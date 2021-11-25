Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for period ending 30 June 2020

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2020.
CAPE FLATTERY
averaging between 96.1% and
1. Undertake further drilling
99.1% SiO2 (see Table 1) which
to establish maiden
SILICA SANDS
are comparable with known
silica sand resource;
deposits in the region. Seven
MLM INTEREST 100%
2. Conduct preliminary sand
(7) of the eight (8) holes
quality, characterisation and
The Cape Flattery Silica Sands
ended in high purity silica sand
recovery test-work; and
Pr ject is adjacent to the
using a 1m sample interval.
only
world class Cape Flattery Silica
Meetings were also held with
3. Progress concept work
Sand mining and shipping
currently underway on an
Hopevale Congress who
op ration owned by Mitsubishi.
infrastructure solution to
During the June quarter, the
represent the landowners
load ocean going vessels.
Company continued discussions
and are the Registered
Commenting on these
on progressing access
Native Title Body Corporate.
arrangements for the tenement.
Negotiations continue with
results, Metallica's Executive
On 16 January 2020, Metallica
Hopevale Congress to finalise
Chairman, Theo Psaros said:
the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage
"The results we achieved in
advised the ASX that a sampling
Agreement and the Conduct
January 2020 further confirm
program completed in the last
and Compensation Agreement.
the potential of the CFSS
quarter 2019 at its 100%-owned
project, particularly due to the
C pe Flattery Silica Sands
The Company has commenced
project being adjacent to the
project (CFSS) in far north
an internal high-level options
designated Cape Flattery port
Queensland has confirmed
study of the Project. This
area. We are confident our
the presence of high purity
includes planning and permitting
evaluation programs will be
silica sands (Figure 2 and 4).
works to assess the requirements
completed in a timely fashion."'
The exploration program
potential silica sand deposit size
c nsisted of hand augering
and quality, as well as options
eight (8) holes to a depth of
on how to most efficiently
penetration averaging 4.75m
develop the potential silica
on the eastern target area of
sand mine and the associated
the tenement, which is located
necessary logistics to market.
adjacent to Mitsubishi's large
and established Cape Flattery
If the negotiations on the
Silica Sands mine (Figure 3)
above Agreements are
The majority of the eight (8)
completed, the Company will
proceed with the following
auger holes returned intervals
activities in Q3 or early Q4:
(1m samples) of >99% silica
Figure 2: Auger Sample
Table 1 - Average of sampling results per auger hole
Hole
Average
Average
Average
Average
Interval
Comment
For
SiO2 (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
TiO2 (%)
LOI (%)
Average
Number
CF191001
98.21
0.17
0.31
0.67
0m-5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191002
98.41
0.13
0.25
0.54
0m-5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191003
98.33
0.29
0.42
0.28
0m-5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191004
98.67
0.17
0.29
0.22
0m-5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191005
99.09
0.03
0.06
0.18
0m-5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191006
98.91
0.07
0.09
0.29
0m-5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191007
96.12
0.38
0.14
1.25
0m-3.0m
Edge of target area
CF191008
98.81
0.13
0.18
0.32
0m-5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
