    MLM   AU000000MLM0

METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED

(MLM)
Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Activity and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 December 2020

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
QUARTERLY REPORT

29 JANUARY 2020

ASX RELEASE

for the period ended 30 December 2019

ASX:MLM

onlyKEY EVENTS

E tered into a binding term sheet for the sale of Metallica's

50% interest in the Urquhart Point HMS

uset nements & plant for total consideration to Metallica of approximately $1.7m.1

Annual General

Meeting held with

all Resolutions personalApproved by

shareholders.4

Exploration program completed at Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project confirmed presence of high purity silica sands. The next step is to define the proposed development steps.2

Royalty agreements for the previously owned Minnamoolka and Bell Creek tenements have now been assigned to Australian Mines Pty Ltd.5

The review of the development and logistic options for the Urquhart Bauxite Project was finalised.3

Nornico Pty Ltd was removed from Voluntary Administration.6

The updated Pre- Feasibility Study for the Urquhart Bauxite project is due to be completed in Q1 2020

$2.02 million in cash is available at quarter end, with no debt.

For

Metallica Minerals Limited an Australian resource development company, with interests in silica sands, bauxite, mineral sands, gold- copper and graphite.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

As at 31 December 2019

only

CASH BALANCE

SHAREHOLDERS

As at 31 December 2019,

2,049

MLM's cash balance was

Shareholders

approximately $2.02m

Top 20 shareholders

ISSUED CAPITAL

hold 43.3%

324,047,408

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

Ordinary Shares

use

Jien Mining Pty Ltd - 12.4%

11,000,000

Plan-1 Pty Ltd - 4.10%

Unlisted Options

Dostal Nominees Pty Ltd - 2.47%

personalFor

Figure 1 - Exploration program at Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project

DIRECTORS

Theo Psaros

Non Executive Chairman

Andrew Gillies

Non Executive Director

Scott Waddell

Executive Director

and Interim CEO

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

John Haley

CFO & Company Secretary

ABN 45 076 696 092 | ASX:MLM

T +61 7 3249 3000 | F +61 7 3249 3001 | E admin@metallicaminerals.com.au

metallicaminerals.com.au | 71 Lytton Road, East Brisbane QLD 4169 | GPO Box 122, Brisbane QLD 4001 metallicaminerals.com.au | 2

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December 2019.

CAPE FLATTERY

intervals of >99% SiO2, with

According to industry

the drill intercepts averaging

research firm IMARC Group,

SILICA SANDS

between 96.1% and 99.1% SiO2

high-purity silica sands are

MLM INTEREST 100%

(see Table 1). These results are

becoming increasingly sought

comparable with known deposits

after, with the global market

The Cape Flattery Silica Sands

in the region. Seven (7) of the

growing at a compound

Pr ject (CFSS) is adjacent to

eight (8) holes ended in high-

only

purity silica sand (Table 1).

annual growth rate (CAGR)

the world class Cape Flattery

of around 6% between

Silica Sand mining and shipping

Meetings were also held with

2010 and 2017. In 2017, a

op ration owned by Mitsubishi.

Hopevale Congress who

total of 188 Mt of silica sand

During the December quarter,

represent the landowners

was produced globally.

the Company completed

and are the Registered Native

an exploration program to

This growth has been driven

Title Body Corporate.

further define the Exploration

by silica sand's applications

Target* of 20-100Mt7 .

The Company has also

across a broad range of

use

commenced an initial internal

industries including glass-

On 17 January 2020, Metallica

high-level options study of the

making, foundry casting,

advised the ASX that a sampling

project, including planning works/

water filtration, chemicals and

program completed in the last

requirements, to assess what is

metals, hydraulic fracturing

qu rter 2019 at its 100%-owned

required to better understand

and an increasing number of

CFSS in north Queensland has

the potential silica sand deposit

hi-tech products, including

co firmed the presence of high

size and quality, as well as

solar panels. For example,

purity silica sands (Table 1).

options on how a silica mine

in the global glass-making

The exploration program

could be potentially developed.

industry, one of the major

consumers of high-purity

c nsisted of hand-augering

*Cautionary Statement: an Exploration

silica has experienced

eight (8) holes to an average

Target is a statement or estimate of the

significant growth recently

penetration depth of 4.75m

exploration potential of a mineral deposit

from the construction and

on the eastern target area of

in a defined geological setting where

the statement or estimate, quoted as a

automotive industries.

the tenement, which is located

range of tonnes and a range of grade (or

adjacent to Mitsubishi's large

quality), relates to mineralisation for which

Forecasts have demand for

and established Cape Flattery

there has been insufficient exploration

silica sands increasing at

to estimate a Mineral Resource.

Silica Sands mine (Figure 4).

CAGR of 7.2% through to

The majority of the eight (8)

2022, with annual revenues

reaching US$9.6 billion.

personalauger holes returned 1m sample

Table 1 - Average of sampling results per auger hole

Hole

Average

Average

Average

Average

Interval

Sample

Comment

Number

SiO2 (%)

Fe2O3 (%)

TiO2 (%)

LOI (%)

Average

Interval

C 191001

98.21

0.17

0.31

0.67

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

ForC 191002

98.41

0.13

0.25

0.54

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191003

98.33

0.29

0.42

0.28

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191004

98.67

0.17

0.29

0.22

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191005

99.09

0.03

0.06

0.18

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191006

98.91

0.07

0.09

0.29

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191007

96.12

0.38

0.14

1.25

0m-3.0m

1.0m

Edge of target area

CF191008

98.81

0.13

0.18

0.32

0m-5.0m

1.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

metallicaminerals.com.au | 3

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

Next steps include:

1.

Plan a further exploration

program to establish a

maiden silica sand resource

2.

Conduct preliminary grain

onlysize and recovery test work

3.

Progress the concept work

use

currently underway on an

infrastructure solution to

load ocean-going vessels.

Forpersonaligure 3 - Taking of an Auger

Figure 2 - Sample Auger Hole

Sample

Figure 4 - Sample locations and eastern exploration target area

metallicaminerals.com.au | 4

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

URQUHART

(JV) between Oresome Australia

materials handling experience.

BAUXITE

Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of

Metallica Minerals) 50% and

Further regulatory and other

BAUXITE

Ozore Resources Pty Ltd 50%.

approvals and development

studies are required for all

MLM INTEREST 50%

In October 2019, following studies

three alternatives and these

only

by Wave International ("Wave")

are planned to be advanced,

The Urquhart Bauxite Project is

and other consultants working for

subject to a positive outcome

located 5 km southwest of Weipa

the JV, the Company announced

from an updated Pre-Feasibility

use

on the western coast of the

that three alternative logistics

Study ("PFS") for the project

Cape York Peninsula, which is a

solutions to ship bauxite from

which will determine a selected

region renowned for its extensive

the project have been identified.

development option, and is

deposits of high-quality pisolitic

Wave were engaged due to their

targeted to be completed

ba

xite. The project consists of

recent experience in the successful

by end of March 2020.

two bauxite plateaux, known as

development and commissioning

Area A and Area B, that are wholly

of a similar bauxite project in

The three potential logistic

contained within the lease area.

Far North Queensland, and

options identified are as follows

personal

The project is a Joint Venture

their extensive bauxite and bulk

(see Figure 5 for details):

OPTION 1

OPTION 2

OPTION 3

A shiploader to be

A shiploader to be constructed

A barge-loading facility to be

c

nstructed adjacent to the

adjacent to the Urquhart HMS

constructed, which requires

Urquhart Heavy Mineral Sands

ML on a new ML application

a jetty (about 750 metres

("HMS") Mining Lease ("ML")

area, ML100226, owned by the

in length) to be located

on a new ML application area,

JV. A 17km haul road would

adjacent to the Urquhart

ML100226, owned by the

also be constructed from the

Bauxite ML.

JV, with a conveyor crossing

Urquhart Bauxite resources

over Roberts Creek from the

and tenement through the

Urquhart Bauxite ML to the

HMS ML area, leading to the

HMS ML.

shiploader.

SHIPLOADER OPTION ANALYSIS

infrastructure (estimated by

in the Urquhart Bauxite

For

Wave as being several dollars

project, which contains

Using a shiploader, as proposed

per tonne shipped), as no

lower grade bauxite

in

ptions 1 and 2, has the

transhipment is required.

f ll wing major benefits:

• The low-cost shiploader

However, the capital cost

facility may also make selling

• The ability to load bauxite

("CAPEX") is higher for these

the overburden sand on

options compared to Option 3

directly onto an Ultramax

the ML an attractive option

vessel or potentially, a

• Very simple bauxite

to explore. This is subject

Panamax vessel (>70,000

production and transportation

to sampling and quality

tonnes per shipment), subject

system, with only a mine

assessment of this sand,

to marine studies confirming

stockpile, a proven conveyor

regulatory approvals and

that the suitability of tides

structure with minimal

an economic analysis.

and other marine factors

transfer chutes, plus low

The infrastructure construction

make the site suitable for a

labour and operating costs

CAPEX for the options at present

shiploader, (see figures 6 & 7)

• The low operating costs

is preliminary and is estimated

Low estimated operating

improve the economic

to range from a low of A$13m to

costs for the shiploader fixed

attractiveness of Area B

a high of A$27m, depending on

metallicaminerals.com.au | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
