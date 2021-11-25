Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 September 2019

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its activities report for the period ended 30 September 2019.
During the quarter, the Company completed a review to assess the status of the Cape Flattery Silica Sands Project, which is adjacent
to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand mining and shipping operation owned by Mitsubishi.
Following this process, the Board of Directors have approved an exploration program designed to follow-up on the encouraging
results of reconnaissance sampling completed in 2018. The results
from this program should be available in December 2019.
In April 2018, a reconnaissance sampling program identified three target areas with silica oxide (SiO2) percentages of greater than 99%. These target areas form the basis of an Exploration Target of 20-100* Mt of high
purity silica sands, with the insitu quality ranging between 96.9% and 99.6% SiO2.
Meetings are also planned with Hopevale Congress who
The Company has also undertaken an initial high-level option
study of the project, including planning works/requirements, to assess what is required to better understand the potential silica sand deposit size and quality, as well as options on how a silica mine could be developed.
Cape Flattery is located in a remote part of Queensland and initial investigations show that any development at Cape Flattery is likely to require access to the existing infrastructure owned by Ports North and Cape Flattery Silica Mines Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation), and/or development of other infrastructure by the Company.
*Exploration Target
The potential quality and grade of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient information at this time to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource in these areas.
According to industry research firm IMARC Group, high-purity silica sands are becoming more sought after, with the global market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% between 2010 and 2017. In 2017, a total of 188 Mt of silica sand was produced globally.
This growth has been driven by silica sand's applications across a broad range of industries including glass- making, foundry casting, water filtration, chemicals and metals, hydraulic fracturing and an increasing number of hi-tech products, including solar panels. For example,
in the global glass-making industry, one of the major consumers of high-purity silica has experienced significant growth recently from the construction and automotive industries.
Forecasts have demand for silica sands increasing at CAGR of 7.2% through to 2022, with annual revenues reaching US$9.6 billion.
The ability to load bauxite directly onto an Ultramax vessel or potentially, a Panamax vessel (>70,000 tonnes per shipment), subject to marine studies confirming that the suitability of tides and other marine factors make the site suitable for a shiploader
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION
onlyURQUHART BAUXITE
BAUXITE
MLM INTEREST 50%
The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5 km southwest of Weipa
on the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula, which is a region renowned for its extensive deposits of high-quality pisolitic bauxite. The project consists of
A shiploader to be
constructed adjacent to the Urquhart Heavy Mineral Sands ("HMS") Mining Lease ("ML"), owned by the JV, with a conveyor crossing
over Roberts Creek from the Urquhart Bauxite ML to the
HMS ML.
SHIPLOADER OPTION
ANALYSIS
Using a shiploader, as proposed in options 1 and 2, has the
following major benefits:
•
• Low estimated operating costs for the shiploader fixed infrastructure (estimated
two bauxite plateaux, known as Area A and Area B, that are wholly contained within the lease area. The project is a Joint Venture (JV) between Oresome Australia Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of Metallica Minerals) 50% and Ozore Resources Pty Ltd 50%.
In October 20193, the JV announced that three alternative logistic options for constructing infrastructure to ship bauxite had been identified following studies
OPTION 2
A shiploader to be constructed adjacent to the Urquhart HMS ML owned by the JV. A 17-kilometre haul road would also be constructed from the Urquhart Bauxite resources and tenement through the HMS ML area, leading to the shiploader.
by Wave as being several dollars per tonne shipped), as no transhipment is required. However, the capital cost ("CAPEX") is higher for these options compared to Option 3
Very simple bauxite production and transportation system, with only a mine stockpile, a proven conveyor structure with minimal transfer chutes, plus low labour and operating costs
The low operating costs improve the economic attractiveness of Area B in the Urquhart Bauxite project, which contains lower grade bauxite
by Wave International ("Wave") and other consultants working for the JV. Further regulatory approvals are required for all three alternatives, and these are planned to be advanced, subject to a positive outcome from an updated Pre-Feasibility ("PFS") Study which is targeted to be completed by December 2019.
The three potential logistic options identified are as follows (see Figure 4 for details):
OPTION 3
A barge-loading facility to be constructed, which requires a jetty (about 750 metres
in length) to be located adjacent to the Urquhart Bauxite ML.
The low-cost shiploader facility may also make selling the overburden sand on the ML an attractive option to explore. This is subject to sampling and quality assessment of this sand, regulatory approvals and an economic analysis.
The infrastructure construction CAPEX for the options at present is preliminary and
is estimated to range from a low of A$13-16m to a high of A$27m, depending on the option selected (excluding mining fleet, environmental bonds, contingency, and associated costs).
Figure 4: Elevation view of shiploader structure to be used in Option 1 and 2
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION
SUMMARY SHIPLOADER
FINDING
The most attractive potential
option for further investigation
at this stage appears to be
Option 1 - the shiploader
conveyor combination. See
Figure 3 and 4 for diagrams of
the shiploader configuration.
However, as noted above, further
studies are still underway, and
Metallica will work to finalise
the solution and release an
updated PFS which is targeted
to be completed during
the final quarter of 2019.
A key component of the
shiploader option analysis will be
obtaining funding and various
Government and stakeholder
approvals and agreements for
the substantial CAPEX required
explored to fund the shiploader
CAPEX include the following:
•
Northern Australian
Infrastructure Fund ("NAIF");
•
Design, Construct and
Operate partner funding, with
a $/tonne payment by the JV;
•
Offtake partners; or
•
Debt and equity.
Subsequent to the finalisation of
the option study the company
decided in August 2019 to
withdraw its application for
the Mining Lease (ML) over
the proposed haul road to Hey
Point
. The granting of the ML
would have triggered a number of actions and commitments by the Company which would have required a significant level of shareholder funds
to secure the haul road.
Figure 3: Three logistic options for Metallica bauxite JV under evaluation
