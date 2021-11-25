Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Activity and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 April 2020

onlyURQUHART BAUXITE

BAUXITE

MLM INTEREST 50%

The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5 km southwest of Weipa

useon the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula, which is a region renowned for its extensive deposits of high-quality pisolitic bauxite. The project consists

of two bauxite plateau, known as Area A and Area B, that are wholly contained within the lease

area. The project is a 50/50 Joint personalVenture (JV) between Oresome

Australia Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of Metallica Minerals) and Ozore Resources Pty Ltd.

On 31 March 2020, the

C mpany announced that it had recommended that the JV focuses current works in relation to the Urquhart Bauxite project on exploring the viability of mining a potential Industrial Sand product, which may lie within the overburden of the bauxite resource.

If the sand units identified in the overburden are a viable Industrial Sand opportunity, the Company expects these will:

For• Be highly complementary to the proposed export bauxite operation

• Add a number of years to the mine life

• Provide a second revenue stream from the proposed operation.

However, on 29 April 2020, Ozore communicated to Metallica that Ozore does not currenty support pursuing the Industrial Sand product, and has deferred a decision being made on this topic.