Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 September 2019

Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 September 2019

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
QUARTERLY REPORT

31 OCTOBER 2019

ASX RELEASE

for the period ended 30 September 2019

ASX:MLM

only

KEY EVENTS

Exploration planning

The review of the

is underway at the

development and

Cape Flattery Silica

logistic options

Sands Project to

for the Urquhart

further define the

Bauxite Project

use

Exploration Target*

was finalised.2

of 20-100 Mt.1

personalFor

URQUHART Weipa

BAUXITE

URQUHART POINT

PROJECT

HMS PROJECT

CAPE FLATTERY

SILICA SAND PROJECT

Cooktown

Cairns

Karumba

Croydon

ESMERALDA

GRAPHITE

PROJECT

Work on an updated

$2.3 million in

Pre-Feasibility

cash is available

Study for Urquhart

at quarter end

Bauxite project

without any debt.

has commenced

and is due to be

completed by

December 2019.

Metallica Minerals Limited an Australian resource development company, with interests in silica sands, bauxite, mineral sands, gold- copper and graphite.

Brisbane

0

50

100km

CORPORATE INFORMATION

*as at 30 September 2019

only

CASH BALANCE*

SHAREHOLDERS*

As at 30 September 2019,

2,049

MLM's cash balance was

Shareholders

approximately $2.3m

Top 20 shareholders

ISSUED CAPITAL*

hold 43.3%

324,047,408

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

Ordinary Shares

use

Jien Mining Pty Ltd - 12.4%

1,000,000

Plan-1 Pty Ltd - 4.1%

Unlisted Options

JP Morgan Nominees

personalFor

Australia - 2.47%

Exploration program at Cape Flattery

DIRECTORS

Theo Psaros

Non Executive Chairman

Andrew Gillies

Non Executive Director

Scott Waddell

Executive Director

and Interim CEO

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

John Haley

CFO & Company Secretary

ABN 45 076 696 092 | ASX:MLM

T +61 7 3249 3000 | F +61 7 3249 3001 | E admin@metallicaminerals.com.au

metallicaminerals.com.au | 71 Lytton Road, East Brisbane QLD 4169 | GPO Box 122, Brisbane QLD 4001 metallicaminerals.com.au | 2

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its activities report for the period ended 30 September 2019.

onlyCAPE FLATTERY

SILICA SANDS

MLM INTEREST 100%

During the quarter, the Company completed a review to assess the status of the Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project, which is adjacent

to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand mining and shipping operation owned by Mitsubishi.

Following this process, the Board of Directors have approved an exploration program designed to follow-up on the encouraging

results of reconnaissance sampling completed in 2018. The results

from this program should be available in December 2019.

In April 2018, a reconnaissance sampling program identified three target areas with silica oxide (SiO2) percentages of greater than 99%. These target areas form the basis of an Exploration Target of 20-100* Mt of high

purity silica sands, with the insitu quality ranging between 96.9% and 99.6% SiO2.

Meetings are also planned with Hopevale Congress who

For

Cairns

LEGEND

represent the landowners and are the Registered Native Title Body Corporate.

The Company has also undertaken an initial high-level option

study of the project, including planning works/requirements, to assess what is required to better understand the potential silica sand deposit size and quality, as well as options on how a silica mine could be developed.

Cape Flattery is located in a remote part of Queensland and initial investigations show that any development at Cape Flattery is likely to require access to the existing infrastructure owned by Ports North and Cape Flattery Silica Mines Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation), and/or development of other infrastructure by the Company.

*Exploration Target

The potential quality and grade of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient information at this time to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource in these areas.

Flattery Harbour

EPM25734

According to industry research firm IMARC Group, high-purity silica sands are becoming more sought after, with the global market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% between 2010 and 2017. In 2017, a total of 188 Mt of silica sand was produced globally.

This growth has been driven by silica sand's applications across a broad range of industries including glass- making, foundry casting, water filtration, chemicals and metals, hydraulic fracturing and an increasing number of hi-tech products, including solar panels. For example,

in the global glass-making industry, one of the major consumers of high-purity silica has experienced significant growth recently from the construction and automotive industries.

Forecasts have demand for silica sands increasing at CAGR of 7.2% through to 2022, with annual revenues reaching US$9.6 billion.

Cape Flattery

Port & Wharf

Mt Isa

EPM25734 Metallica Minerals Ltd

Rockhampton

Cape Flattery Silica Mines

MLs Cape Flattery Silica

Mining Area

BRISBANE

Mines Pty Ltd (Granted)

0

500Km

Resource Target Area

QUEENSLAND

0 1,000 2,000m

1:50,000

metallicaminerals.com.au | 3

The ability to load bauxite directly onto an Ultramax vessel or potentially, a Panamax vessel (>70,000 tonnes per shipment), subject to marine studies confirming that the suitability of tides and other marine factors make the site suitable for a shiploader

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

onlyURQUHART BAUXITE

BAUXITE

MLM INTEREST 50%

The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5 km southwest of Weipa

on the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula, which is a region renowned for its extensive deposits of high-quality pisolitic bauxite. The project consists of

OPTION 1 personalA shiploader to be

constructed adjacent to the Urquhart Heavy Mineral Sands ("HMS") Mining Lease ("ML"), owned by the JV, with a conveyor crossing

over Roberts Creek from the Urquhart Bauxite ML to the

HMS ML.

SHIPLOADER OPTION

ANALYSIS

Using a shiploader, as proposed in options 1 and 2, has the

the following major benefits:

• Low estimated operating costs for the shiploader fixed infrastructure (estimated

two bauxite plateaux, known as Area A and Area B, that are wholly contained within the lease area. The project is a Joint Venture (JV) between Oresome Australia Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of Metallica Minerals) 50% and Ozore Resources Pty Ltd 50%.

In October 20193, the JV announced that three alternative logistic options for constructing infrastructure to ship bauxite had been identified following studies

OPTION 2

A shiploader to be constructed adjacent to the Urquhart HMS ML owned by the JV. A 17-kilometre haul road would also be constructed from the Urquhart Bauxite resources and tenement through the HMS ML area, leading to the shiploader.

by Wave as being several dollars per tonne shipped), as no transhipment is required. However, the capital cost ("CAPEX") is higher for these options compared to Option 3

  • Very simple bauxite production and transportation system, with only a mine stockpile, a proven conveyor structure with minimal transfer chutes, plus low labour and operating costs
  • The low operating costs improve the economic attractiveness of Area B in the Urquhart Bauxite project, which contains lower grade bauxite

by Wave International ("Wave") and other consultants working for the JV. Further regulatory approvals are required for all three alternatives, and these are planned to be advanced, subject to a positive outcome from an updated Pre-Feasibility ("PFS") Study which is targeted to be completed by December 2019.

The three potential logistic options identified are as follows (see Figure 4 for details):

OPTION 3

A barge-loading facility to be constructed, which requires a jetty (about 750 metres

in length) to be located adjacent to the Urquhart Bauxite ML.

  • The low-cost shiploader facility may also make selling the overburden sand on the ML an attractive option to explore. This is subject to sampling and quality assessment of this sand, regulatory approvals and an economic analysis.

The infrastructure construction CAPEX for the options at present is preliminary and

is estimated to range from a low of A$13-16m to a high of A$27m, depending on the option selected (excluding mining fleet, environmental bonds, contingency, and associated costs).

metallicaminerals.com.au | 4

Figure 4: Elevation view of shiploader structure to be used in Option 1 and 2

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

SUMMARY SHIPLOADER

FINDING

The most attractive potential

option for further investigation

at this stage appears to be

Option 1 - the shiploader

conveyor combination. See

Figure 3 and 4 for diagrams of

the shiploader configuration.

However, as noted above, further

studies are still underway, and

Metallica will work to finalise

the solution and release an

updated PFS which is targeted

to be completed during

the final quarter of 2019.

personal

A key component of the

shiploader option analysis will be

obtaining funding and various

Government and stakeholder

approvals and agreements for

the substantial CAPEX required

f

r construction. Options to be

explored to fund the shiploader

CAPEX include the following:

Northern Australian

Infrastructure Fund ("NAIF");

Design, Construct and

Operate partner funding, with

a $/tonne payment by the JV;

Offtake partners; or

Debt and equity.

For

Subsequent to the finalisation of

the option study the company

decided in August 2019 to

withdraw its application for

the Mining Lease (ML) over

the proposed haul road to Hey

Point

. The granting of the ML

4

would have triggered a number of actions and commitments by the Company which would have required a significant level of shareholder funds

to secure the haul road.

Figure 3: Three logistic options for Metallica bauxite JV under evaluation

metallicaminerals.com.au | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
