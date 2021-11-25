Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 June 2020

onlyURQUHART BAUXITE BAUXITE MLM INTEREST 50% The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5 km southwest of Weipa useon the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula, which is a r gion renowned for its extensive deposits of high-quality pisolitic bauxite. The project consists of two bauxite plateaux, known as Area A and Area B, that are wholly contained within the lease area. The project is a Joint Venture personal(JV) between Oresome Australia Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of Metallica Minerals) 50% and Ozore Resources Pty Ltd 50%. On 31 March 2020, the Company announced that it had rec mmended that the Joint Venture focuses current works in relation to a potential value- adding opportunity within the Urquhart bauxite project by exploring the viability of mining a potential industrial sand product within the overburden of the bauxite resource. If the surficial sand units identified in the overburden are a viable industrial sand opportunity, Forthe Company expects it will: • Be highly complementary to the proposed export bauxite operation; • Add a number of years to the mine life; and • Provide a second revenue stream from the proposed operation. The Joint Venture partner, Ozore Resources has declined to participate in the investigation

of the Industrial Sand value‑add opportunity but has agreed to allow Metallica to complete an initial exploration program to provide information on the possible volume and quality of sand resources in the tenement. This program commenced on 20 July 2020 (see Figure 1) as the company has been waiting for COVID-19 related travel restrictions to be lifted. The Pre-Feasibility Study remains on hold while Metallica explores the Industrial Sand opportunity but the Company continues to review major cost estimate inputs such as mining and marine logistic costs, as well as lower cost options to develop the Project. URQUHART POINT HEAVY MINERAL SANDS MLM INTEREST 50% The Urquhart Point HMS project is part of the Cape York Joint Venture with Ozore Resources Pty Ltd. In December 2019, both Joint Venture parties entered into binding term sheets for the sale of their 50% interest's in the Heavy Mineral Sands plant and tenements (ML20669 and ML20737). The Company received installments of $200,000 (excluding GST) in June 2020. The remaining balance of $300,000 (exc GST) is payable before the end of July 2020. The total proceeds for the sale of Metallica's 50% interest in the Heavy Mineral Sands Plant and Tenements was $1,422,203 (excluding GST but including the refund of the environmental bond).