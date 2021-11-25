Log in
Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 June 2020

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUARTERLY REPORT

29 JULY 2020

ASX RELEASE

for the period ended 30 June 2020

ASX:MLM

onlyKEY EVENTS

I stallments totalling $200,000 (ex GST)

were received during June 2020 for the sale of the Heavy Mineral Sand plant. The remaining

J ly 2020. Total

proceeds for the

usesale of the HMS

project and plant

to date, totals

$1,422,203 (including

the refund of the

environmental bond).

personal

Weipa

URQUHART

BAUXITE PROJECT

balance of $300,000 (exc GST) is payable before the end of

Completed desktop planning for evaluation of the potential for Industrial Sand deposit within the overburden adjacent to the bauxite as a potential value-add opportunity at Urquhart Bauxite Project. Initial hand- auger testing of Industrial Sand started on 20 July 2020. Quality assessment and marketing study assessment of the sand will commence soon after.

Executive and management roles changed to offer further cost savings.

$2.8 million in cash is available at quarter end, with no debt.

Management continues to evaluate new resource project investment opportunities.

Discussions are ongoing with the Traditional Landowner group to finalise access and co-operation for the delineation and development of the Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project.

For

Karumba

Croydon

ESMERALDA

GRAPHITE

PROJECT

CAPE FLATTERY SILICA SAND PROJECT

Cooktown

Cairns

Townsville

Metallica Minerals Limited an Australian resource development company, with interests in silica sands, bauxite, gold-copper.

Brisbane

0

50

100km

CORPORATE INFORMATION

As at 30 June 2020

onlyCASH BALANCE As at 30 June 2020, MLM's cash balance was approximately $2.8m

ISSUED CAPITAL

324,047,408 Ordinary Shares

use11,000,000 Unlisted Options

personalFor

SHAREHOLDERS

DIRECTORS

1,997

Theo Psaros

Shareholders

Executive Chairman

Top 20 shareholders

Andrew Gillies

hold 43.9%

Non Executive Director

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

Scott Waddell

Executive Director &

Jien Mining Pty Ltd - 12.38%

Chief Financial Officer

Plan-1 Pty Ltd - 4.10%

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Dostal Nominees Pty Ltd - 2.47%

John Haley

Company Secretary

Figure 1: Hand augering at Urquhart Bauxite Project for Industrial Sand

ABN 45 076 696 092 | ASX:MLM

T +61 7 3249 3000 | F +61 7 3249 3001 | E admin@metallicaminerals.com.au

metallicaminerals.com.au | 71 Lytton Road, East Brisbane QLD 4169 | GPO Box 122, Brisbane QLD 4001 metallicaminerals.com.au | 2

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2020.

CAPE FLATTERY

averaging between 96.1% and

1. Undertake further drilling

99.1% SiO2 (see Table 1) which

to establish maiden

SILICA SANDS

are comparable with known

silica sand resource;

deposits in the region. Seven

MLM INTEREST 100%

2. Conduct preliminary sand

(7) of the eight (8) holes

quality, characterisation and

The Cape Flattery Silica Sands

ended in high purity silica sand

recovery test-work; and

Pr ject is adjacent to the

using a 1m sample interval.

only

world class Cape Flattery Silica

Meetings were also held with

3. Progress concept work

Sand mining and shipping

currently underway on an

Hopevale Congress who

op ration owned by Mitsubishi.

infrastructure solution to

During the June quarter, the

represent the landowners

load ocean going vessels.

Company continued discussions

and are the Registered

Commenting on these

on progressing access

Native Title Body Corporate.

arrangements for the tenement.

Negotiations continue with

results, Metallica's Executive

On 16 January 2020, Metallica

Hopevale Congress to finalise

Chairman, Theo Psaros said:

the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage

use

"The results we achieved in

advised the ASX that a sampling

Agreement and the Conduct

January 2020 further confirm

program completed in the last

and Compensation Agreement.

the potential of the CFSS

quarter 2019 at its 100%-owned

project, particularly due to the

C pe Flattery Silica Sands

The Company has commenced

project being adjacent to the

project (CFSS) in far north

an internal high-level options

designated Cape Flattery port

Queensland has confirmed

study of the Project. This

area. We are confident our

the presence of high purity

includes planning and permitting

evaluation programs will be

silica sands (Figure 2 and 4).

works to assess the requirements

completed in a timely fashion."'

to better understand the

The exploration program

potential silica sand deposit size

c nsisted of hand augering

and quality, as well as options

eight (8) holes to a depth of

on how to most efficiently

penetration averaging 4.75m

develop the potential silica

on the eastern target area of

sand mine and the associated

the tenement, which is located

necessary logistics to market.

adjacent to Mitsubishi's large

and established Cape Flattery

If the negotiations on the

Silica Sands mine (Figure 3)

above Agreements are

personalThe majority of the eight (8)

completed, the Company will

proceed with the following

auger holes returned intervals

activities in Q3 or early Q4:

(1m samples) of >99% silica

oxide (SiO2) with insitu quality

Figure 2: Auger Sample

Table 1 - Average of sampling results per auger hole

Hole

Average

Average

Average

Average

Interval

Comment

For

SiO2 (%)

Fe2O3 (%)

TiO2 (%)

LOI (%)

Average

Number

CF191001

98.21

0.17

0.31

0.67

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191002

98.41

0.13

0.25

0.54

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191003

98.33

0.29

0.42

0.28

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191004

98.67

0.17

0.29

0.22

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191005

99.09

0.03

0.06

0.18

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191006

98.91

0.07

0.09

0.29

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

CF191007

96.12

0.38

0.14

1.25

0m-3.0m

Edge of target area

CF191008

98.81

0.13

0.18

0.32

0m-5.0m

Ended in high purity silica sand

metallicaminerals.com.au | 3

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

onlyuseFigure 4: Process of taking an Auger Sample

According to industry research firm IMARC Group,

high-purity silica sands are personalbecoming more sought

fter, with the global market growing at a compound

a nual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% between

2010 and 2017. In 2017, a

t tal of 188 Mt of silica sand was produced globally.

This growth has been driven by silica sand's applications across a broad range of industries including glass- making, foundry casting, water filtration, chemicals and metals, hydraulic fracturing and an increasing number of hi-tech products, including solar panels. For example,

in the global glass-makingForindustry, one of the major c nsumers of high-purity

silica has experienced significant growth recently from the construction and automotive industries. IMARC also estimated the global silica sand market could grow from US$7 billion to US$20 billion in 2024.

Figure 3: Sample locations and eastern exploration target area

Exploration Target

Refer ASX Release dated 18 April 2018. Cautionary Statement: An Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. The potential quality and grade of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient information at this time to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource in these areas.

metallicaminerals.com.au | 4

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

onlyURQUHART BAUXITE

BAUXITE

MLM INTEREST 50%

The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5 km southwest of Weipa

useon the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula, which is a r gion renowned for its extensive deposits of high-quality pisolitic bauxite. The project consists of two bauxite plateaux, known as Area A and Area B, that are wholly contained within the lease area.

The project is a Joint Venture personal(JV) between Oresome Australia Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of

Metallica Minerals) 50% and Ozore Resources Pty Ltd 50%.

On 31 March 2020, the Company announced that it had rec mmended that the Joint Venture focuses current works in relation to a potential value- adding opportunity within the Urquhart bauxite project by exploring the viability of mining a potential industrial sand product within the overburden of the bauxite resource.

If the surficial sand units identified in the overburden are a viable industrial sand opportunity,

Forthe Company expects it will:

• Be highly complementary to the proposed export bauxite operation;

• Add a number of years to the mine life; and

• Provide a second revenue stream from the proposed operation.

The Joint Venture partner, Ozore Resources has declined to participate in the investigation

of the Industrial Sand value‑add opportunity but has agreed

to allow Metallica to complete an initial exploration program to provide information on the possible volume and quality of sand resources in the tenement. This program commenced on 20 July 2020 (see Figure 1)

as the company has been waiting for COVID-19 related travel restrictions to be lifted.

The Pre-Feasibility Study remains on hold while Metallica explores the Industrial Sand opportunity but the Company continues

to review major cost estimate inputs such as mining and marine logistic costs, as well as lower cost options to develop the Project.

URQUHART POINT

HEAVY MINERAL SANDS MLM INTEREST 50%

The Urquhart Point HMS project is part of the Cape York Joint Venture with Ozore Resources Pty Ltd. In December 2019, both Joint Venture parties entered into binding term sheets for the sale of their 50% interest's in the Heavy Mineral Sands plant and tenements (ML20669 and ML20737).

The Company received installments of $200,000 (excluding GST) in June 2020. The remaining balance of $300,000 (exc GST) is payable before the end of July 2020.

The total proceeds for the sale of Metallica's 50% interest in the Heavy Mineral Sands Plant and Tenements was $1,422,203 (excluding GST but including the refund of the environmental bond).

CAPE YORK

REGIONAL EXPLORATION MLM INTEREST 50%

No work was completed on the Regional Exploration tenements during the Quarter as the main focus was on completing the sale of the HMS tenements and plant and the assessment of the sands at Urquhart Bauxite. The Joint Venture will look to further reduce the regional exploration tenements during the coming Quarter as part of an additional cost-saving initiative.

ESMERALDA

GRAPHITE, GOLD &

BASE METALS

MLM INTEREST 100%

The Esmeralda Project consists of 3 EPM's covering 976km2.

An internal study for gold and base metal targets on the Esmeralda tenements was completed in the June quarter 2019. The study comprised of modelling public domain geophysical data over the project tenements and this resulted in

a better understanding of the occurrence and distribution of the graphitic granites and the associated intrusives beneath the cover sequence. A number of copper and copper-gold intrusive- related and vein/lode related target areas have been identified from the study and Metallica is continuing to interpolate the study results and plan an exploration strategy based on these results.

No other exploration work was undertaken on the Esmeralda tenements during the June 2020 quarter.

metallicaminerals.com.au | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
