
0.54
|
0m-5.0m
|
Ended in high purity silica sand
|
|
CF191003
|
98.33
|
0.29
|
0.42
|
0.28
|
0m-5.0m
|
Ended in high purity silica sand
|
|
CF191004
|
98.67
|
0.17
|
0.29
|
0.22
|
0m-5.0m
|
Ended in high purity silica sand
|
|
CF191005
|
99.09
|
0.03
|
0.06
|
0.18
|
0m-5.0m
|
Ended in high purity silica sand
|
|
CF191006
|
98.91
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
0.29
|
0m-5.0m
|
Ended in high purity silica sand
|
|
CF191007
|
96.12
|
0.38
|
0.14
|
1.25
|
0m-3.0m
|
Edge of target area
|
|
CF191008
|
98.81
|
0.13
|
0.18
|
0.32
|
0m-5.0m
|
Ended in high purity silica sand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|